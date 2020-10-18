Market Views
UBA most traded Nigerian stock, investors profit N128 billion W/W
Nigerian bourse in spite of prevailing protest by many Nigerian Millenials ended the past week bullish.
The Nigerian All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 0.86% to close the week at 28,659.45 and N14.980 trillion respectively. Investors gained N127.61 Billion.
- A total turnover of 1.955 billion shares worth N22.978 billion in 22,844 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange. This is in contrast to a total of 3.140 billion shares valued at N35.372 billion that exchanged hands last week in 35,099 deals.
- The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.648 billion shares valued at N18.824 billion traded in 13,050 deals; thus, contributing 84.29% and 81.92% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- The Conglomerates Industry followed with 99.313 million shares worth N87.823 million in 553 deals.
- The third place was the Consumer Goods, with a turnover of 60.570 million shares worth N991.189 million in 3,269 deals.
- Trading in the top three equities namely United Bank for Africa Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 885.515 million shares worth N15.881 billion in 6,308 deals, contributing 45.30% and 69.11% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
Top gainers
Top gainers
- ETERNA PLC. up 34.99% to close at N4.90
- INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC. up 12.92% to close at N5.33
- CADBURY NIGERIA PLC. up 12.59% to close at N8.05
- GUINNESS NIG PLC up 12.33% to close at N16.85
- LAFARGE AFRICA PLC. up 10.88% to close at N18.85
- TOTAL NIGERIA PLC. up 10.00% to close at N 112.20
- PRESCO PLC up 8.93% to close at N65.90
- UNION DIAGNOSTIC & CLINICAL SERVICES PLC up 8.33% to close at N0.26
- MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC. up 8.33% to close at N3.25
- NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC up 7.88% to close at N13.00
Top losers
- E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC down 26.38% to close at N1.73
- PORTLAND PAINTS & PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC down 10.31% to close at N2.00
- CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC down 8.11% to close at N0.34
- ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC. down 7.41% to close at N0.25
- CUTIX PLC. down 5.81% to close at N1.62
- AXAMANSARD INSURANCE PLC down 5.67% to close at N1.83
- CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC down 4.76% to close at N5.00
- FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC down 4.63% to close at N3.50
- ARDOVA PLC down 3.61% to close at N12.00
- GLAXO SMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIG. PLC down 3.45% to close at N5.60
Outlook
Nigerian bourse ended positive W/W amid mixed oil prices as COVID-19 raging onslaughts infected over 38 million people globally.
- Trading activities turned relatively impressive W/W amid the prevailing macro, showing the high intensity of protests by Nigerian youths clamoring for police reforms.
- The Nigerian inflation rate surged to 13.71% (year-on-year) in September 2020, indicating a 0.49% point difference when compared to 13.22% recorded in August 2020, thereby temporarily weakening the buying pressure of top financial-based stocks.
- Nairametrics envisage cautious buying amid rising COVID-19 caseloads globally.
Market Views
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine boosts U.S Stocks
Pfizer Inc could have a COVID-19 vaccine available in the world’s largest economy by the end of 2020.
Global shares relatively recorded impressive outing, as stock traders and global investors got excited over the news that revealed leading drugmaker Pfizer Inc could have a COVID-19 vaccine available for the world’s largest economy by the end of 2020.
- Two of the three major American stock indexes pared earlier gains at the last trading session for the week, with the S&P 500 little changed at 3,483.81, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4% to close at 28,606.31.
- However, the tech-dominated index, Nasdaq Composite, reversed into losses to end down at 0.4%
- Shares of Pfizer gained 3.8%, and the stock was the biggest contributor to the S&P 500’s gains on Friday.
- The U.S. drugmaker said it could file for U.S. authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with German partner BioNTech as early as late November.
Backstory
Recall Nairametrics broke the news on Pfizer’s CEO, Albert Bourla’s open letter on when the COVID-19 vaccine would readily be available.
What they are saying
While noting that safety reviews will dictate the timeline, with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requiring that at least half the people in the study be watched for side effects for two months, Bourla said that the milestone should be achieved in the third week of November.
