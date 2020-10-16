Columnists
Inflation rate climbs to 30-month high
Data for September showed that headline inflation in Nigeria rose for the thirteenth consecutive month to a 30-month high.
Yesterday, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released inflation data for the month of September which showed that headline inflation in Nigeria rose for the thirteenth consecutive month to a 30-month high of 13.71% in September compared with 13.22% in August. On a m/m basis, the headline inflation index increased by 1.48% in, 0.14ppt higher than August’s 1.34%. The pressure on headline inflation in July was broad based as increases
were recorded across both the food sub-index and core sub-index.
In September 2020, the food sub-index was up 16.66% (0.66ppt higher than September’s 16.00%) while it rose by 1.88% on a m/m basis (0.21ppt higher than August’s 1.67%). In our last inflation note, we highlighted how abnormal rainfall patterns, reduced farming activities in the lockdown months and sustained farmers/herdsmen clashes have hampered farm output since the beginning of the harvest season. We believe, the poor harvests which
directly impacts the supply side of the food market negatively amidst a recent scarcity of grains impacted prices negatively in September. Unsurprisingly, the COICOP baskets that recorded the highest increases were oil and fats, fish, potatoes, yams & other tubers, meat, bread & cereals and fruits.
In addition, the core sub-index rose by 10.58% (0.06ppt higher than August’s 10.52%). On a m/m basis, core sub-index rose by 0.94% in September (1.05% in August). According to the inflation report, the biggest increases in the core sub-index basket were recorded in; passenger transport by air, pharmaceutical products, hospital services and passenger transport by road. We think the increase in the pharmaceutical products, hospital & medical services is reflective of covid-19 induced pressures and imported inflation pressures on medical equipments. That said, we highlight that the core sub-index grew at a slower pace despite the impact of higher electricity tariffs and fuel costs in September.
Looking ahead, we expect inflationary pressures to persist. Though we are entering the main harvest months of the farming season, we expect harvests to remain disappointing due to earlier mentioned factors. Thus, we think inflationary pressures will be largely food driven. The Federal Government has agreed to subsidise electricity tariffs for the next 3 months, so we expect this to stem pressures on the core sub-index.
The “EndSARS” protests and the problem of police reform in Nigeria
The protest is more than a clamour for an end to police brutality, but rather to growing frustration about the state of the economy.
Youths across the country, mobilized through various social media platforms have taken to the streets in the past few days to protest against the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which has long been accused of unlawful arrests, torture and extrajudicial killings. The Federal Government after a few days of protests was forced to announce that the squad has been disbanded. This, however, did not bring an end to the protests as the
protesters claimed that similar announcements had been made in the past without any effective reform measures.
The protesters demands now appear to have widened to include calls for reforms across the country’s entire police system and they have come up with a 5 point agenda which include; Immediate release of all arrested protesters, Justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensations for their families, setting up of an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reported police misconduct within a
period of 10 days, carrying out psychological evaluation and retaining of all disbanded SARS operatives before they can be deployed and an increase police salary and adequate compensation. On Tuesday, the police announced a new unit tagged the Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT) which effectively would take over the duties of the defunct SARS. Shortly after this announcement, social media was awash with a new hashtag #EndSWAT.
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is the primary law enforcement agency in Nigeria under the leadership of the Inspector General of Police. Prior to 1930, there were regional police forces that were merged to form the NPF. The NPF over time has experienced endemic problems with recruiting, training, inefficiency, and indiscipline leading to widespread corruption which has resulted in a low level of public confidence. Public perception of the Nigerian police are largely negative. There have been several calls and efforts geared towards a reform of the police force over the years but these have not led to any significant improvement in police service delivery. Recently, state governments began to clamour for a devolution of the police force to allow for the establishment of State Police. A Police Reform Bill was proposed as an Act of the National Assembly on 30th May 2018 and was passed by the Senate on 17th April 2019. It was signed into law by the President this year. Insecurity remains one of the biggest challenges facing Nigeria today and the NPF is central to responding to these challenges.
That said, the protests in our view point to more than a clamour for an end to police brutality but rather to a growing frustration among the Nigerian youth about the state of the economy. The protesters who typically are youths below the age of 30 are a part of the Nigerian population that have never seen the system work. From erratic power supply, widespread unemployment, poor healthcare, poor educational system characterised by
incessant strikes, one can understand the growing frustrations in the minds of these young people. In our view, the Nigerian Government needs to see this as a strong signal to not only address the poor state of the economy but to priortise the issues concerning the young people in the country.
Government to give consumers discounts on tariffs
The hike in electricity tariff is considered ill-timed by many especially in the face of hikes in fuel price and value-added tax.
According to a report, following threats of protests by the Nigerian Labour Union, the Federal Government after suspending the recently effected tariff increase for two weeks has agreed to give Nigerian electricity consumers a discount on their bills for three months ending 31 December, to provide relief for those that have been affected by covid-19. This agreement is expected to be formalized at a final meeting on Sunday with the Presidency. The total discounts will result in the federal government paying as much as N5bn monthly in subsidy which is to be funded by a VAT rebate to be offered to Discos till the end of the year.
