N30,000 Survival Fund: First batch of beneficiaries are receiving grants — FG
The first batch of beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N30,000 artisans grants have started receiving their grants.
Beneficiaries in the first batch of the Federal Government's N30,000 artisans' grant have started receiving their grants.
This was disclosed by the Presidency via the FG’s Twitter handle on Saturday.
It tweeted, “The first batch of beneficiaries of the N30,000 artisans grant, a component of @NigeriaGov’s @SurvivalFund_ng, have started receiving their grants.
“Eligible beneficiaries are artisans and self-employed individuals. Each State will have 9,000 beneficiaries.”
The first batch of beneficiaries of the N30,000 artisans grant, a component of the Survival Fund, have started receiving their grants. Eligible beneficiaries are artisans and self-employed individuals. Each State will have 9,000 beneficiaries.
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) October 31, 2020
CBN reveals framework for the N75 billion Youth Investment Fund
The Nigerian Youth Investment Fund will be funded through the NIRSAL MFB window of the CBN.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed the implementation framework for the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund.
This was disclosed in a publication by the Development Finance Department under the auspices of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
The CBN stated that the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (N-YIF) would be funded through NIRSAL MFB window, with an initial take-off seed capital of N12.5 billion.
The N-YIF aims to financially empower Nigerian youths to generate at least 500,000 jobs between 2020 and 2023.
Objectives of the scheme:
-
Improve access to finance for youths and youth-owned enterprises for national development.
-
Generate much-needed employment opportunities to curb youth restiveness.
-
Boost the managerial capacity of the youths, and develop their potentials to become the future large corporate organizations.
-
The fund targets young people between the ages of 18 and 35 years.
-
Beneficiaries of NMFB, TCF and AgSMEIS loans, and other government loan schemes that remain unpaid are also not eligible to participate.
-
Individuals (unregistered businesses) shall be determined based on activity/nature of projects subject to the maximum of N250,000.
-
Registered businesses (Business name, Limited Liability, Cooperative, Commodity Association) shall be determined by activity/nature of projects subject to the maximum of N3.0 million (including working capital).
-
The tenor of the intervention is for a Maximum of 5 years, depending on the nature of the business and the assets acquired, of which interest rate of not more than 5% under the intervention shall be charged annually.
-
The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD) will collaborate with relevant stakeholders to identify potential training for training/mentoring.
-
The youths that are duly screened (and undergo the mandatory training where applicable) shall be advised to login to the portal provided by the NMFB to apply for the facility.
Paystack partners Google to empower SMEs in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa
Paystack partners with Google to empower over 500,000 SMEs in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa.
Tech startup, Paystack has disclosed that it partnered with Google to aid over 500,000 Small and Medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa.
This was revealed via its Twitter handle.
Shola Akinlade, Founder of the company, stated that the partnership would enable the reliability of their work, “which would guarantee that all businesses paid via Paystack are thoroughly checked for legitimacy and credibility.
“In a low-trust environment like Nigeria, where many people are paying online for the first time, it’s important to deliver a safe, fraud-free experience, and this is a responsibility that Paystack takes extremely seriously.”
⚡️ Hi team, we partnered with our friends at @Google to help over 500,000 SMEs in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa restart, recover and digitise their businesses with new tools, financial support, and training.
Get started here 👇🏾 https://t.co/0fdVl4ZUBp
— Paystack (@paystack) October 28, 2020
Why it matters: Paystack’s partnership with Google is to help SMEs to grow and digitise their businesses with new tools, financial support, and training. This would also help business communities in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa to rapidly grow.
What you should know: Google is an American multinational technology company that specializes in internet-related services and products.
Nairametrics reported that the company had a partnership with Truecaller in 2018 to aid in the facilitation of online payments across Africa. The deal states that Paystack will use Truecaller’s database of verified phone numbers to authenticate payments for transactions executed on its platform.
Click here to apply.
Buhari approves free business name registration for 250,000 SMEs
President Buhari has approved free business name registration with the CAC for 250,000 businesses across the nation.
President Muhamadu Buhari has approved free business name registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) for 250,000 businesses across the nation.
This was announced on Tuesday evening by the Media aide to the President, Bashir Ahmad.
Pres. @MBuhari has approved free business names’ registration for 250k MSMEs nationwide; according to the CAC, 6,606 names in each of the 34 states, Abuja will have 7,906, Lagos 9,084 & Kano 8,406.
The free registration commences today, visit https://t.co/XTVTfPewMD for details. pic.twitter.com/eF2YcYaJAE
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 27, 2020
“President Buhari has approved free business names’ registration for 250k MSMEs nationwide; according to the CAC, 6,606 names in each of the 34 states, Abuja will have 7,906, Lagos 9,084 & Kano 8,406,” he tweeted.
“The free registration commences today, visit cac.gov.ng for details” he added.
What you should know
This comes after Nairametrics reported earlier this month that the CAC had announced it would begin registering companies within 48 hours, approve names the same day, and ensure 5-day completion for other post-incorporation services not available electronically.
Bottomline
Since the end of the #EndSARS protests, the Federal Government has been working on packages that are perceived as necessary for addressing the issues of large youth unemployment, which is viewed as a catalyst for the massive turnout during the protests.
The National Economic Council (NEC) has set up a committee to meet the needs and demands of Nigerian youths behind the #EndSARS protests. The head of the Committee is Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, with one of the frameworks being “A social security framework for the youths and Nigerians to deal with the problem of unemployment and poverty in the country.”
The free business registration coming this period will help businesses that can’t afford the registration fee to get their business registered and timely.
Tony Basil
October 31, 2020 at 5:27 pm
Good afternoon, am an industrial caterer by profession, and am interested in applying for the sme survival fund by the federal government. Kindly assist me with guidelines on how to apply. Thanks