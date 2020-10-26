ENDSARS
#EndSARS: LCCI asks FG to assist Lagos in rebuilding process
Federal and Lagos state governments have been urged to collaborate to provide support to all the victims of the unfortunate outcomes of the protest.
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has asked the Federal Government to assist the Lagos State Government to rebuild the state’s assets destroyed by hoodlums, who hijacked the #EndSARS protest to vandalize and loot government and private properties.
This was disclosed by the chamber via a statement issued on Monday and signed by Toki Mabogunje, President of the LCCI.
The extent of the damage is yet to be ascertained, though the House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the state needs N1 trillion to rebuild destroyed properties.
According to Mabogunje, the Federal Government’s support has become necessary in view of the current challenging economic conditions that Lagos State is already grappling with.
She said, “The Federal and Lagos state governments should collaborate to provide support (in the form of grants) to all the victims of the unfortunate outcomes of the protest and the subsequent attacks and destruction of properties and assets.
“Families of all those who lost their loved ones be adequately compensated, urging banks, to which some of the victims were indebted, to demonstrate an uncommon compassion towards them in respect of their indebtedness.”
For the corporate and individual citizens, she explained that this is the time to demonstrate a culture of compassion in being ‘our brother’s keeper’ by supporting victims of the unfortunate incident.
“We note the setting up of the Judicial Panels of Inquiry in various states to investigate the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incidence with a view to avoiding a repeat of such occurrences in the future,” Mabogunje added.
What you should know
Earlier on Monday, Nairametrics had reported that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed that Lagos State will need about N1 trillion for the reconstruction and repair of the properties and infrastructure that was vandalized by hoodlums.
Gbajabiamila disclosed this while responding to questions from State House Correspondents, after the assessment visitation of some of the properties that were destroyed during the protest.
#EndSARS: Lagos State needs N1 trillion to rebuild losses – Gbajabiamila
Gbajabiamila has said that the Lagos State Governor told him that the state would need N1 trillion for the reconstruction of destroyed assets.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has disclosed that Lagos State will need about N1 trillion for the reconstruction and repair of the properties and infrastructure that was vandalized and destroyed by hoodlums.
Gbajabiamila disclosed this while responding to questions from State House Correspondents after the assessment visitation of some of the properties that were destroyed during the protest.
What you should know
The #EndSARS protest which started as a peaceful demonstration by thousands of youths, degenerated into chaos after the protests were hijacked by hoodlums. The distasteful actions of hoodlums and arsonists have seen properties worth billions of naira vandalized, destroyed and razed down.
One of the consequences of these events was reported by Nairametrics as the Lagos State Government revealed that 27 of the burnt Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicles in the Oyingbo and Ojodu Berger areas of the state cost $200,000 each, while 57 of them cost $100,000 each, which gives a total of N3.9 billion.
What they are saying
According to information gathered by The Punch, the Speaker said, “The House of Representatives will do all it can to compensate all those who suffered brutality, including policemen that lost their lives in the process.
“However, we want to know what exactly happened at the Lekki Toll Gate. The judicial panel must reveal this. However, I want to encourage Nigerians to allow peace to reign.
“I learnt from the governor of Lagos State that it will take N1trn to rebuild what had been lost and asked him what’s the budget size of the state, he said about N1trn. You can see we are moving backwards.
“Hence, we must consider the consequences of our actions before embarking on any venture. I, therefore, appeal to the youth to allow peace to reign henceforth. I still believe in the unity of Nigeria.”
#EndSARS: NBC fines AIT, Channels and Arise TV over use of “unverifiable” footages
The NBC has sanctioned three major Nigerian television stations over their reportage of recent unrest across the country.
The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, has fined Nigerian media houses including AIT, Channels TV and Arise News, claiming they used unverifiable video footages from social media to cover the #EndSARS protests.
This was disclosed in a report by AIT on Monday afternoon. According to media reports, the regulators imposed various fines on Arise TV, African Independent Television (AIT) and Channels Television between N2million and N3million.
“The National Broadcasting Commission has sanctioned Africa Independent Television, AIT, Arise TV and Channels for what it calls, a gross violation of the broadcast code, top of which is the use of unverifiable online video footages on the social media,” AIT said.
The Acting Director-General of the commission, Armstrong Idachaba, warned that further sanctions will be harsher and announced that the owners of AIT, DAAR Communications would be fined separately for alleged reports of a fire incident at the National Christian Centre.
The sanction according to Idachaba, will be a fine of not less than N2 million.
The NBC had warned last week that broadcasters must “perform the role of a peace agent by adhering to the principle of responsibility, accuracy and neutrality” in reporting the protests.
#EndSARS: Looted wheat in Jos poisonous, not for consumption – FMARD warns
The Ministry of Agriculture has warned that wheat seeds looted by hoodlums in Jos is not meant for consumption.
The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), has warned that wheat seeds looted by hoodlums in Jos is not meant for consumption, as it is poisonous.
Hoodlums invaded the warehouse of the National Agricultural Seed Council in Bukuru, Jos, Plateau State, and carted away poisonous wheat seeds – not meant for human consumption according to FMARD.
FMARD, in a warning statement indicated that the wheat seeds had been treated with chemicals and intended for planting during the dry season.
Thus, FMARD appealed to the general public not to consume the seeds, but to report any of such found to the nearest Security Agency.
The statement reads, “The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, hereby, warns the general public that the wheat seeds carted away by hoodlums from the National Agricultural Seed Council’s warehouse in Bukuru, Jos, Plateau State, are poisonous and NOT fit for human consumption.
“The wheat seeds have been treated with agrochemicals and intended for planting during the next dry season of wheat production.
“The Ministry hereby appeals to the general public NOT to consume these seeds but report any such found to the nearest Security Agency. Please be WARNED.”