Based on the agreed terms, electricity customers across Bands A-C, who saw a tariff increase will enjoy different levels of discount. Band A customers will get a 10%(N2.49/kwh) reduction in tariff increase. Band B consumers will get a 10.5% (N2.24kwh) reduction in tariff while Band C consumers will get a 31% reduction in tariff increase
amounting to N5.46 per kWh. Band D & E customers who were not affected by the recent increase will get no discount. The agreement reached also provides that 6million meters funded by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will be made available through the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP).
Early September, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the Distribution Companies (Discos) finally effected a hike in the unit price of electricity after many years of going back and forth. The hike in electricity tariff though considered a freemarket reform that should keep the power sector in tune with market realities and drive efficiency, was considered ill-timed by many especially in the face of hikes in fuel price and
value added tax. Furthermore, income levels in general, have failed to keep pace with the steep rise in living costs resulting from the accelerated cost-push inflation over recent years. Loss of jobs induced by the pandemic has also left many consumers highly improverished as the pandemic has led to many businesses cutting workforce or implementing steep salary cuts.
A major challenge in Nigeria’s electricity value chain remains liquidity and the most potent factor driving the liquidity squeeze in the sector stems from the non-cost reflective tariffs charged by the Discos. This has remained a major clog in the wheel for the Discos, making most of them technically insolvent. Another major problem driving inefficiency within the power sector value chain is ineffective metering. While some consumers avoid paying for
power consumed through meter bypass, some other consumers are made to pay for what they haven’t consumed through estimated billing by discos.
While we are uncertain about how much respite the proposed discounts will bring to consumers that have been improverished by the effects of the pandemic, if the agreement to provide 6million meters is kept, then we can say that the labour negotiations were not futile. In our view, without cost-reflective tariffs, it will be impossible to make any meaningful progress in improving power supply and as such consumers will at some point have to come to terms with an increase in tariffs.
NESG: From high-tables to work-tables
NESG has focused on vital themes that underscored the need to expeditiously rebuild the Nigerian economy.
It used to be the case that the Nigerian economy stood on an intellectual tripod that comprised the academia, the civil service and the private sector.
All three legs did not, strictly speaking, work in tandem towards achieving a common goal. Whilst the professors theorised with minimal input from the field, the civil servants formulated and implemented public policies from a weak economic knowledge base and the private sector carried the can for every flip-flop in the marketplace.
If goals aligned along the line, it was largely circumstantial, not the result of careful planning. If not, all three parties met at conference tables to produce ad hoc solutions to the country’s myriad of economic challenges.
The need for more strategic planning for national economic development spurred a band of key players in the private and public sectors, the civil society and the academia to conceive the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) in 1993.
The Group’s mandate is to promote and champion the reform of the Nigerian economy away from a largely public sector, closed-door affair into an open, globally competitive economy.
The six underlying principles of NESG emphasized; a commitment to a free-market economy, the encouragement of private sector investment, the creation of an enabling environment, governance in the national interest, commitment to the rule of law, and the establishment of an economic foundation for democracy.
Twenty-six years into its annual Summits, the NESG has kept faith with its vision of strategically promoting inclusive growth, achieving impactful economic policy reforms and ensuring stakeholder satisfaction.
Of significance is the theme of the third Summit in 1996, ‘Unlocking Nigeria’s Economic Potential’, the outcome of which influenced the Federal Government’s institution of ‘Vision 2010 – A Long Term Free Market Development Plan for Nigeria.’ Subsequent Summits focused on vital themes that underscored the need to expeditiously rebuild the Nigerian economy.
Much of the positive outcomes generated at NESG Summits derived from shifting emphasis from the ‘talk-a-thon’ approach of conferences to a ‘Paying to Serve’ culture in which NESG members invest their time, resources and capabilities in advancing the public/national interest.
As the pioneer Vice-Chairman, Mr Dick Kramer, clarified it: “We substituted High-Tables for Work-Tables (because) we knew that it would take sitting in small groups with the government officials to make the policy changes we needed for Nigeria to happen.” The resultant Technical Working Groups (TWG) have continued to serve as the engine room for the operations of NESG and the core groups that engage in the follow-up commitments established at the maiden summit in 1993.
If anything, the ready acceptance of the recommendations of the NESG by successive governments point to the fact that the Group had filled yawning gaps in development planning in Nigeria. Indeed, the NESG’s qualitative interventions could be felt in its recommendation of far-reaching economic and institutional reforms that were essential for the nation’s return to and sustenance of democracy.
