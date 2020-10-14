Egbin Power launches electric buses, bicycles, promotes clean energy

Egbin Power, a member of the Sahara Power Group, has unveiled 20 electric-powered buses and 500 bicycles for transportation within its community to promote environmental sustainability.

During the unveiling, which was covered by Nairametrics, the Chairman, Egbin Power, Mr Temitope Shonubi explained that the idea was to promote “going electric” and “clean energy” in Egbin.

He said, “A typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year and this is equivalent to an average of 0.0126 metric tons of carbon dioxide per day.

“Every walk-to-work and bike-to-work activity as well as riding on the electric buses within the facility prevents emission of 3.78 metric tons per day of carbon dioxide from about 150 cars within Egbin and 1379.7 metric tons every year.”

Shonubi explained that the company is committed to planning for a better, sustainable and environmentally friendly future for all.

He added that the launch of the buggies and bicycles is perhaps one of the first of its kind by the foremost and largest privately run private power business in Africa.

According to him, Egbin, is looking to promote clean energy, healthy living, safety, environmental sustainability, productivity and excellent performance adding that the inclusion of students in the project shows the fact that the going electric and clean energy campaign is one that involves all constituents of the Egbin Ecosystem and that it’s also generational.

“We want to prepare for the future. The goal is to drastically reduce carbon emissions, for environmental sustainability, healthier lifestyles and productivity.

“The project also reinforces Sahara Power and Egbin’s commitment as global SDG promoters, with impressive Environment Employee Social and Governance (EESG) records,” he added.

The themes driving the project also include Power to Protect; Power to Serve; Power to Live; and Power to Innovate.

About Egbin

Egbin Power operates within the sub-Saharan power sector with a state-of-the-art facility housing six steam turbines with an overall installed capacity of 1,320 megawatts and currently working on projects geared towards enhancing this capacity through new technology and alternative energy sources.

It is embedded in the fabric of the community, teeming with dynamic, hardworking people and multiple cultural expressions.

Egbin also utilize its power as agents for a social purpose by giving wings to the aspirations of our host communities via our Personal Corporate and Social Responsibility interventions specifically designed to touch lives and make lasting, positive changes with particular focus paid to good health and quality education.