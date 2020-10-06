Independence Promo: Union Bank set to reward customers

What is citizenship by investment?

Citizenship by investment is the process of securing a second citizenship and passport by investing in the economy of the host country. Citizenship by investment programs legally bestow citizenship status faster than the regular immigration processes of a country.

The UK, Ireland, Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey, and Cyprus,

The US and Canada

St. Kitts & Nevis; St. Lucia, Grenada, Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Vanuatu, Belize, and Panama

How can you benefit from citizenship by investment?

There are countless advantages to obtaining a second citizenship—it quite literally provides a world of financial, business, travel, education and family benefits. Here’s an overview of the key benefits:

Security

A dual citizenship and passport can provide a safe haven during times of instability in your home country. It can be invaluable to have an alternate place to live in one of the below scenarios:

War or political unrest

Discrimination and resulting violence

Economic downturns

Natural disasters like hurricanes, floods, fires and earthquakes

Business

A second passport in the right country can open up lucrative markets in the European Union, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Caribbean (via CARICOM) as well as North and South America.

Mobility

A second passport can open up visa-free and visa-on-arrival travel to hundreds of foreign countries. This enables you to jet-set as you please without the constant hassles of visa applications and fees. Visa-free travel opportunities vary by country, but it generally ranges from 100-150 countries for each program. Holders of some passports earn the right to travel to and reside in another country for up to 6 months per calendar year.

Tax Benefits

You’ve worked hard to earn your wealth and deserve to preserve it as effectively as possible. Advantageous tax policies are a key financial reason to seek a second passport. These include:

Zero tax or low tax rates on different kinds of assets. Global income may not be taxed at all. Domestically-generated income may be subject to a low tax rate, or no tax for a specified period of time.

Tax rates may vary for corporations, individuals, self-employed people, and for those who are retired.

Financial privacy laws can help individuals shield their wealth and protect their assets.

Storing your assets in a different country can protect your wealth from high inflation or poor economic policies in your home country.

Quality of Life

Having a second passport enables you to enjoy the best of as many worlds as you please. The benefits of living in another country can include:

World-class health care, including universal health care services or internationally-acclaimed public and private clinics, hospitals, and cosmetic surgical facilities.

Access to top-tier educational institutions and in many cases, the ability to attend them for domestic tuition fees.

Good infrastructure and public transport

Luxurious lodgings in beautiful locations: tropical paradises and beaches, mountains, or metropolitan cities.

Easy access to culture including museums, art galleries, theatres, gardens, festivals, restaurants, shopping and historical landmarks.

SNAPSHOT OF HNWI’S MOST POPULAR CITIZENSHIP BY INVESTMENT PROGRAMS

The UK Innovator Visa Program – Getting Down to Business

The UK Innovator Visa was created for experienced professionals looking to expand their business acumen to the UK. Applicants can establish their own business, or invest in an existing UK-based business, including innovative startups expected to grow significantly.

Approved candidates can reside in the UK for 3 years at a time and bring their family members to the UK. After the initial 3 years, Innovators can apply to extend their stay for an additional 3 years or to settle permanently in the UK under indefinite leave to remain (ILR).

How can HNWI assist you to apply for the UK Innovator Visa?

We have a portfolio of pre-approved businesses that qualify for the UK Innovator Visa. The businesses we work with are all pre-endorsed by a government-authorized endorsing body because they are innovative, viable and scalable. This is determined by stringent criteria and very few businesses make the cut. Pre-endorsement makes the application process faster and more secure for the investor. Plus, the investor will get equity share and a salary from the business, which is relevant to the investment amount.

Investment required: £200,000 or more

Processing time: 3-4 months to innovator visa approval

The UK Investor Visa – Rolls-Royce of Tier 1 Investments

The UK’s Tier 1 Investor Visa program has been intentionally created to attract investors, entrepreneurs, and other highly-talented individuals that will drive business and prosperity in the UK.

