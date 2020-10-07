Around the World
Trump proposes $25 billion bailout for U.S. airlines
Following the adverse impact of the pandemic on the aviation sector, Trump has decided to bailout US airlines.
U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed his intentions of granting a $25 billion bailout to U.S. airlines, as efforts are geared towards ensuring the industry remains afloat having been severely hit by the impact of the pandemic.
Trump in lieu of this reality urged Congress to expeditely approve the sum of $25 billion as payroll assistance to US Passenger airlines. He opined that it is possible to achieve this funding plan, albeit subject to the optimization of unused funds from prior coronavirus relief.
READ: Global air passenger slump to persist till 2023 – Moody’s
Trump’s new demand is sequel to his previous refusal to advance talks with congressional democrats over plans to spend at least $1.6 trillion in additional coronavirus relief funds. Subsequently, Trump reversed his stand and issued a call on Twitter, urging Congress to immediately approve $25 billion for Airline Payroll support.
This timely response is very much needed given that many U.S. airline firms have commenced mass retrenchment of workers, for example, American Airlines (AAL.O) and United Airlines (UAL.O) last week began laying off 32,000 workers, but had said they would reverse course if lawmakers reach a deal on a new government program to fund payroll costs.
READ: British Airways pilots accept 20% pay cut to end job losses dispute
Their renewed mass retrenchment might be due to the expiration of a previous $25 billion airline payroll support program of mostly cash grants approved by Congress in March, which got expired on Sept. 30.
In support of the recent call, the House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi expressed solidarity for a standalone bill to keep airline workers on the job if a broader package could not be reached.
READ: PenCom should pay 50% of workers’ pension at retirement – TUC
Commenting on the recent development, the U.S. Travel Association said “with millions of Americans suffering, it is woefully shortsighted to end relief negotiations” and added that “without immediate aid, 50% of all travel-supported jobs will be lost by December — an additional loss of 1.3 million jobs.”
Around the World
President Trump leaves Walter Reed Hospital
President Trump, some minutes ago disclosed he will be leaving the hospital at 6.30 Eastern Standard Time.
President Trump, some minutes ago, disclosed he will be leaving the hospital at 6:30 Eastern Standard Time (12:30 am GMT on Tuesday).
He tweeted,
“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of COVID. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”
READ: NDDC probe: Acting MD, Prof. Pondei, leaves hospital
I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
Explore the Nairametrics Research Website for Economic Data
Trump was back for work on Monday after a three-night hospital stay for treatment for COVID-19 and said he felt “really good”.
READ: Global shares plunge, as US, China tension heats up
S&P 500 futures (ESc1) traded steady early in the Asian session, after the best daily gain on the S&P 500 index (SPX) in a month overnight. Oil held sharp overnight gains.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2% to a two-week high. Japan’s Nikkei (N225) rose 0.4%. South Korea’s Kospi (KS11) rose 0.6% and futures point to a positive open in Hong Kong (HSIc1).
Around the World
President Trump was given supplemental oxygen – White House Physician
Donald Trump’s doctor, Sean Cornley has admitted that the President was given supplementary oxygen.
White House Physician, Doctor Sean Conley said Donald Trump was given supplementary oxygen on Friday after the US President announced he was diagnosed with COVID-19. This contradicts an earlier statement by Dr. Conley on Saturday, after he disclosed Trump wasn’t given oxygen.
This was announced by the White House Doctor in a press briefing on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Recall Nairametrics earlier reported on Sunday that Conley said President Trump has not had breathing issues, has a high blood saturation level of 96%, and also not on supplemental oxygen.
READ: US Elections: Chaos, as Trump and Biden hold first Presidential debate
In Sunday’s press briefing, Conley said that Trump received supplemental oxygen on Friday. He added that he gave different information to the Press to reflect the upbeat attitude of Trump.
“I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude that the team, the president, that his course of illness had had,” Conley said.
READ: Power: Nigeria’s deal with Siemens – the birth of a new era?
“I didn’t want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction, and in doing so it came off that we were trying to hide something, which wasn’t necessarily true,”
“The fact of the matter is he’s doing really well.”
READ: Tweets wishing Trump dies of COVID-19 will be removed – Twitter
Trump’s Doctors added that he has been given a new drug called Dexamethasone, and also refused to admit if there has been any damage to Trump’s lungs.
“Since we spoke last, the President has continued to improve. As with any illness, there are frequent ups and downs over the course.” Cornley said.
READ: Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers reveals breakdown of its massive N2.53 trillion AUM.
Dexamethasone is administered to patients to calm inflammatory response to COVID-19, especially when the virus has been present in the human body for a while.
Around the World
President Trump may likely be discharged on Monday
President Trump may be discharged from the hospital on Monday, his physician has told reporters.
Doctors have said that President Donald Trump could be discharged as early as Monday to continue his treatment at the White House. The president has entered his third day in the hospital on Sunday after contracting the virus last week.
Trump experienced two drops in his oxygen levels over the course of his coronavirus illness but his recent health status has continued to improve as disclosed a few hours ago by his physician, Dr. Sean Conley, in a reported credited to CNBC news
READ: Pigs on a rampage as Bitcoin prices drop over 10%
“The president has continued to improve,” Conley told reporters outside the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. “As with any illness, there are frequent ups and downs over the course.”
Conley disclosed the president was doing well Thursday in the past few days and was only experiencing mild symptoms with his blood oxygen levels in the high 90s.
READ: Donald Trump not on oxygen, as conflicting stories on his health emerge
Conley also said that the president has been administered dexamethasone, a steroid that treats inflammation in Covid-19 patients and has been shown to help patients with severe or critical Covid-19. President Trump also completed a second dose of remdesivir on Saturday.