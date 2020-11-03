Paid Content
These stocks got the most gains in our SSN Portfolio for October
The month of October was a fascinating one for Nigeria and the stock market, where the Nigerian youth took the mantle of nationhood in questioning their leaders. The month also posted an impressive upside in the stock market – closed with 13.79% gain, the best since January 2018.
Looking at the SSN portfolio, money has been made for some of our subscribers – those who bought stocks when they were recommended from our portfolio.
Africa Prudential, GTB, Lafarge, MTN, Nestle, Stanbic IBTC, United Capital, and Zenith Bank were able to hit the target price.
Unilever – Its revenue was up by 94% to 17.9billion, mostly driven by double-digit growth in its home care division. However, the cut in interest rates has crashed finance income from N1.8 billion this time last year to just above N800m.
Nestle Plc – Its stock gained 21% last week, joining to be in the 10th position of the performing stock. Its gross margin was at 40.7%, although below its 45% average for the quarter, with a reduced operating expense. Nestle also declared a dividend of N25 per share payable November 20th.
GSK Plc – This is the only pharmaceutical company in our portfolio. It closed at 11% up last week after posting an earning per share of 4 kobo per share for the quarter, with revenue of N6 billion and strong working capital of N6.7 billion, which includes a cash balance of 8.6 billion. Even with high revenue growth, operating expenses have remained high. The operating expenses to the percentage of the gross profit was a whopping sum of 95.9%, meaning all revenue is eaten up by expenses.
Disclaimer: Stock Picking is not a science, and you cannot always be sure of making the right calls. It has not been rosy all the way, as a few of the recommended stocks are performing worse than expected. However, because we post our newsletters weekly, we can frequently evaluate our recommendation, assessing if some of our fundamentals are still as solid as they were when we first selected the stock.
Choosing the right Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme
For Nigerians looking for increased access to global opportunities and travel or looking to secure a safety net, Grenada Citizenship by Investment is your answer.
The demand for second passports amongst wealthy Nigerians continues to soar for a plethora of reasons including increased access to global business and opportunities, Visa-free travel to major territories of the world and hedging against economic and political uncertainty in your home country.
Citizenship By Investment Programmes (CBI) were designed specifically to provide a legal means for wealthy individuals to acquire second passports by investing in government-approved real-estate projects like the popular Kimpton Kawana Bay Hotel Resort in Grenada, the Caribbean.
Given that CBI programmes typically cost a minimum of $220,000 along with associated Government fees, it is imperative to choose a programme that maximises the value of every dollar spent and tailored to suit your individual objectives.
But while individuals may have any number of reasons for choosing a second passport, some of the most important things to consider when choosing a CBI programme are: Global Access, Project Credibility and Facilitator Track Record, Cost and Return on Investment, Family Size, Economic and Political Stability of Chosen Country and additional benefits of the second passport.
Global Access
According to La Vida Golden Visas, one of the world’s leading citizenship by investment facilitators, the Nigerian Passport is one of the lowest ranking in West Africa and as a standalone, only allows visa-free travel to 54 destinations in the world- many of whom are other African countries like Ghana and Ethiopia- and they only account for a combined 2.1% of the world’s GDP. A dismal number for the supposed giant of Africa.
It is no secret that the United States, China, the European Schengen zone and Russia are at the forefront of global development in business, technology, medicine, trade and education. Therefore it is imperative that the CBI programme you choose allows visa-free access to any or all of these countries. One option that ticks all the boxes, especially for Nigerians, is the Grenada Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme via its most popular project, the Kimpton Kawana Bay Hotel Resort.
The combination of the Nigerian and Grenadian Passport dramatically increases the number of countries Nigerians can visit visa-free to 163, or 58.7% of the worlds GDP, presenting a much better chance to make global impact.
Credibility and Facilitator Track Record
Perhaps the most crucial thing to consider when choosing a CBI programme is the authenticity and credibility of the CBI project and the track record of its facilitator. Only choose government-approved projects like the Kimpton Kawana Bay Project which was endorsed by the Prime Minister of Grenada, who along with members of the Grenadian Parliament visited the project site and hailed the impact of the project on tourism and the local economy upon completion in 2021.
It is also important to consider the experience and track record of the CBI facilitator. La Vida Golden Visas, for example, is a top facilitator of the Grenada CBI programme and it prides itself on successfully advising over 30,000 potential investors with clients from more than 80 countries.
Cost and Return on Investment
Ideally, you want to choose a CBI project that provides actual monetary return on the real estate investment in addition to opening the world up to you via the intended second passport. This guarantees that your money is not lost on acquisition of the passport but merely put to work and garnering interest on your behalf that can later be collected after an agreed period of time.
