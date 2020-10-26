EndSARS: LCCI asks FG to assist Lagos in rebuilding process

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has asked the Federal Government to assist the Lagos State Government to rebuild the state’s assets destroyed by hoodlums, who hijacked the #EndSARS protest to vandalize and loot government and private properties.

This was disclosed by the chamber via a statement issued on Monday and signed by Toki Mabogunje, President of the LCCI.

The extent of the damage is yet to be ascertained, though the House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the state needs N1 trillion to rebuild destroyed properties.

According to Mabogunje, the Federal Government’s support has become necessary in view of the current challenging economic conditions that Lagos State is already grappling with.

She said, “The Federal and Lagos state governments should collaborate to provide support (in the form of grants) to all the victims of the unfortunate outcomes of the protest and the subsequent attacks and destruction of properties and assets.

“Families of all those who lost their loved ones be adequately compensated, urging banks, to which some of the victims were indebted, to demonstrate an uncommon compassion towards them in respect of their indebtedness.”

For the corporate and individual citizens, she explained that this is the time to demonstrate a culture of compassion in being ‘our brother’s keeper’ by supporting victims of the unfortunate incident.

“We note the setting up of the Judicial Panels of Inquiry in various states to investigate the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incidence with a view to avoiding a repeat of such occurrences in the future,” Mabogunje added.

What you should know

Earlier on Monday, Nairametrics had reported that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed that Lagos State will need about N1 trillion for the reconstruction and repair of the properties and infrastructure that was vandalized by hoodlums.

Gbajabiamila disclosed this while responding to questions from State House Correspondents, after the assessment visitation of some of the properties that were destroyed during the protest.