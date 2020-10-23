ENDSARS
#ENDSARS: Insurance firms brace up for claims
Insurance Firms in Nigeria are set to incur claims following the violence and looting across Lagos.
Insurance firms in Nigeria will be bracing up for potential claims, following the widespread looting and destruction of properties, vehicles, and other assets across the state.
Most government offices, banks, shopping malls, media houses, toll plazas, and private offices were set ablaze by suspected hoodlums on Wednesday, after soldiers reportedly shot in the air to disperse protesters on Tuesday night. This triggered scores of skirmishes across the state with several vehicles, buildings, and properties set ablaze or looted by suspected hoodlums.
It is expected that when things return to normal, businesses will start to take stock of their losses and someone will have to bear the cost. While most insurance contracts exclude damage to property from war, riots, or other forms of force majeure, it is likely that some will pay for the risks.
According to NAICOM, Insurance companies paid a total non-life insurance claim of N64 billion in 2018 compared to N56.4 billion a year earlier. Out of this total, claims on fire insurance were about N9.1 billion while Motor Vehicle was N17.3 billion.
The Insurance sector is currently reeling from the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the sector posting a contraction of 29.53% in the second-quarter GDP report published by the National Bureau of Statistics. It is likely to drop into a recession when the NBS releases its third-quarter GDP report in a few weeks’ time.
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari addressed Nigerians on Thursday, demanding an end to the violence in parts of the country as a result of the activities of hoodlums who took advantage of the EndSars protests.
“In the circumstances, I would like to appeal to protesters to note and take advantage of the various well-thought-out initiatives of this administration designed to make their lives better and more meaningful and resist the temptation of being used by some subversive elements to cause chaos with the aim of truncating our nascent democracy. For you to do otherwise will amount to undermining national security and the law and order situation. Under no circumstances will this be tolerated,” Buhari said.
The President also called for an end to the street protests, requesting that protesters engaged the government. He also asked Nigerians to go about their “normal businesses” while demanding that security agencies protect lives and properties.
“And I call on all Nigerians to go about their normal businesses, and enjoin security agencies to protect lives and properties of all law-abiding citizens without doing harm to those they are meant to protect,” he added.
In one of the most viral tweets from an organization that was badly affected by the looting, supermarket chain Spar tweeted a message of hope and optimism despite suffering massive losses from the activities of hoodlums and miscreants.
The company tweeted:
“Our Lekki store has been vandalized and looted. But, we acknowledge that this is only a setback compared to the larger issues we are all facing as a nation, and our thoughts and prayers remain with Nigerians everywhere, and for a peaceful resolution to various issues at hand. Rebuilding a supermarket is hard. Rebuilding a nation is even harder. We stand with you Nigeria. Stay focused. Be the solution.”
Rebuilding a supermarket is hard. Rebuilding a nation is even harder. We stand with you Nigeria.
Stay focused. Be the solution. #sparnigeria #staystrong #sparstrong pic.twitter.com/jNRDg1HgPk
— SPAR Nigeria (@SPARNigeria) October 22, 2020
Hoodlums were caught on video carting away several items ranging from electronics, food items, equipment, goods, and several valuable items belonging to businesses. Shopping malls were also attacked and looted.
Bottom Line: The President’s speech fell short of expectations of a lot of Nigerians, but is expected to quell tensions as soon as possible.
- Some residents have gathered together to defend their neighborhoods.
- Soldiers and Riot Policemen have been deployed across major cities to try to calm tensions and bring about law and order.
- This should stop the looting and arson that have destroyed businesses, and by extension, will limit the claims that insurance companies may have paid.
- Businesses are expected to return fully to their offices early next week and only then can Nigerians begin to ascertain the value of losses incurred in the aftermath of the looting.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: President Buhari issues stern warning to hoodlums
The President has issued a warning to hoodlums who have hijacked the #EndSARS protest to promote unrest.
President Buhari, in his state of the Nation address to Nigerians this evening has warned hoodlums and the conflict entrepreneurs who have hijacked the #EndSARS protest to promote unrest.
The President explained that the choice to demonstrate peacefully is a fundamental right of citizens as enshrined in Section 40 of the Constitution and other enactments.
“I must warn those who have hijacked and misdirected the initial, genuine and well-intended protest of some of our youths in parts of the country, against the excesses of some members of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS),” he said.
President Muhammad Buhari frowned against the desperate and inhumane actions of mobsters, arsonists and hoodlums which has led to the loss of human lives, sexual violence, attacks on correctional facilities, as well as public and private properties which were completely destroyed or vandalized.
(READ MORE:#EndSARS: Police officers who participated in abuse of citizens must be fished out – Governors’ Forum)
He explained that these bad actions will not be tolerated, as it is not in line with the legitimate expression of grievance of the youth of the country. He reiterated that the Government shall continue to ensure that liberty and freedom, as well as the fundamental rights of all citizens, are protected.
What you should know from the President’s State of the Nation address
The President reiterated that the government has the obligation to protect lives and properties, and ensure that the citizens go about their daily businesses freely and protected from acts of violence.
However, he appealed to protesters to note and take advantage of the various well-thought-out initiatives of this administration designed to make their lives better and more meaningful, and resist the temptation of being used by some subversive elements to cause chaos with the aim of truncating our nascent democracy.
The President, however, warned the youth that doing otherwise will amount to undermining national security as well as law and order, which under no circumstances will be tolerated.
President Buhari thus called on the youths to discontinue the street protests and constructively engage the government in finding solutions, as their voices have been heard loud and clear.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: President Buhari tells Youths to discontinue street protests
The President has advised the protesters to discontinue the street protests, but rather, engage the government in finding solutions.
President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the #EndSARS protesters to discontinue their street protests and rather constructively engage the government in finding solutions.
The President disclosed this during his national broadcast on Thursday.
He said, “I call on our youths to discontinue the street protests and constructively engage government in finding solutions. Your voice has been heard loud and clear and we are responding.
“The choice to demonstrate peacefully is a fundamental right of citizens as enshrined in Section 40 of our Constitution and other enactments; but this right to protest also imposes on the demonstrators the responsibility to respect the rights of other citizens, and the necessity to operate within the law.
“And I call on all Nigerians to go about their normal businesses, and enjoin security agencies to protect lives and properties of all law-abiding citizens without doing harm to those they are meant to protect.”
The choice to demonstrate peacefully is a fundamental right of citizens as enshrined in Section 40 of our Constitution and other enactments; …
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 22, 2020
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: President Buhari asks international community not to make hasty decisions on developments
President Buhari has urged the international community to seek to know all the facts available before rushing to judgement.
President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked the international community to inquire facts from the Federal Government before making hasty decisions or statements on the on-going unrest in the country.
The President made the statement during his national broadcast to address the on-going unrest in the country.
He said, “To our neighbours in particular, and members of the international community, many of whom have expressed concern about the ongoing development in Nigeria, we thank you.
“I urge you all to seek to know all the facts available before taking a position or rushing to judgement and making hasty pronouncements.
“In the circumstances, I would like to appeal to protesters to note and take advantage of the various well-thought-out initiatives of this administration designed to make their lives better and more meaningful, and resist the temptation of being used by some subversive elements to cause chaos with the aim of truncating our nascent democracy.”