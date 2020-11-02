Business News
#EndSARS Protests: FG insists Channels, Arise, AIT acted irresponsibly in coverage
The NBC has insisted that there is no going back on the sanctions it placed on three television stations over their coverage of the EndSARS protests.
The Federal Government, on Monday, November 2, 2020, insisted that the 3 broadcast stations (Channels, Arise TV, and African Independent Television) that were recently sanctioned by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), acted irresponsibly in their coverage of the #ENDSARS protests, and said there is no going back on the sanctions.
This disclosure was made by the Director-General of the NBC, Professor Armstrong Idachaba, during a visit to his office by members of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), according to Vanguard.
The NBC DG, while receiving members of the Nigerian Institute of Public relations (NIPR), who came to appeal for a review of the sanctions, however, noted that the broadcast stations were yet to pay the fine, despite the fact that it gave them 2 weeks for the payment.
The President and Chairman of the Council of the NIPR, Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo, called on NBC to review the sanctions, especially as it is crucial that government agencies are not seen to be over-heating the policy.
Idachaba, however, noted that the NBC, on noticing the deviation and breach of the Broadcast code by the stations, had issued a statement and a memo to them, and also met with the executive officers of the stations to bring them in line. However, they continued in their irresponsible coverage of the protests.
Details later…
Tech News
MTN and 9Mobile selected for e-SIM trial run
NCC has selected MTN and 9Mobile networks for the pilot test run for the embedded e-SIM Service.
MTN and 9Mobile networks have been duly selected by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the pilot test run for the embedded Subscriber Identification Modules (e-SIM) Service, subject to full compliance with regulatory conditions.
According to NCC, the conditions required for each of them to fulfill include:
- Full compliance by the MNOs (Mobile Network Operators), with the Registration of Telecoms Subscribers Regulations 2011
- The Mobile Number Portability Regulations and Business Rules 2015
- Guidelines on SIM Replacement 2017
- Non-degradation of the Quality of Service (QoS) experience by users of e-SIMs.
The disclosure was made by the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, who stated that the primary objective of the e-SIM trial run is to confirm, as well as, assess the technical performance of the e-SIM on telecoms service providers’ network – prior to rollout.
He further said, “The trial is in line with the Commission’s forward-looking regulatory approach to ensure Nigeria’s telecoms ecosystem is in tandem with global best practices.”
What you should know
- An e-SIM is a small chip that is embedded on a mobile phone or smart devices. It is designed for convenience, flexibility, and simplicity.
- The e-SIM makes it easier for subscribers to choose a pre-paid plan provider and switch between network operators.
- The information on the e-SIM is rewritable by operators and the identification information can be updated over time.
- The e-SIM is a technology that will eliminate the need for physical SIM card slots on mobile devices in the near future.
Hospitality & Travel
BREAKING: N5billion bailout fund underway for the Aviation sector – Minister
FG has approved N5 billion as bailout fund to the country’s aviation sector following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
There is a strong indication that the federal government would soon start disbursing the approved bailout fund of N5billion to operators in the aviation sector, which is intended to ameliorate the harsh realities of the COVID-19 pandemic on their business operations.
The disclosure was made by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, to the key stakeholders, during the ongoing three-day public hearing to repeal and enact Acts of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), and that of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).
According to the Minister, out of the N5 billion bailout fund, N4 billion would go the domestic airlines, while the balance of N1 billion will be fairly shared amongst other agencies and other relevant aviation companies that were severely affected by the pandemic.
According to the Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Adeyemi Smart, he considers the bail-out fund as too small to cushion the effects the pandemic had on the operators’ businesses and requested the FG to magnanimously review to a more reasonable amount, that would be sufficient to bail the operators out.
In his words, “N4 billion is very little to solve some of the problems of the airlines, who are battling to survive. We urge the government to take charge of the sector. They need to give them more and they also need to support in all ways.”
That COVID-19 pandemic pummeled Nigeria’s aviation industry is no longer a subject of argument or analysis, but the impact of its devastating effects will take a long time and resources to erase. A beleaguered sector that was merely floating, got hit by a ravaging pandemic, albeit unprepared, and caught some of the airlines’ hemorrhaging.
What you should know
At the commencement of aviation activities after over three-month lockdown as a result of the whirlwind of COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government promised to assist the industry with N27 billion bailout palliative, to cushion the effects of the lockdown in the industry.
It is important to know that some airlines have been limping since life came back to the sector, after the lockdown, in the hope that the proposed bailout would speedily come to provide them with the much-needed lifeline/succor for them.
No doubt this fund would go a long way in assisting the sector to rebound, but not adequate to assuage the excruciating losses and pains inflicted by the pandemic on the sector.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: Experts say change in weather and lowering of guard responsible for second wave
The lowering of guard and change in weather conditions have been suggested to have contributed to the spike in COVID-19 cases.
There have higher spikes in the new cases of COVID-19 infections in Europe but recently the US has also joined the league. Experts agree that the lowering of guard due to the reducing number of cases from the first wave and also change in weather conditions have largely contributed to the recent spike in cases.
The big question to ask is why are the figures on the northward swing rather than going down with several preventive measures or protocols put in place by the countries – wearing of masks, observance of social distancing in public places, and strict hygiene practices, etc.
In Europe, there has been an unprecedented rise in confirmed cases, fueling the fear that the second wave of the pandemic is already on the horizon, which could be worse than the first.
The US was almost coming out of the pandemic infections and easing the lockdowns is already in the midst of a second wave, as its daily new cases have even surpassed the daily benchmark.
No doubt there could be several other reasons for the new tide in the infections in Europe and the US; Experts’ opinions are that the lowering of guards/protocol standards and the drop in temperature are highly contributory to the upsurge in the new cases of the infections.
It is alleged that the cold, dry weather is capable of helping the virus survive longer and remain potent, though the evidence is still inconclusive.
What they are saying
According to Shahid Jameel, Director, Trivedi School of Biosciences at Ashoka University, “Europe does seem to have got a bit relaxed in June and July, once the numbers began to come down. People started traveling extensively, even for leisure. And this has contributed to the surge that we are seeing now. This is what we need to learn about this disease, and need to guard against. The virus has not gone anywhere, even when the numbers decline.”
Gagandeep Kang, professor at Christian Medical College, Vellore, also affirmed, “We are coming out of a time when most of Europe was on a holiday and had started traveling… within Europe, but still, traveling.
“In the United States, school holidays ended around the end of August, and colleges started to function. We are two months from all those events, and for the virus to multiply, it takes a bit of time – there is a lag.
“So, this surge is not entirely unexpected. What is a bit surprising is that one would have expected these populations, which are considered to be generally more aware, to have done a better job at doing the non-pharmaceutical interventions to control the epidemic, but that clearly does not seem to have happened.”
In his opinion about the change of weather in raising the numbers, Shahid Jameel said, “As the temperatures go down, more and more people remain indoors. The transmission of the virus becomes much more effective in these settings.
“So, while the virus was always present, the effectiveness of transmission is likely to have increased when people interact mostly in closed spaces. There are studies that have shown that the probability of infection increases during interactions in closed spaces.”
According to Kang, “It is not as if people are isolated at home. As is usual during this time, the activities shift indoors in winters. In places which are small and the ventilation is not good, the chances of the virus sticking around and infecting people is much more.”
What this means
- The second wave of the pandemic is imminent as a lot of people are much more relaxed with the preventive protocols as if the ravaging first wave of infections never happened.
- It is therefore instructive that every country sees what is currently happening in Europe and the US and brace up to the impending challenge, by consciously developing internal capacities and capabilities towards handling the pandemic should it arise.