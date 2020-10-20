Just-in: #EndSARS: GTBank on Admiralty, Lekki allegedly on fire

Television Continental (TVC) station in Ikosi-Ketu is reportedly on fire, as some hoodlums allegedly attacked the building.

This was disclosed by some residents, who shared videos on social media this morning, October 21.

It appears some security operatives are on ground to curb the damage, as residents confirmed they heard gunshots.

Before the fire

Meanwhile, Morayo Afolabi Brown, who anchors the programme ‘Your View’ on TVC, disclosed during the live show that some people were at the gate of the TV station, trying to force their way into the premises.

This happened shortly before the live programme went out of coverage.

Meanwhile, Brown Kabiti, Morayo’s husband, expressed his fears and anxiety on his facebook page over the incident.

He said, “As I go to watch Your View this morning; I go in tears, fear, and anxiety. God, my household is innocent. Please protect my own.”