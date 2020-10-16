Energy
Household kerosene: Price per litre increased by 0.42% month-on-month – NBS
The average price per litre for Kerosene increased from N346.53 in August 2020 to N347.98 in September 2020.
According to the data recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 0.42% month-on-month and by 9.27% year-on-year, from N346.53 in August 2020 to N347.98 in September 2020.
The States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Taraba (N421.43), Ebonyi (N406.67), and Benue (N402.78); while the States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Bayelsa (N256.67), Kebbi (N272.22), and Rivers (N280.83).
Across the zones, the average price per litre was highest in the South East, followed by North East, North Central, South West, South-South and North West.
Similarly, the average price per gallon paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 0.92% month-on-month and by 1.02% year-on-year, from N1,218.48 in August 2020 to N1,229.66 in September 2020.
The States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Ekiti (N1,380.00), Kebbi (N1,369.23), and Katsina (N1,368.75); while the States with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene were Osun (N1,035.67), Delta (N1,051.36), and Rivers (N1,097.78).
Across the zones, the average price per gallon was highest in the North West, followed by North Central, North East, South East, South West and South-South zone.
Company Results
NNPC reduces loss by 99.7% in 2019 FY
NNPC has stated that it reduced its loss by 99.8% in 2019.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has stated that it reduced its loss by 99.7% from N803 billion in 2018 to N1.7 billion in 2019.
NNPC Releases 2019 Audited Financial Statement, Reduces Loss by 99.7%
THREAD…👇 pic.twitter.com/bWnywfvbWC
— NNPC Group (@NNPCgroup) October 15, 2020
Barely five months after releasing its 2018 Audited Financial Statement (AFS), the company has released its 2019 AFS, stating that performance improved compared with the same period last year.
The CFO of the company noted that general administrative expenses dipped by 22% from N894 billion in 2018 to N696 billion in 2019.
According to the spokesman of the company – Mr. Umar Ajiya, a majority of the company’s subsidiaries also recorded improved performance. For example, it was reported that the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited (NPDC) recorded N479 billion profit in 2019, compared to N179 billion in 2019. This represents a 167% increase.
What they are saying
Mr. Ajiya quoting Dr. Kennie Obateru, the CFO of the company – submitted that the 2019 AFS was concluded less than five months from the release of the 2018 AFS. He also submitted that the results will be published on the company’s website, in line with the management’s transparency commitments and the principles of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), for which it is a partner.
What you should Know
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is the state oil corporation, established on the 1st of April 1977. In addition to its exploration activities, the Corporation was given powers and operational interests in refining petrochemicals and products transportation, as well as marketing.
Between 1978 and 1989, NNPC constructed refineries in Warri, Kaduna, and Port Harcourt and took over the 35,000-barrel per day Shell Refinery, established in Port Harcourt in 1965.
In 1988, the NNPC was commercialized into 12 strategic business units, covering the entire spectrum of oil industry operations like exploration and production, gas development, refining, distribution, petrochemicals, engineering, and commercial investments. Currently, the subsidiary companies include:
- Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC)
- The Nigerian Gas Company (NGC)
- The Products and Pipelines Marketing Company (PPMC)
- Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL)
- National Engineering and Technical Company Limited (NETCO)
- Hydrocarbon Services Nigeria Limited (HYSON)
- Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Co. Limited (WRPC)
- Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Co. Limited (KRPC)
- Port Harcourt Refining Co. Limited (PHRC)
- NNPC Retail
- Duke Oil
In addition to these subsidiaries, the industry is also regulated by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) – a department within the Ministry of Petroleum Resources. The DPR ensures compliance with industry regulations; processes applications for licenses, leases, and permits; establishes and enforces environmental regulations. The DPR and NAPIMS play a very crucial role in the day to day activities throughout the industry.
Egbin Power launches electric buses, bicycles, promotes clean energy
The idea was to promote “going electric” and “clean energy” in Egbin.
Egbin Power, a member of the Sahara Power Group, has unveiled electric-powered buses and bicycles for transportation within its community to promote environmental sustainability.
The foremost power generating company launched an environmentally friendly transport system that would see the deployment of 20 electric buses and 500 bicycles.
During the unveiling, which was covered by Nairametrics, the Chairman, Egbin Power, Mr Temitope Shonubi explained that the idea was to promote “going electric” and “clean energy” in Egbin.