Bourla wrote, “Let me be clear, assuming positive data, Pfizer will apply for emergency authorization used in the U.S. soon after the safety milestone is achieved. An initial readout on whether the vaccine is effective could come later this month, depending on how quickly subjects in the trial, some of whom got a placebo shot, become infected with the virus.”
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, further gave insights on prevailing fundamentals making headlines among global investors,
“Investor uncertainty is bristling ahead of an expected choppy period in terms of headline risk, where perhaps the most horrifying trouble of all is that the second wave of the coronavirus could trigger more intense lockdown fears.
“The allure of the US stimulus deal is keeping the + 3500 (S&P 500 e-mini futures) dream alive.”
The focus of global investors is shifting to the highly anticipated US Presidential election, scheduled to hold in less than a month.
Commodities
Crude oil prices end mixed W/W, oil traders grow wary
Crude oil prices ended the week mixed cumulatively amid surging Covid-19 caseloads.
Crude oil prices ended the week mixed cumulatively amid surging Covid-19 caseloads, as oil traders pondered on what direction crude oil prices will go.
What we know: American-based oil contract, West Texas Intermediate closed at $40.88 per barrel, gaining 0.7% on the week, although it should be noted that it dropped 0.2%, on Friday.
- British-based oil contract, Brent crude, the popular standard for oil benchmark, however, dropped for both the day and week.
- Brent Crude prices settled on Friday to trade at $42.93 per barrel, down 0.5%. For the week, the global crude gauge lost 0.2%.
The mixed result in crude oil prices is coming amidst a spike in COVID-19 cases across emerged markets that continue to weigh down on oil traders, as it is believed that the virus has curbed demand in two of the world’s biggest crude oil consuming areas.
OPEC+ plans to reduce its current supply cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2 million bpd in January, as OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo admits that fuel demand is looking “anemic.”
A technical committee of the OPEC+ some days ago expressed their concerns over rising oil supply, since reduced human mobility aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 has also curbed fuel usage.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, spoke on his outlook for the fragile energy market.
“But the tail risk is how lawmakers deal with this Covid-19 surge and the way consumers interact remains the wild card.
“While a return to draconian confinement measures is unlikely, the most prominent threat to the economic recovery is fear of the virus, not necessarily the soft lockdowns or social gathering restrictions.
“It is fear that could keep people hunkered down until the curve flattens or the vaccine is available. And It could sound a significant downbeat to the economy.”
That said, energy consumption is starting to kick up huge in the world’s second-largest economy China. Such macro is expected to keep crude oil prices far above levels seen in April.
Commodities
Liquefied natural gas outperforms in Q3, shows more upside
LNG was among the top performers in Q3, despite the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In spite of the resurging COVID-19 global cases at unprecedented levels, LNG was among the top performers in Q3.
Having surged so high of late, energy analysts envisage LNG’s prices to hold at around $5/MMBTu (a standard gas measurement) through the end of 2020.
That said, investors are also very hopeful of strong LNG demand in Q4 as emerged markets, especially in the Nothern hemisphere, head for winter. This means more liquified natural gas would be required to warm its citizens, thereby further increasing demand among the spectrum.
What you should know
- LNG is a type of gas that has been transformed into a liquid form to make it easier and safer for transportation.
- LNG is colorless, odorless, non-corrosive, and non-toxic.
- LNG is majorly used for cooking, heating, and most importantly, electricity generation.
The common ways to invest in commodities are:
- Using commodity futures: These are agreements to sell or buy a given amount of commodity at a particular price and specified date in the future. They can be traded online through a broker that connects to commodity exchange.
- Using CFDs: A contract for difference (CFD) is a derivative asset, where there is an agreement (usually between a broker and a commodity trader) to pay the differential in the commodity price of an underlying asset between the beginning and end of that contract.
- Using the physical method: The most popular way of commodity investing in Nigeria would be purchasing the commodity itself. Commodities such as cocoa and gold can easily be traded physically.
