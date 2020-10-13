Economy & Politics
Buhari nominates media aide, Lauretta Onochie, 3 others as INEC commissioners
Lauretta Onochie has been nominated by President Buhari as a National Commissioner of INEC.
President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated his Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, for confirmation by the Senate as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), representing Delta State.
This was disclosed by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, while reading the President’s letter of request, at the plenary session in the Senate.
According to media reports, other individuals who were nominated by the president, alongside his media aide are Prof. Mohammed Sani (Katsina), Prof. Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti), and Seidu Ahmed (Jigawa).
The president, in his request letter, said the nomination was pursuant to Paragraph 14 of part 1F of the First Schedule of the 1999 Constitution.
Buhari assures Okonjo-Iweala that the country will push until she emerges WTO DG
President Buhari has assured Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria’s support as she runs for the position of WTO DG.
President Muhammadu Buhari has assured former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, that the Federal Government will do all within its power to ensure that she becomes the Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO) as the country will push until she wins.
According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari made the promise while receiving Okonjo-Iweala at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday, October 12, 2020.
Nigeria’s candidate, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and the South Korean candidate, Yoo Myung-Hee, are the 2 remaining candidates, who have been shortlisted for the third and final round in the selection process that will choose who will lead the trade organization.
Whoever emerges from the 2 candidates, will become the first female to lead the 25-year-old organization.
In the statement titled “We’ll push, push until you win, President Buhari assures Okonjo-Iweala,” Buhari told the Okonjo-Iweala that she deserved more support to get the top job because of her profile and diligence in serving the country and the world.
The President said, “I assure you that we will do all that we can to ensure that you emerge as the Director-General of WTO, not only because you are a Nigerian, but because you are a hardworking Nigerian. You deserve this.’’
He assured Okonjo-Iweala that he would make more phone calls and send letters to some world leaders for more support.
He said, “I did the same for Dr Akinwunmi Adesina for President of the African Development Bank. Both of you served the country under the Peoples Democratic Party. You are both highly qualified. We will continue to support you. I will immediately make those calls.”
In her response, Okonjo-Iweala thanked the President and his ministers, particularly the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment for supporting her staunchly.
She said, “I feel very proud of Nigeria. I am getting so much support from you, Mr President, Chief of Staff, Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investments. The ministers have been working around the clock to ensure that I succeed.’’
The former Minister of Finance also appreciated ECOWAS leaders for their endorsement, mentioning in particular, the outstanding contributions of President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic and immediate past Chairman of ECOWAS as well as President Alhassan Quattara of Cote d’Ivoire.
She asked the President to make one final push within the week to beat the Koreans and bring this to Nigeria by sending a few letters and placing telephone calls to some world leaders, and also thanked others for their support.
She said she is proud of her country with the president putting a smile on her face.
Update: WTO DG: President Buhari meets Okonjo-Iweala in Aso Rock
Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has today, met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock.
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with Nigeria’s candidate for the vacant position of the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
She was led to the meeting with the President by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubair Dada; and the Minister of State, Industry Trade and Investment, Maryam Katagun.
This was disclosed in a tweet post by the Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, on his official twitter handle.
Also present in the meeting with the president is the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari
Okonjo-Iweala is one of the remaining 2 candidates still in the race for the WTO top job.
This is coming a few days after the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his support for Okonjo-Iweala and described her as the right person for the job of the WTO DG as she is capable of repositioning the international trade organization.
Nairametrics had in June 2020, reported the nomination of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, by President Muhammadu Buhari, for the position of Director-General WTO after the reported withdrawal of the candidacy of Yonok Frederik Agah, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to WTO.
Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Korean Trade Minister, Yoo Myung-hee, made it to the third and final round of voting for the top job at WTO on the November 7 from an initial shortlisted of 8 candidates that were later pruned down to 5 candidates.
Whoever wins the contest with a decision is expected to take over an organization mired in multiple crises, trade conflicts and struggling to help member states navigate a severe global economic slump triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
The pair received a boost earlier this week when EU member states officially threw their weight behind them.
President Buhari has given his support and that of his administration to her effort to clinch the position.
Nigeria’s candidate for @wto DG, @NOIweala, with COS to the President Prof Ibrahim Gambari, at the State House this afternoon. #AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/LvSxneN1UQ
— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) October 12, 2020
Rotimi Akeredolu wins Ondo governorship election
Incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has emerged winner of the gubernatorial election in Ondo State.
Rotimi Akeredolu has emerged winner of the Saturday, October 10, 2020, gubernatorial election in Ondo State.
The incumbent, who is also a candidate of the All Progressives Congress clinched 15 of the 18 local governments of the state, while Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Eyitayo Jegede won the remaining 3 local governments, according to results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s returning officer and vice-chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Idowu Olayinka.
Olayinka announced that a total of 572,745 valid votes were recorded while 18,448 were rejected, and about 16,000 votes cancelled.
While the Akeredolu polled 292,830, Mr. Jegede scored 195,791 votes, a difference of 97,039 votes.
Also in the race was, the incumbent deputy governor in the state and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi, who came third by polling 69,127 votes.
What they are saying
President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated the governor. This was made known in a tweet by the President’s Personal Assistant on News Media, Bashir Ahmad. He tweeted, “President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on his re-election as Governor of Ondo State for another four-year term.”
Reacting to the news of Akeredolu’s victory, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state said: “It is a new day in Ondo State. Congratulations to my brother Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN and a bigger congratulation to the APC members in the state. The biggest applause, however, goes to the good people of Ondo State for ensuring the election was held in an atmosphere devoid of rancour, violence and blood-letting as many had predicted.”
Yekini Nabena, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC said the people in the south-west voted for continued industrialisation, security and their welfare.
“We thank the Ondo electorate for voting for good governance, industrialisation, security, empowerment and general welfare of the state, we will continue to advocate for and support safe, free and credible elections that guarantee that valid votes count and the people’s will prevail,” Nabena said.
Anonymous
October 13, 2020 at 12:42 pm
If PMB is serious about electioneering integrity, he should not have nominated Laureta as inec commissioner.
She’s a well known stooge of the President and an eccentric diehard APC member. There’s no way election can be free and fair with someone like her in the saddle
Jeremiah Egenti
October 13, 2020 at 12:49 pm
He has nominated this misnomer of a woman in projection of helping their stock-in-trade, rigging of elections