The Kimpton Kawana Bay hotel project with title deeded studios and suites for sale for the minimum investment of USD220,000 is a luxury 5-star resort on Grand Anse Beach, voted by CNN and Condé Nast Traveller as one of the world’s best beaches. It will be operated by an internationally recognised hotel brand – Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the largest hotel groups in the world. Investors will thus be investing in an excellent hotel managed by one of the world’s finest in the hospitality business.
With a projected rental income of 3-5% through a transparent revenue-sharing model and personal accommodation usage of up to 2 weeks each year with zero annual out of pocket fees, Kimpton Kawana Bay offers hassle-free ownership for potential investors who can choose to disinvest and recoup their initial investment after 5 years should they require.
Added Benefits
It is important to look out for additional benefits that could bring tremendous value and further enhance the overall return of investment. The Grenada CBI programme for instance allows one applicant to include 4 dependents across 4 generations in one application. Grenada also provides a tax haven, citizenship that can be passed on to future generations and the ability to live and work in the United States via the E-2 Visa. The E-2 Visa is an optional and secondary application that is not affected by the recent immigration bans announced by President Trump and it allows Nigerians to legally migrate to the US by investing a minimum of $120,000 upwards and becoming at least a 50% shareholder in the company.
The Kimpton Kawana Bay Project and Why you should Choose it.
The Kimpton Kawana Bay hotel, which will feature an infinity-edge pool overlooking Grand Anse Beach, state-of-the-art gym and spa facilities, exquisite fine dining restaurant, roof-top bar, beach bar, lounge with terrace, and water sports facilities already promises to be a marvel and spectacular piece of real estate wonder. The Grenada Passport is typically processed between 60 to 90 days and checks all the boxes for most individuals’ requirements.
So, if you are a wealthy Nigerian looking for increased access to global opportunities and travel or looking to secure a safety net that second citizenships provide to hedge against economic and political uncertainty, then look no further than Grenada Citizenship by Investment via an investment in the Kimpton Kawana Bay hotel project.
11 Secrets to retiring with a smile
Life after retirement may not be as blissful as a lot of people dream of. But it is possible.
When you hear, “nobody lives forever”, in your mind, you’d probably agree instantly. And you’d be right because, in reality, no one can. However, what if the notion of “living forever” is only a matter of perspective?
Imagine that you’re about 30 years old and retirement age is 60. So, you decide to create a retirement plan. When you finally retire well 30 years after, regardless of the number of years you live after that, the level of comfort and enjoyment you experience within that period can easily feel like having “lived forever”. But first, you need to retire well.
So, let’s look at a few tips to retire with a smile.
- Pay attention to your finances
- Think health and wealth will follow
- Improve your income channels
- Pay your taxes
- Keep your retirement goals in sight
- Expect and prepare for the unexpected
- Optimize your resources, maximize your income
- Cut your costs, trim your budget
- Be frugal and satisfied
- Remember, age is a mindset, but your retirement age is the number
- Don’t wait till the 11th hour to prepare for your retirement.
Life after retirement may not be as blissful as a lot of people dream of. But it is possible. The best secret lies in taking the first step to start, and the discipline to keep going. Your future will appreciate you for it because there is (more to) life after 60.
Visit https://www.investment-onepension.com/ to get the best retirement offer.
Stanbic IBTC advises on Savings and Investment benefits
Stanbic IBTC has advised customers to be deliberate in achieving their savings and investment goals in order to access rewarding returns.
As business conditions steadily improve and business confidence remains positive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has urged Nigerians to maximise savings and investment opportunities available to them.
The foremost financial institution has advised customers to be deliberate in achieving their savings and investment goals in order to access rewarding returns.
While quoting the recent Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report released by the Bank, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, said that the moderate improvement of business activities after easing of restrictions related to the coronavirus, will enable income earners to confidently achieve their savings and investments targets.
According to him: “Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, being customer-centric, appreciates the benefits of savings and investments. Our responsibility extends to being ahead of every situation to provide enabling platforms for our customers.
Adeniyi noted that the financial institution is deliberate about delivering flexible products that suit the needs of customers. He cited the Stanbic IBTC Max Yield Savings Account with which customers can enjoy higher yields on savings.
“These are unprecedented times and customers deserve to get better returns on their savings. This is a high interest paying account with invested funds available and accessible to account holders,” Adeniyi said.
He further reiterated that medium account holders who desire a fixed deposit account but are unable to afford such can take advantage of these products to meet their saving needs.
“Students, artisans, salary account holders or self-employed individuals and Max Yield Savings Account holders can enjoy third party withdrawal using cheques, internet and mobile banking access, free withdrawal access, among other benefits,” he added.
The account offers up to 0.5% bonus interest on their savings in addition to the regular savings interest. Product Terms & Conditions apply.
For more information on the Stanbic IBTC Max Yield Savings Account, visit the Stanbic IBTC website.