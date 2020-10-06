Paid Content
Independence Promo: Union Bank set to reward customers
The Independence promo offer is open to both existing and new Union Bank customers.
In commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary, foremost financial institution, Union Bank, has announced plans to reward its teeming customer base in an Independence promotion which will run during the month of October.
The promo is part of Union Bank’s efforts to acknowledge and reward the indefatigable, enduring Nigerian spirit, and celebrate both new and existing customers during this special season.
As part of the campaign, each weekday in October, the first 60 customers to activate their debit cards and spend a minimum of N1,000 will receive a N2,000 cashback reward. In addition, the promo offers all Union Bank customers ‘Independence from Charges’, throughout October, as they will enjoy zero fees on bill payments made via the UnionMobile App or the Bank’s USSD Code, *826#.
While unveiling the Independence Campaign, the Bank’s Head of Retail Banking and Digital, Lola Cardoso, praised Nigerians for their tenacity and focus, despite often tough conditions. She explained that the promo is a part of Union Bank’s efforts to reward her customers as they celebrate Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary.
According to Mrs. Cardoso, “Union Bank is excited to give back to her customers through this Independence Promo. This month, as we celebrate Nigeria at 60, it presents a wonderful opportunity to reward our customers in ways that matter, as we continue to deliver products and services that enable them to achieve their personal and business goals.”
Union Bank remains committed to providing simpler, smarter services and enabling success for the average Nigerian.
Paid Content
Nigeria @ 60: Lagos State Partners Fly Africa to put Nigeria on the World Map
The event was designed to commemorate Nigeria’s Diamond Jubilee Independence anniversary.
Nigeria breaks a historic world record yet again as it celebrates its Diamond Jubilee Independence Anniversary with the grandiose Sweet 6ixty event, set to make it the Guinness World Record holder for the world’s largest anniversary logo made with cupcakes.
This was announced by Mr. Wole Olagundoye, the Managing Director of Outori Limited, and the lead Aviator of Fly Africa at the Sweet 6ixty grandiose event at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos state. It was designed to commemorate Nigeria’s Diamond Jubilee Independence anniversary and to also launch off the Fly Africa initiative.
Fly Africa, an initiative of Outori Limited, was created to inspire and educate Africans, through live experiences, to rise up to their great potentials by taking actions that will move the African continent forward.
Fly Africa launched the Sweet 6ixty event, a record-breaking event as its maiden edition of the many inspiring live experiences to come in Nigeria and other African countries. These events will be designed to inspire Africans to rise above the odds and strive for positive actions towards achieving great and transformational feats. These series of events by the Initiative will be different and planned to spin a new narrative of an emergent Africa and a demonstration of the continent’s capacity for great achievements.
This year’s edition was done in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, the corporate sponsors and partners that made the initiative possible.
Mr Olagundoye also said, “Only Africans can make Africa succeed, our own destiny is not in the hand of other nations but right in ours and we must seize this moment to make the necessary change”
Another member of the Fly Africa team, Mr Ayodeji Onabajo stated that “as Africans, we are good at talking and analyzing, we have great minds and thinkers no doubt, sadly we have few doers, we need more Doers. Our objective as Fly Africa is to inspire people to rise overlook the challenges and get to the action part”
Fly Africa has put its mouth where its heart is as it leveraged the Independence Day celebration through its record-breaking Sweet 6ixty event to set the tone for the next 60 years to come. This event was adjudicated by Guinness World Record judges and will put Nigeria on a global platform as it celebrates its milestone anniversary in a truly grand style.
This event was ably supported by Dangote Sugar, Princess Cakes & Choice Bakers, Grand Cereals Limited, Hip TV, Kraks TV, Flour Mills of Nigeria and La Casera and Bold soft drinks.
Outori Limited, a Brand and Consumer Experience Company with a global affiliation with Dentsu Aegis Network, offers specialized services in experiential marketing, live experiences, online and offline activations, sponsorship planning and execution, digital brand solutions and content marketing.
Paid Content
Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about citizenship by investment
High Net Worth Immigration offers direct citizenship by investment programs.
What is citizenship by investment?
Citizenship by investment is the process of securing a second citizenship and passport by investing in the economy of the host country. Citizenship by investment programs legally bestow citizenship status faster than the regular immigration processes of a country.
At High Net Worth Immigration, we offer direct citizenship by investment programs, as well as additional investment programs that ultimately lead to a second citizenship and passport.
Our global residency and citizenship by investment programs portfolio includes the following countries:
The UK, Ireland, Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey, and Cyprus,
The US and Canada
St. Kitts & Nevis; St. Lucia, Grenada, Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Vanuatu, Belize, and Panama
How can you benefit from citizenship by investment?