The UK Tier 1 Investor visa requires a qualifying investment in the UK. In order to qualify, the applicant must have at least £2 million (GBP) under their control and be able to show where the money came from if they’ve had it for less than 2 years. Within three months of entry into the UK, the applicant is required to invest a minimum of £2 million (GBP) that must be maintained until permanent residence is granted.

After five years of continuous lawful residence, the principal applicant and respective family members may apply to be granted settlement, i.e., Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) in the UK.

A qualifying investment is created exclusively for you when applying for your UK Tier-1 Investor Visa and provides 3 key benefits:

A qualifying investment that pays out high returns 6-8% per year directly to you through your Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulated broker account. Full (100%) protection of your capital with ongoing reporting for the lifetime of your investment. We don’t charge any management or discretionary fees for your investment.

Investment required: £2 million, £5 million, £10 million

Processing time: 3-4 months to investor visa approval

Ireland Investor Program – The Best of Both Worlds: the UK and the EU

The Ireland Investor Program offers the unique advantage of access to both Europe, and the UK. This is due to the fact that Irish citizens have full access to Europe and, after Brexit, are the only country in the world with automatic permanent residency status in the UK under the Common Travel Agreement.

The investment is in a senior debt fund regulated and authorized by the Central Bank of Ireland. It was the first Investment Fund established exclusively for the purpose of the Irish Immigrant Investor Program (IIP). The Fund provides senior debt to a range of Irish business sectors as designated by the Irish government’s priorities for the IIP, these include hotels, student accommodation and social & affordable housing. Investors applying to the IIP who seek a low-risk, reputable and highly regulated option are attracted to this investment option. To date, the Fund has a 100% approval rate for its investor applicants.

Investment required: €1 million invested for 5 years, without interest and refunded after that

Processing time: 4 months to investor visa approval

Antigua and Barbuda -The Best Citizenship by Investment Value for Large Families

Antigua and Barbuda’s Citizenship by Investment Program is currently the most cost-effective means for large families to obtain a second passport by investment.

Antigua and Barbuda’s popular investment option, the University of West Indies Fund, has now increased the eligible family size from 4 to 6. The required investment sum remains the same, but now includes 2 additional dependents.

Required Investment Amount: $150,000 for a family of 6 $15,000 for any additional dependents beyond 6

Scholarship: One member of the family is entitled to a 1-year tuition scholarship at the University of West Indies.

Antigua’s passport offers visa-free access to 165 countries, including UK, Russia, India, Schengen zone, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the UAE.

Investment required: US$150,000 (the University of West Indies Fund)

Processing time: Up to 3 months to citizenship approval

Grenada Citizenship by Investment – Two Birds with One Stone

Grenada’s Citizenship by Investment Program is an incredible opportunity that opens a world of benefits. From visa on arrival or visa-free travel to 143 countries and territories, visa treaties with the US and China, to a variety of financial benefits, citizenship in Grenada offers increased mobility, generous taxation, and business opportunities.

Furthermore, Grenada is the only country in the Caribbean that has both a CBI program and E-2 investor treaty with the US. This means that by obtaining citizenship in Grenada, investors can apply for an E-2 visa that allows them to start a business in the US and live there to operate it.

Two ways to apply for Grenada Citizenship by Investment

Invest in an approved real estate project with a minimum required investment of $220,000 plus all the applicable government, due diligence, application, and legal fees. Make a charitable donation which starts at $150,000 for a single applicant.

Investment required: US$220,000 (real estate option)

Processing time: Up to 60 business days to citizenship approval

Vanuatu Citizenship by Investment – The Fastest Citizenship by Investment Program

The Vanuatu Citizenship by Investment Program is the fastest second passport program, and one of the most economical options currently available worldwide. The processing time is just 30 days! Vanuatu currently has the only Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI) in the Asia-Pacific Hemisphere and offers one simple investment pathway for investors via a donation to its Capital Investment Immigration Plan.

Investment required: US$130,000 for a single applicant

Processing time: 30 business days to citizenship approval

