Business
Planned revocation of right of occupancy may impair our assets by N4.63 billion – Ikeja Hotel Plc
Ikeja Hotel says that the revocation of the company’s right of occupancy on its landed property could impair the assets of the company.
Ikeja Hotel Plc – owners of Sheraton Hotel, has disclosed that the purported revocation of the company’s right of occupancy on its landed property situated at Opebi Gorge, Ikeja, Lagos, has the potential to impair the assets of the Group to the tune of N4.63 billion if the government succeeds.
This was disclosed by the Management of Ikeja Hotel Plc in a press release sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
READ: Probe: Auditors submit report on Ikeja Hotel’s financial operations
The press release partly reads,
“The Company received a letter dated October 15, 2020, from the Lagos State Government, purportedly revoking its right of occupancy on its land situated at Opebi Gorge, Ikeja, Lagos. The Company has taken legal action to contest this revocation. However, the revocation has the potential to impair the assets of the Group to the tune of N4. 63 Billion if the government succeeds.”
READ: #EndSARS: Lagos promises Tax Break, financial support for owners of affected businesses
What this means
If the Lagos State Government succeeds in revoking the company’s right of occupancy on the land, it poses a potential of affecting their assets as they expect an impairment of N4.63 Billion.
(READ MORE: CBN’s COVID-19 N50 billion targeted credit facility)
In the same vein, the profitability of the company is expected to suffer and wreak economic havoc on its core business segment. Hence, the revenue-generating capacity of the company would be constrained, as it recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company recorded a loss after tax of N1.4 billion in the third quarter of 2020.
READ: Ikeja Hotel Plc is considering a capital raise
Why this matters
The current reality is likely to affect the dividends accruable to the shareholders of Ikeja Hotel Plc, as the company may not declare dividends for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Business
FG seeking approval from National Assembly for $1.2 billion agric loan
FG has sought the approval of the National Assembly for a $1.2 billion loan aimed at fixing value chains in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.
The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed said the Federal Government is seeking the approval of the National Assembly for a $1.2 billion loan aimed at fixing value chains in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.
Nairametrics reported in June that the Federal Government announced plans to develop 142 agro-processing centres across the six geopolitical zones in the country.The projects will be funded by the “Green Imperative” programme a $1.2 billion joint Nigerian-Brazilian agriculture development scheme.
Business
Workers protest at Dangote Refinery over pay
Workers at Dangote Refinery took to the company’s premises to protest over issues relating to pay.
Workers at the Dangote Refinery in Lagos protested over their pay on Tuesday, with reports of police allegedly killing one of the protesters.
Reports by a section of online and social media claimed that police opened fire on the protesters and one man was allegedly killed. This comes after weeks of #EndSARS protests and post-protests riots in Lagos and some other parts of the country.
READ: MTN Nigeria hires KPMG to handle tax dispute as face-off with FIRS continues
However, Dangote Group has dismissed the rumours insisting that no protester got killed by policemen while protesting at the refinery.
The company’s Group Executive Director, Projects and Portfolio Management, Edwin Devakumar, said that the protesters are not employees of Dangote Refinery, but that of its contractors.
READ: NNPC opens bid for repairs of pipelines and depots on a finance and operate basis
He said though the protesting workers were engaged by the company’s contractors, the Group has stepped in to resolve the dispute.
“Our attention has been drawn to an issue on social media alleging staff protest at the refinery over salary increment dispute.
READ: N1.5trillion accumulated losses of NNPC, a serious going-concern risk – PWC, SIAO Partners
“The protesters are direct employees of Onshore, Offshore (Oil) and Chemie-Tech subcontractors, who are currently dealing with an industrial dispute with their employees.
“The situation is under control as we are mediating with the parties involved,” the company’s statement read in part.
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
Business
Nigeria needs $5billion for National Broadband Plan – Chairman, BISC
BISC says to implementation of the Nigeria National Broadband PlanThe plan, will cost Nigeria between 3.5 to 5 billion dollars.
The Chairman of the Broadband Implementation Steering Committee (BISC), Malam Ubale Maska, has revealed that Nigeria needs about 5 billion dollars for the implementation of the Nigeria National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025. This is according to reports by the Vanguard.
READ: Leaked email reveal a bank can’t pay GDR dividend due to dollar shortages
Delivering the keynote speech on behalf of the chairman, Dr Usman Abdullahi, laid bare this fact at the maiden Stakeholders Consultation meeting with relevant stakeholders on the implementation of the plan, on Tuesday in Abuja.
READ: How the policy of US Presidential election winner will affect Nigeria
Commenting on the rationale behind the meeting, Dr. Usman revealed that the event became necessary as it avails the opportunity to discuss, observe and get feedback on the new NNBP 2020-2025. In addition, it affords the honourable chairman the opportunity to lay bare the key provisions of the plan which includes the targets, pillars and recommended initiative among others, he remarked.
READ: Gold traders set their bets, U.S election in play
Why it matters
The numerous positive multiplier effect of broadband to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), socio-economic development, and most especially the Digital Economy, cannot be overemphasized. Hence the need to facilitating funding and expedite the implementation of the new plan to yield positive changes
READ: Credit to Nigerian economy falls to N38.67 trillion
What they are saying
Dr Usman said, “The plan itself can be achieved at the cost of between 3.5billion dollars and 5 billion dollars.
“We have several options and none is defined yet; we hope to raise something from the government. But as you can see government has its hands full.
READ: U.S dollar up, Currency traders focus on U.S election
“There are conflicting demands; we don’t know if that will happen. But the infrastructure funds that the Central Bank of Nigeria is floating is another source.”
On the other hand, the NCC Executive Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta re-emphasized the commission’s commitment to the implementation of the new plan. He noted that only 30% of the broadband target set in the previous plan 2013-2018 was met due to various challenges that will be rightly addressed.