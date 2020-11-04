live feed
Fidson Healthcare Plc records 30.28% increase in 2020 9M revenues
Fidson Healthcare Plc recorded a major increase in its ethical drugs and over the counter revenue-generating units.
Fidson Healthcare Plc – a leading pharmaceutical manufacturing company, reported revenues of N13.65 billion in 2020 9M, compared to N10.48 billion same period in 2019.
Key highlights for 2020 9M
- Revenues increased to N13.65 billion, +30.28% YoY.
- Revenues from ethical drugs increased to N8.08 billion, +44.64% YoY.
- Revenues from over the counter increased to N5.57 billion +13.95% YoY.
- Other operating income increased to N210.07 million, +10.30% YoY.
- Administrative expenses increased to N2.72 billion, +25.93% YoY.
- Selling and distribution expenses increased to 1.86 billion, +75.13% YoY.
- Finance cost decreased to N951.38 million, -31.56% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits increased to N1.44 billion, +257.74% YoY.
Bottom Line
The rise in revenues is understandable, considering the recent rise in revenues of pharmaceutical companies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also increased significantly in the period, despite its rising expenses. This was partly aided by declined finance cost and increased other operating income.
May & Baker Nigeria Plc records 8.85% revenue increase in 2020 9M
May & Baker Nigeria Plc recorded a boost in one of its revenue-generating units, as total revenues increased.
May & Baker Nigeria Plc – a pharmaceutical company, reported revenues of N6.44 billion in 2020 9M compared to N5.92 billion in the same period of 2019 – 8.85% increase.
Key highlights for 2020 9M
- Revenues increased to N6.44 billion, +8.85% YoY.
- Revenues from beverage declined to N47.3 million, -16.72% YoY.
- Revenues from pharmaceuticals increased to N6.39 billion, +9.10% YoY.
- Finance cost declined to N131.16 million, -25.44% YoY.
- Distribution selling and marketing expenses increased to N938.61 million,+23.93% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits increased to N1.00 billion, +43.95% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share increased to N39.52 Kobo, +43.97% YoY.
Bottom Line
May & Baker Nigeria Plc recorded a boost in one of its revenue-generating units, as total revenues increased.
Revenues from its pharmaceutical unit increased considering the recent rise in revenues of pharmaceutical companies due to COVID-19. May & Baker Nigeria Plc’s profits also increased despite rising expenses, partly aided by declined finance cost.
Presco reports N5 billion profits in 9M 2020, up by 56.4% from last year
Presco Plc’s revenues increased to N18.92 billion in 2020, from N15.20 billion in 2019.
Presco Plc continues on the path of growth as the company’s core business segment, which includes the sales of Crude Palm oil (CPO) improved.
The results revealed continued growth in profits, as profit after tax grew by 56.4% to N5.03 billion in the period under review.
This information is contained in Presco’s financial statements for the nine months that ended on 30th September, which was made available to the investing public today.
Key highlights for 2020 9M
- Revenues increased to N18.92 billion in 2020, from N15.20 billion in 2019.
- Cost of Sales increased to N7.00 billion in 2020 from N5.84 billion in 2019.
- Gross Profit increased to N11.92 billion in 2020 from N9.36 billion in 2019.
- Selling and distribution costs decreased to N274 million in 2020 from N325 million in 2019.
- Finance cost decreased to N1.22 billion in 2020 from N1.32 billion in 2019.
- Pre-tax profits increased to N6.58 billion in 2020 from N4.36 billion in 2019.
- Earnings Per Share increased to N5.03 in 2020 from N3.22 in 2019.
Bottom Line
Presco Plc continues on the path of growth as the company’s core business segment, which includes the sales of Crude Palm oil (CPO) improved markedly during the period under review.
This impressive performance can be attributed to a mix of revenue optimization and cost minimization strategy, deployed by the management of the company.
This is evident in the decline in Selling and distribution costs, as well as, the reduction in Finance cost, which led to the 56.4% increase in profits in the period under review.
Honeywell reports N300 million pre-tax profits in Q2 2020
Honeywell Flour mills reported impressive H1 2020/2021 results, despite pressures from an increase in the cost of sale.
Honeywell Flour Mills announced its unaudited second quarter (ended September 2020) financial results, showing continued growth. Profit before tax grew by 26.6% to N300 million.
This information is contained in the financial statements which was made available to the investing public today.
Key highlights for 2020 6M (ended Sept. 2020)
- Revenues increased to N56.91 billion, +44.27%.
- Cost of Sales increased to N48.17 billion, +49.63%.
- Gross Profit increased to N8.74 billion, +20.49%.
- Selling and distribution cost increased to N5.16 billion, +19.71%.
- Finance cost increased to N3.35 billion, +20.7%.
- Pre-tax profits increased to N300 million, +26.6%.
- Earnings Per Share increased to 2.57 kobo, +7.08%.
Bottom Line
Honeywell Flour mills reported impressive H1 2020/2021 results, despite pressures from increase in the Cost of sale.
This impressive performance is on the back of sustained growth in the key business segment of the miller, which was driven by the border closure since August 2019.
The company continues to capitalize on the gains from the border closure due to the strategic placement of its business in the industry.