He said, “A typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year and this is equivalent to an average of 0.0126 metric tons of carbon dioxide per day.
“Every walk-to-work and bike-to-work activity as well as riding on the electric buses within the facility prevents emission of 3.78 metric tons per day of carbon dioxide from about 150 cars within Egbin and 1379.7 metric tons every year.”
Shonubi explained that the company is committed to planning for a better, sustainable and environmentally friendly future for all and that the
He added that the launch of the buggies and bicycles is perhaps one of the first of its kind by the foremost and largest privately run private power business in Africa.
According to him, Egbin, is looking to promote clean energy, healthy living, safety, environmental sustainability, productivity and excellent performance adding that the inclusion of students in the project shows the fact that the going electric and clean energy campaign is one that involves all constituents of the Egbin Ecosystem and that it’s also generational.
“We want to prepare for the future. The goal is to drastically reduce carbon emissions, for environmental sustainability, healthier lifestyles and productivity.
“The project also reinforces Sahara Power and Egbin’s commitment as global SDG promoters, with impressive Environment Employee Social and Governance (EESG) records,” he added.
The themes driving the project also include Power to Protect; Power to Serve; Power to Live; and Power to Innovate.
About Egbin
Egbin Power operates within the sub-Saharan power sector with a state-of-the-art facility housing six steam turbines with an overall installed capacity of 1,320 megawatts and currently working on projects geared towards enhancing this capacity through new technology and alternative energy sources.
It is embedded in the fabric of the community, teeming with dynamic, hardworking people and multiple cultural expressions.
Egbin also utilize its power as agents for a social purpose by giving wings to the aspirations of our host communities via our Personal Corporate and Social Responsibility interventions specifically designed to touch lives and make lasting, positive changes with particular focus paid to good health and quality education.
DPR releases guidelines for establishment and operations of downstream gas facilities
DPR has rolled out guidelines for the establishment and operations of downstream gas facilities.
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has rolled out guidelines for the establishment and operations of downstream gas facilities across the country.
It states that companies seeking to establish gas-dispensing facilities would be required to obtain three approvals and licences, among others, before commencing operations.
While making the disclosure in a public statement in Abuja, the DPR’s Director/Chief Executive, Mr. Sarki Auwalu, said the agency has commenced an investigation into the gas explosion incident that happened at Baruwa area, Ipaja, which claimed several lives and destroyed over 20 properties.
Auwalu disclosed that preliminary reports from DPR investigations revealed that the facility was operating without a licence and was carrying out illegal operations which resulted in the unfortunate incident. He promised that the DPR would continue to update the public on the progress of its ongoing investigation into the incident, while assuring that the agency will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure safe operations of all oil and gas facilities in Nigeria.
On the guidelines for establishment and operations of downstream gas facilities, the Chief Executive Officer of the DPR said it stipulates the minimum requirements, procedures, and conditions to be fulfilled before the grant of approvals or licences for the construction, installation, modification, takeover, relocation, and operations of downstream gas facilities in Nigeria.
Some of those guidelines include;
- Guidelines for the establishment and operations of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, also known as cooking gas, refilling plants and retail outlets;
- Guidelines for establishment of autogas refueling stations and add-on gas facility; and
- Guidelines for the establishment of gas storage and utilization.
Auwalu explained that the guidelines were developed to enhance gas penetration and utilization, enhance operational safety as well as ease of doing business in the oil and gas sector.
He said: “Companies intending to establish these facilities must satisfy all necessary requirements stipulated by DPR and obtain the underlisted applicable approvals: Site suitability approval; Approval to Construct (ATC)/Approval to Install; and Licence to Operate.
“Necessary amenities and equipment like functional automated/manual leak tester, functional fire alarm system, and mounted gas detectors, adequate fire water storage, and sprinklers, perimeter fence with firewall amongst others must be provided in the facilities.”
He emphasized that the objective of the guidelines was to ensure that the baseline standard regarding Health, Safety, and Environment, HSE, was achieved and maintained in all the facilities.
What you should know
This is coming a few days after the last gas explosion at the Baruwa area of Ipaja, Lagos which claimed several lives with many properties destroyed. The Lagos state government in its investigation of the incident blamed the operators for negligence and non-adherence to safety standards in their operations.
That was one in a series of gas-related explosions that have occurred in Lagos and other parts of the country in the last few months with several reported casualties.