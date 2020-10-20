ENDSARS
Just-in: #EndSARS: GTBank on Admiralty, Lekki allegedly on fire
A GTBank branch was allegedly set ablaze by some hoodlums that disguised as #EndSARS protesters.
ENDSARS
BREAKING: No fatality recorded in Lekki shooting – Governor Sanwo-Olu
Governor Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that there was no fatality recorded in the Lekki tollgate shootings.
Lagos State Government has declared that there is no record of fatality in the controversial Lekki shooting on Tuesday.
This was disclosed by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the Lagos State Government briefing on EndSARS broadcast on Wednesday.
He said, “Three of the injured protesters have been discharged, while some are in the hospital. There is no record of any fatalities.”
Details soon…
ENDSARS
BREAKING: TVC reportedly on fire
Television Continental in Ikosi-Ketu is reportedly on fire, as some hoodlums allegedly attacked the building.
Television Continental (TVC) station in Ikosi-Ketu is reportedly on fire, as some hoodlums allegedly attacked the building.
This was disclosed by some residents, who shared videos on social media this morning, October 21.
It appears some security operatives are on ground to curb the damage, as residents confirmed they heard gunshots.
Before the fire
Meanwhile, Morayo Afolabi Brown, who anchors the programme ‘Your View’ on TVC, disclosed during the live show that some people were at the gate of the TV station, trying to force their way into the premises.
This happened shortly before the live programme went out of coverage.
Meanwhile, Brown Kabiti, Morayo’s husband, expressed his fears and anxiety on his facebook page over the incident.
He said, “As I go to watch Your View this morning; I go in tears, fear, and anxiety. God, my household is innocent. Please protect my own.”
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Joe Biden issues press release on violent crackdown of Protesters in Nigeria
Joe Bidden urges Buhari and Miltary to cease the violent crackdown against protesters
Former US Vice President and now Presidential Aspirant, Joe Biden, has commented on the alleged shooting of Protesters, as well as violence across the country.
Here is his statement,
“I urge President Buhari and the Nigerian military to cease the violent crackdown on protesters in Nigeria, which has already resulted in several deaths. My heart goes out to all those who have lost a loved one in the violence. The United States must stand with Nigerians who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform and seeking an end to corruption in their democracy. I encourage the government to engage in a good-faith dialogue with civil society to address these long-standing grievances and work together for a more just and inclusive Nigeria.” Joe Biden
See link to Statement
Anonymous
October 21, 2020 at 7:39 am
Take this false fake news down! The Nigerian Government killed Nigerians and they are trying to hide evidence