ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Hoodlums break into prison, set police station ablaze in Ondo state
Hoodlums have razed a police station, invaded a prison in Ondo state, and setting inmates free.
Some suspected hoodlums have attacked a Correctional center in Ondo state, freeing prisoners in the facility. The hoodlums also razed the Divisional Police Station in Okitipupa area of Ondo State today, October 22, 2020. The attack occurred after the mob was chased away from the street by the police.
Confirming the latest development, the Spokesperson for the Ondo State Police command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the attack but remarked that the police are yet to estimate the total value of items damaged during the attack
It was alleged that over 50 motorcycles seized by the police and parked in the station were released by the mob.
(READ MORE:#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu says trial of Surulere police officers has started, victims to testify next week)
Backstory
Prior to the latest development, some angry youth had earlier attacked a police station in Akure and set the facility on fire yesterday. There was also alleged destruction of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad facility along oda road in Akure.
ENDSARS
BREAKING: President Buhari tells Youths to discontinue street protests
The President has advised the protesters to discontinue the street protests, but rather, engage the government in finding solutions.
President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the #EndSARS protesters to discontinue their street protests and rather constructively engage the government in finding solutions.
The President disclosed this during his national broadcast on Thursday.
He said, “I call on our youths to discontinue the street protests and constructively engage government in finding solutions. Your voice has been heard loud and clear and we are responding.
“The choice to demonstrate peacefully is a fundamental right of citizens as enshrined in Section 40 of our Constitution and other enactments; but this right to protest also imposes on the demonstrators the responsibility to respect the rights of other citizens, and the necessity to operate within the law.
“And I call on all Nigerians to go about their normal businesses, and enjoin security agencies to protect lives and properties of all law-abiding citizens without doing harm to those they are meant to protect.”
ENDSARS
BREAKING: President Buhari asks international community not to make hasty decisions on developments
President Buhari has urged the international community to seek to know all the facts available before rushing to judgement.
President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked the international community to inquire facts from the Federal Government before making hasty decisions or statements on the on-going unrest in the country.
The President made the statement during his national broadcast to address the on-going unrest in the country.
He said, “To our neighbours in particular, and members of the international community, many of whom have expressed concern about the ongoing development in Nigeria, we thank you.
“I urge you all to seek to know all the facts available before taking a position or rushing to judgement and making hasty pronouncements.
“In the circumstances, I would like to appeal to protesters to note and take advantage of the various well-thought-out initiatives of this administration designed to make their lives better and more meaningful, and resist the temptation of being used by some subversive elements to cause chaos with the aim of truncating our nascent democracy.”
Details soon …
Economy & Politics
Breaking: Some Nigerians mistook promptness of FG response as sign of weakness – Buhari
President Buhari has said that FG’s promptness to consent to the demands of the protesters was taken as a sign of weakness.
President Muhammadu Buhari has pointed out that the promptness with which the Federal Government acted in meeting the demands of the #EndSARS protesters seemed to have been misconstrued as a sign of weakness and twisted by some for their selfish unpatriotic interests.
This was disclosed by the president in his national broadcast on Thursday, October 22, 2020, on the current widespread violence which has engulfed the country following the protest against police brutality and extrajudicial killings.
The president said that the government listened to the protesters and after evaluating their five-point demands, they were accepted and some of them implemented, which includes the disbandment of SARS.
In his address to Nigerians, President Buhari said, “As a democratic government, we listened to, and carefully evaluated the five-point demands of the protesters. And, having accepted them, we immediately scrapped SARS and put measures in place to address the other demands of our youth.
“On approving the termination of SARS, I already made it clear that it was in line with our commitment to the implementation of extensive Police reforms.
“Sadly, the promptness with which we have acted seemed to have been misconstrued as a sign of weakness and twisted by some for their selfish unpatriotic interests.
The president said the actions of these elements has caused serious violence which has led to the loss of human lives, attack on correctional facilities, destruction and vandalization of public and private properties, attack on the palace of Oba of Lagos, invasion of International Airport and so on.
While acknowledging that the choice to demonstrate peacefully is a fundamental right of every citizen as enshrined in the constitution, the president pointed out that this right to protest also imposes on the demonstrators the responsibility to respect the rights of other citizens and the necessity to operate within the law.
Details later…