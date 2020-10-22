EndSARS: Buhari holds National Security Council meeting with Osinbajo, IGP, others

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the National Security Council meeting in the Council Chamber, at the State House in Abuja.

This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to the Presidency on New Media, Bashir Ahmad in a tweet that was sent to the public via his official Twitter account.

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the National Security Council Meeting at the Council Chambers, the State House, Abuja. VP, SGF, COS, Defence Minister, the Service Chiefs, the IG of Police and other heads of the security agencies are all in attendance.

The tweet reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the National Security Council Meeting at the Council Chambers, the State House, Abuja. VP, SGF, COS, Defence Minister, the Service Chiefs, the IG of Police, and other heads of the security agencies are all in attendance.”

Backstory

The current #EndSARS protest in the country has escalated in the last 48 hours as hoodlums and arsonists have seized the opportunity to commit arson and loot both public and private properties.

Optics

The current development owing to the attacks by hoodlums and arsonists demands redress by the government as appropriate measures must be put in place by the Government to protect and safeguard both lives and properties.

