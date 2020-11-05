Business
Bureau of Public Enterprise denies diverting N2.5 billion from PHCN to acquire property
The bureau had made several demands to ASL which had remained elusive till date.
Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has appealed to the general public to disregard the reports that claimed that it’s officials diverted fund or proceeds from the PHCN.
BPE has disclosed that its officials did not divert N2.5 billion from Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) to buy property in Aso Savings and Loans (ASL).
READ: For Champion Breweries, it can’t win like this
This disclosure was made public in a statement by Amina Othman, the Bureau’s Head of Public Communications, on Wednesday in Abuja.
According to NAN, Othman said the bureau had made several demands to ASL which had remained elusive till date, as the ASL properties that are habitable have been sold and the money received have been paid into the government treasury.
Hence, the alleged diversion is, therefore, a figment of the imagination of the writers of the reports.
READ: #EndSARS: Buhari holds National Security Council meeting with Osinbajo, IGP, others
According to her, under the said arrangement, ownership of some completed properties that were ready for sale would be ceded to the bureau in partial satisfaction of the stranded deposits and cash repayment of N1.25 billion.
What they are saying
Speaking about these false allegations against the Bureau, she said:
“On Feb. 25, 2014, the BPE got the approval of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) to establish a banking relationship with ASL…
Subsequently, the bureau made a placement in the sum of N2.5 billion in the account to facilitate access to cheap finance for its staff housing scheme but the staff were not able to access the money…
“Following the Federal Government’s directive on Sept. 14, 2015 that all funds held with commercial banks be transferred to the Bureau’s Treasury Single Account with the Central Bank of Nigeria, it was discovered that ASL could not meet its deposit repayment obligations, as a result, ASL proposed a repayment plan of property swap valued at N1.52 billion on Oct. 18, 2016.
“Under the arrangement, ownership of some completed property that was ready for sale were ceded to the bureau in partial satisfaction of the stranded deposits and cash repayment of N1.25 billion…
READ: SEC to revive Nigerian commodities market in 7 years
It should be noted that some of ASL property that are habitable have been sold and the money received and paid into government treasury… From the foregoing, there is nowhere that BPE officials diverted any fund or proceeds from the PHCN. The alleged diversion is, therefore, a figment of the imagination of the writers of the reports.”
Business
FEC approves N87billion for construction of roads
FEC approved N87 billion to upscale the country’s road infrastructure across geo-political zones.
The Federal Executive Council has approved N87 billion to upscale the country’s road infrastructure in the North-Central, South-west, middle belt and South-South geo-political zones.
This was disclosed by the Ministers of FCT and Works and Housing, Muhammad Bello and Works and Babatunde Fashola, respectively after the Council met on Wednesday at the State House, Abuja.
READ: House of Reps calls on FG to suspend concession of airports
The funds would be used to construct:
• A road linking Shehu Yar’adua Way with the Kubwa Expressway in the Federal Capital Territory.
• Oyo–Ogbomosho and,
• the Loko – Oweto bridge.
READ: Third Mainland Bridge closure: Lagos says alternative routes are in good shape
FCT Minister explained that the road linking Shehu Yar’adua Way with the Kubwa Expressway in the Federal Capital Territory, would serve the adjourning districts of Mabushi, Kado, Katampe and Jahi as well as generally enhance overall decongestion of traffic in phases I, II, III and IV of the FCT development plan, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
What they are saying
Muhammad Bello said, “During the FEC meeting of today, there was an approval of a contract for the full-scale development of arterial road which we call N-20, which is the road that is linking Shehu Musa Yar’Adua way, also called the northern park way, with the Murtala Mohammed way, popularly known as the Kubwa expressway.
“This project involves the full-scale construction of that road, including a number of bridges and the normal telecommunication, power and water lines in line with the general standard of roads in the FCT.
“It is a contract of N30, 686, 609, 000, with a completion period of 32 months and the project is within phase II of the federal capital city.”
Fashola disclosed that the two memoranda presented by his ministry were also approved by the Council.
He said, “The first one related to the Oyo-Ogbomosho highway, which is the 52-kilometer part of the Ilorin – Ibadan 145-kilometer highway. The remaining part is the Oyo to Ogbomosho part which is 52 kilometers.
“We needed to adjust some things in the scope of work, the thickness of the pavement from 500mm to 560mm to also change the asphalt to polymer-modified bitumen and also the shoulders from surface dressing to fully asphalted inside and outside shoulder.”
READ: FG seeking approval from National Assembly for $1.2 billion agric loan
Speaking on the second project he said:
“The second similar project we are trying complete is the Loko-Oweto Bridge. That is the bridge across the River Benue that links Nasarawa and Benue states and provides a major time-saving detour, about four hours, for people trying to come from south-south, Benue, through to Nasarawa to Abuja.
READ: Nigeria’s COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,000, cases now above 52,000
“So, the approval given today was a N9.348 billion variation to complete the bridge component or remaining work on the bridge.”
