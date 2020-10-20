Connect with us
Just-in: #EndSARS: GTBank on Admiralty, Lekki allegedly on fire

A GTBank branch was allegedly set ablaze by some hoodlums that disguised as #EndSARS protesters.

11 hours ago

GTBank declares dividend payment for FY 2019

GTBank’s branch on Admiralty Way, Lekki has been allegedly set ablaze by some hoodlums that disguised as #EndSARS protesters.

This was disclosed by eyewitnesses around the affected branch via their respective social media accounts on Tuesday.

 

Details soon …

 

Abiola has spent about 14 years in journalism. His career has covered some top local print media like TELL Magazine, Broad Street Journal, The Point Newspaper. The Bloomberg MEI alumni has interviewed some of the most influential figures of the IMF, G-20 Summit, Pre-G20 Central Bank Governors and Finance Ministers, Critical Communication World Conference. The multiple award winner is variously trained in business and markets journalism at Lagos Business School, and Pan-Atlantic University. You may contact him via email - [email protected]

1 Comment

  1. Anonymous

    October 21, 2020 at 7:39 am

    Take this false fake news down! The Nigerian Government killed Nigerians and they are trying to hide evidence

    Reply

ENDSARS

BREAKING: No fatality recorded in Lekki shooting – Governor Sanwo-Olu

Governor Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that there was no fatality recorded in the Lekki tollgate shootings.

14 mins ago

October 21, 2020

Lagos State Government has declared that there is no record of fatality in the controversial Lekki shooting on Tuesday.

This was disclosed by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the Lagos State Government briefing on EndSARS broadcast on Wednesday.

He said, “Three of the injured protesters have been discharged, while some are in the hospital. There is no record of any fatalities.”

Details soon…

ENDSARS

BREAKING: TVC reportedly on fire

Television Continental in Ikosi-Ketu is reportedly on fire, as some hoodlums allegedly attacked the building.

39 mins ago

October 21, 2020

Television Continental (TVC) station in Ikosi-Ketu is reportedly on fire, as some hoodlums allegedly attacked the building.

This was disclosed by some residents, who shared videos on social media this morning, October 21.

It appears some security operatives are on ground to curb the damage, as residents confirmed they heard gunshots.

Before the fire

Meanwhile, Morayo Afolabi Brown, who anchors the programme ‘Your View’ on TVC, disclosed during the live show that some people were at the gate of the TV station, trying to force their way into the premises.

This happened shortly before the live programme went out of coverage.

Meanwhile, Brown Kabiti, Morayo’s husband, expressed his fears and anxiety on his facebook page over the incident.

He said, “As I go to watch Your View this morning; I go in tears, fear, and anxiety. God, my household is innocent. Please protect my own.”

ENDSARS

#EndSARS: Joe Biden issues press release on violent crackdown of Protesters in Nigeria

Joe Bidden urges Buhari and Miltary to cease the violent crackdown against protesters

1 hour ago

October 21, 2020

What would a Joe Biden Presidency mean for Nigeria?

Former US Vice President and now Presidential Aspirant, Joe Biden, has commented on the alleged shooting of Protesters, as well as violence across the country.

Here is his statement,

“I urge President Buhari and the Nigerian military to cease the violent crackdown on protesters in Nigeria, which has already resulted in several deaths. My heart goes out to all those who have lost a loved one in the violence. The United States must stand with Nigerians who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform and seeking an end to corruption in their democracy. I encourage the government to engage in a good-faith dialogue with civil society to address these long-standing grievances and work together for a more just and inclusive Nigeria.” Joe Biden

See link to Statement

 

