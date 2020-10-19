Airtel denies giving free N1,000 recharge

Airtel Nigeria has denied rolling out free N1,000 recharge to its numerous subscribers.

This was disclosed on Monday, by a source in the Telco, who preferred to be anonymous as he is not permitted to talk officially on behalf of the company.

He said, “Airtel is not giving out airtime worth N1,000. It is not true.”

Efforts to get the official response from Airtel Nigeria were abortive, as its Vice President, Corporate Communications and CSR, Emeka Opara refused to pick calls or respond to inquiries sent to him as at the time of this report.

The denial came after an alleged hacker, Anonymous took to Twitter asking Airtel Nigeria’s subscribers to check their balance that they have been credited with N1,000 airtime.

However, following the claim by Anonymous, many Airtel subscribers on Twitter claimed to have received the free airtime in their phones.

Check your Airtel balance✊🏻❤️ — Anonymous (@iiampsticks) October 19, 2020

Some reactions from subscribers on Twitter

I just checked my Airtel balance and I saw 1000 added to it Airtel I thank you ooo #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/vi74eXdYVC — Bop Daddy ❼ (@nawheem) October 19, 2020

They gave me o😲but why dey no deduct their loan of 6months na😒😩 pic.twitter.com/kIE6nEGHve — Marion Leslie (@_MarionLeslie) October 19, 2020