Business
Lagos State Government earmarks 15 roads for rehabilitation
Lagos State Government has earmarked about 15 different roads in the state for rehabilitation and reconstruction.
In a bid for a greater and more developed city, the Lagos State Government has earmarked about 15 different roads in the state for rehabilitation and reconstruction. This comes barely a week after it flagged-off the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe expressway project, in what seems like concerted efforts in building and rehabilitating key infrastructures that can facilitate economic development.
The announcement was made today through the State Government’s official Twitter handle, as seen by Nairametrics.
READ: Debt Management Office opens N150 billion Sukuk bond today
Today's Road Work Scheduled @LSPWC_Official @jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @gboyegaakosile1 @Mr_JAGss #RoadMaintainance #RoadRehabilitaion #LASG#ForAGreaterLagos pic.twitter.com/7wc94hKouI
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) November 4, 2020
READ: AfDB to support FERMA with $10 billion for roads, others
The proposed 15 different roads listed are:
- Abaranje Road at Alimosho LGA.
- Shasha Road/Alimosho Road at Alimosho LGA.
- Moshalashi-Egbeda-Isheri Roundabout at Alimosho LGA.
- Olaniyi/Olayiwola street at Ifako Ijaiye LGA.
- Opebi Road (by Chicken Republic Inward Oregun Link Road) at Ikeja LGA.
- Oba Ogunnusi Road (by Berger Inwards Ogba) at Ikeja LGA.
- Household of God street/Olayiwola street at Ikeja LGA.
- Billings Way (Mobolaji Johnson Junction inwards Glass House) at Ikeja LGA.
- Lagos Ibadan Expressway (by Apostolic Church inwards Motorways) Kosofe LGA.
- Lateef Jakande Road (by Aadas Mall Junction/FirstGate/Acme Junction) at Ikeja LGA.
- MKO Abiola Garden Road at Ikeja LGA.
- Agege Motorway (by Palm Avenue Junction) at Mushin.
- Old Ota Road at Agege LGA.
- Olabode George at Eti-Osa LGA.
- Agege Motor Road (by Olupese, Oshodi) at Oshodi-Isolo LGA.
READ: Dangote Group’s $2 billion fertilizer plant to start operations in December 2020
Why it matters
Once the projects are completed, it will ameliorate the traffic situation on those roads and ease the plight of commuters.
Business
FG tasks experts, host institutions to join sub-technical committees on Police reform
The National Human Rights Commission has called for interested members of the public to be a part of the Police reform process.
Based on current happenings and the need to implement a change in the Nigerian Police Force; the Federal Government of Nigeria has called on the public, experts, and host institutions to partake in the ongoing police reform process.
This is a result of the prolonged face-off between the Nigerian Police and civilians which metamorphosed into a demonstration tagged #EndSARS Protest.
READ: #EndSARS: A day by day timeline of the protest that has brought Nigeria to its knees.
This is according to a verified tweet by the Government of Nigeria.
Opportunities to be a part of the Police Reform Process:
Call for Expressions of Interest for:
—Membership of @NhrcNigeria Technical Sub-Committees (TSCs) on Police Reforms
—Host Institutions for TSCs
—Experts to deliver on specific TSC outputs
Deadline: Mon Nov 16, 2020
(1/2) pic.twitter.com/NIid9YZaWI
— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) November 3, 2020
Why it matters
The need for collaborative stakeholder engagement cannot be overemphasized, considering the prolonged face-off between the Nigeria Police and her citizens.
The anticipated police reforms – based on the report of the 2018 Presidential panel on the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which avails the country a comprehensive attempt at proposing law enforcement reforms in Nigeria, is a welcome development.
READ: Power: Mambilla Power Project not prioritised by Ministry of Power for 2021 Budget – Finance Minister
This will rid the Nigerian Police Force of alleged cases of torture, unlawful arrests, extortion, extra-judicial killings; thereby, enhancing its image and the relationship with the populace.
Following recommendations of the Presidential panel report, the National Human Rights Commission is working in partnership with the Nigerian Police Force, the Police Service Commission, Ministry of Police Affairs, Civil Society Organizations and other stakeholders to design institutional and operational reforms and programmes that will engender professionalism, respect for human rights and accountability in law enforcement agents in Nigeria.
What they are saying
A verified tweet by the Government of Nigeria reads thus: “Opportunities to be a part of the Police Reform Process: Call for Expressions of Interest for: —Membership of @NhrcNigeria Technical SubCommittees (TSCs) on Police Reforms —Host Institutions for TSCs —Experts to deliver on specific TSC outputs Deadline: Mon Nov 16, 2020.”
What you should know
The Federal Government set up the technical subcommittee to study and review the recommendations of the 2018 presidential panel and most importantly propose reforms.
The Technical Sub Committees (TSCs) has five departments, namely: Training, Logistics, Arrest/Investigations, Regulations, and Welfare.