The recommendations include; the creation of the Niger Delta Development Commission, the implementation of the Universal Basic Education Programme to enhance literacy in Nigeria and institutional reform to turn around years of systemic and institutional corruption, which presage the establishment of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Also notable was NESG’s partnership with the Obasanjo administration, which led to the development of the medium-term economic agenda called the ‘National Economic Empowerment Development Strategy’ (NEEDS) and its domestication as the ‘State Economic Empowerment Development Strategy (SEEDS), and the ‘Local Government Economic Empowerment Development Strategy’ (LEEDS).
The strategic idea behind the formulation of NEEDS-SEEDS-LEEDS was to activate Nigeria’s political economy by empowering private sector enterprises to become the engine of growth. It similarly redefined and re-emphasized the role of government within the context of policy formulation and the establishment of appropriate legal and regulatory framework, which underlines a core part of the NESG mandate.
NESG’s Summits and contributions from its members also set the tone for the comprehensive review of Nigeria’s telecommunications and broadcasting policies and the consequent deregulation of the Information and Communication Technology sector. The full liberalisation of the sector and the auction of mobile telephony licences also helped to change the face of communication in Nigeria.
In the financial services sector, the 2004 banking consolidation programme, which reduced the number of banks in the country from 89 to 25, was an offshoot of Summit deliberations. Recommendations from NESG also impacted maritime and seaports reforms, especially in respect of accelerated ratification and domestication of all pending International Maritime and Shipping Codes and Conventions to which Nigeria was a signatory.
The strategic concession, commercialisation and privatisation of Nigeria’s sea ports, maritime local content development through the Cabotage Act and Bareboat Charter Regulations to boost tonnage, the establishment of Unified Maritime Administration for the full implementation of all Maritime Codes, Conventions and Protocols and improving Security and Safety of Nigerian Maritime Domain, which led to the establishment of the Presidential Implementation Committee for Maritime Safety and Security (PICOMSS).
In the education sector, the NESG reached an agreement with the National Universities Commission (NUC) to collaborate on the development of solutions that strategically drive effective development of a productive university system that also guarantees quality and relevant education for national development and a globally competitive economy.
That collaboration aims to bridge the gap between business and the academia. Beyond this, the NESG has also established a working committee that comprised the NESG and the NUC to review the blueprint on the Rapid Revitalisation of University Education in Nigeria, 2019-2023. This was sequel to the discovery that the current strategy did not align with the future of work and needed to be coordinated with critical stakeholders in the public and private sectors.
Also worthy of commendation is NESG’s strategic alliance with the European Business Policy Council to provide international investors in Nigeria with a dedicated platform to engage government on conducive environment and policies for foreign investments in Nigeria.
One must also recognize the smooth collaboration of NESG with the National Assembly and the legal profession which gave rise to the National Assembly Business Environment Roundtables (NASSBER), a wholly private-sector funded body made up of working groups that hold regular meetings and review selected legislations. NASSBER collaborates with some other stakeholders to facilitate the speedy passage of critical bills to improve Nigeria’s economy.
Whilst stakeholders are agreed that the NESG has reasonably demonstrated the capabilities to sustain its mandate, there still are misgivings that the body has yet to maximise its ability to secure sufficient legislative powers to back its initiatives. Even at this, the body cannot take the bulk of the blame. In 2019, NESG did point out that the non-passage of some priority bills has contributed to the persisting regulatory environment that has contributed to low investor confidence and slowed Nigeria’s economic growth.
Let us look at the records. According to NESG, NASSBER had identified 31 priority Acts and Bills as crucial for economic development and enabling business environment. Of the Acts and Bills, 16 were passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives, with four pending at both chambers. Thirteen of these bills were transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent. However, he assented to only two, that is, the Secured Transactions in Moveable Assets Act and Credit Reporting Act. The President later withheld assent to four of the bills.
Till date, the NESG can be said to have succeeded in playing its self-assigned role as the country’s foremost economic think-tank and a bridge between the government and private sector stakeholders. As the NESG converges on Abuja between October 26 and 27 for its 26th Summit, much is expected from the body as participants reflect on the state of the Nigerian economy, rethink the country’s economic fundamentals and deliberate on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the socio-economy.
Perhaps, it is fitting that the opening plenary topic of the Summit is ‘Nigeria’s Turning Point.’ At 60, Nigeria truly needs to adopt a different approach from its current hit or miss policy of economic management to a sustained policy planning regime aimed at achieving economic growth and development. That approach, the NESG maintains, will be anchored on a robust partnership between sub-national governments and the private sector to capitalize on sub-national factor endowments to achieve global competitiveness. In the age of economic and physical lockdown brought on by the global coronavirus pandemic, it is also critical, as the Summit is set to do, to consider ‘Counting the Costs: The Economic Impact of COVID-19’ at the Summit’s plenary session.
As has been the success story of the NESG since its inception, robust contributions and recommendations are expected from the 26th edition that will assist the government in no small way in the management of the economy. This fact can almost be taken for granted. What remains to be seen is the willingness of government to support NESG with the political will to ensure that Nigeria meets the United Nations-approved Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.
Dotun Adekanmbi a Consultant writes in from Lagos.