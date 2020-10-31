N30,000 Survival Fund: First batch of beneficiaries are receiving grants — FG

Beneficiaries in the first batch of the Federal Government’s N30,000 artisans’ grant have started receiving their grants.

This was disclosed by the Presidency via the FG’s Twitter handle on Saturday.

It tweeted, “The first batch of beneficiaries of the N30,000 artisans grant, a component of @NigeriaGov’s @SurvivalFund_ng, have started receiving their grants.

“Eligible beneficiaries are artisans and self-employed individuals. Each State will have 9,000 beneficiaries.”

