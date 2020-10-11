Rotimi Akeredolu wins Ondo governorship election

Rotimi Akeredolu has emerged winner of the Saturday, October 10, 2020, gubernatorial election in Ondo State.

The incumbent, who is also a candidate of the All Progressives Congress clinched 15 of the 18 local governments of the state, while Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Eyitayo Jegede won the remaining 3 local governments, according to results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s returning officer and vice-chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Idowu Olayinka.

Olayinka announced that a total of 572,745 valid votes were recorded while 18,448 were rejected, and about 16,000 votes cancelled.

While the Akeredolu polled 292,830, Mr. Jegede scored 195,791 votes, a difference of 97,039 votes.

Also in the race was, the incumbent deputy governor in the state and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi, who came third by polling 69,127 votes.

What they are saying

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated the governor. This was made known in a tweet by the President’s Personal Assistant on News Media, Bashir Ahmad. He tweeted, “President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on his re-election as Governor of Ondo State for another four-year term.”

Reacting to the news of Akeredolu’s victory, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state said: “It is a new day in Ondo State. Congratulations to my brother Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN and a bigger congratulation to the APC members in the state. The biggest applause, however, goes to the good people of Ondo State for ensuring the election was held in an atmosphere devoid of rancour, violence and blood-letting as many had predicted.”

Yekini Nabena, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC said the people in the south-west voted for continued industrialisation, security and their welfare.

“We thank the Ondo electorate for voting for good governance, industrialisation, security, empowerment and general welfare of the state, we will continue to advocate for and support safe, free and credible elections that guarantee that valid votes count and the people’s will prevail,” Nabena said.