Just-in: Again, Osun declares 24-hour curfew

Osun State has imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state. The decision is coming barely 24 hours after the initial curfew, which was suspended.

The announcement was made by Governor Gboyega Oyetola in a statement shared via the Twitter handle of the state on Saturday.

According to him, the curfew takes immediate effect and it is indefinite.

According to him, the curfew was reintroduced to “prevent the current state of anarchy from degenerating into a large-scale breakdown of law and order.”

He said, “Government notes with huge disappointment, the abuse of the suspension, a day ago, of the 24-hour curfew earlier declared in the State to forestall the breakdown of law and order and protect the lives and property of citizens and residents.

“It is unfortunate that hoodlums and criminals have taken advantage of government’s action to wantonly loot government and private property, including private business premises and homes in several parts of the State this morning. This is unacceptable and it stands condemned.

“After an Emergency Security Meeting this afternoon, where the whole situation was reviewed and assessed, we came to the inevitable conclusion to declare a curfew. Consequently, I hereby declare a 24-hour curfew across the whole State with immediate effect.

“This inevitable conclusion was reached to avert the continuation of this irresponsible act, especially now that the genuine protesters have suspended their protest earlier today.”