There are countless advantages to obtaining a second citizenship—it quite literally provides a world of financial, business, travel, education and family benefits. Here’s an overview of the key benefits:
Security
A dual citizenship and passport can provide a safe haven during times of instability in your home country. It can be invaluable to have an alternate place to live in one of the below scenarios:
- War or political unrest
- Discrimination and resulting violence
- Economic downturns
- Natural disasters like hurricanes, floods, fires and earthquakes
Business
A second passport in the right country can open up lucrative markets in the European Union, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Caribbean (via CARICOM) as well as North and South America.
Mobility
A second passport can open up visa-free and visa-on-arrival travel to hundreds of foreign countries. This enables you to jet-set as you please without the constant hassles of visa applications and fees. Visa-free travel opportunities vary by country, but it generally ranges from 100-150 countries for each program. Holders of some passports earn the right to travel to and reside in another country for up to 6 months per calendar year.
Tax Benefits
You’ve worked hard to earn your wealth and deserve to preserve it as effectively as possible. Advantageous tax policies are a key financial reason to seek a second passport. These include:
- Zero tax or low tax rates on different kinds of assets. Global income may not be taxed at all. Domestically-generated income may be subject to a low tax rate, or no tax for a specified period of time.
- Tax rates may vary for corporations, individuals, self-employed people, and for those who are retired.
- Financial privacy laws can help individuals shield their wealth and protect their assets.
- Storing your assets in a different country can protect your wealth from high inflation or poor economic policies in your home country.
Quality of Life
Having a second passport enables you to enjoy the best of as many worlds as you please. The benefits of living in another country can include:
- World-class health care, including universal health care services or internationally-acclaimed public and private clinics, hospitals, and cosmetic surgical facilities.
- Access to top-tier educational institutions and in many cases, the ability to attend them for domestic tuition fees.
- Good infrastructure and public transport
- Luxurious lodgings in beautiful locations: tropical paradises and beaches, mountains, or metropolitan cities.
- Easy access to culture including museums, art galleries, theatres, gardens, festivals, restaurants, shopping and historical landmarks.
SNAPSHOT OF HNWI’S MOST POPULAR CITIZENSHIP BY INVESTMENT PROGRAMS
The UK Innovator Visa Program – Getting Down to Business
The UK Innovator Visa was created for experienced professionals looking to expand their business acumen to the UK. Applicants can establish their own business, or invest in an existing UK-based business, including innovative startups expected to grow significantly.
Approved candidates can reside in the UK for 3 years at a time and bring their family members to the UK. After the initial 3 years, Innovators can apply to extend their stay for an additional 3 years or to settle permanently in the UK under indefinite leave to remain (ILR).
How can HNWI assist you to apply for the UK Innovator Visa?
We have a portfolio of pre-approved businesses that qualify for the UK Innovator Visa. The businesses we work with are all pre-endorsed by a government-authorized endorsing body because they are innovative, viable and scalable. This is determined by stringent criteria and very few businesses make the cut. Pre-endorsement makes the application process faster and more secure for the investor. Plus, the investor will get equity share and a salary from the business, which is relevant to the investment amount.
Investment required: £200,000 or more
Processing time: 3-4 months to innovator visa approval
The UK Investor Visa – Rolls-Royce of Tier 1 Investments
The UK’s Tier 1 Investor Visa program has been intentionally created to attract investors, entrepreneurs, and other highly-talented individuals that will drive business and prosperity in the UK.
The UK Tier 1 Investor visa requires a qualifying investment in the UK. In order to qualify, the applicant must have at least £2 million (GBP) under their control and be able to show where the money came from if they’ve had it for less than 2 years. Within three months of entry into the UK, the applicant is required to invest a minimum of £2 million (GBP) that must be maintained until permanent residence is granted.
After five years of continuous lawful residence, the principal applicant and respective family members may apply to be granted settlement, i.e., Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) in the UK.
A qualifying investment is created exclusively for you when applying for your UK Tier-1 Investor Visa and provides 3 key benefits:
- A qualifying investment that pays out high returns 6-8% per year directly to you through your Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulated broker account.
- Full (100%) protection of your capital with ongoing reporting for the lifetime of your investment.
- We don’t charge any management or discretionary fees for your investment.
Investment required: £2 million, £5 million, £10 million
Processing time: 3-4 months to investor visa approval
Ireland Investor Program – The Best of Both Worlds: the UK and the EU
The Ireland Investor Program offers the unique advantage of access to both Europe, and the UK. This is due to the fact that Irish citizens have full access to Europe and, after Brexit, are the only country in the world with automatic permanent residency status in the UK under the Common Travel Agreement.
The investment is in a senior debt fund regulated and authorized by the Central Bank of Ireland. It was the first Investment Fund established exclusively for the purpose of the Irish Immigrant Investor Program (IIP). The Fund provides senior debt to a range of Irish business sectors as designated by the Irish government’s priorities for the IIP, these include hotels, student accommodation and social & affordable housing. Investors applying to the IIP who seek a low-risk, reputable and highly regulated option are attracted to this investment option. To date, the Fund has a 100% approval rate for its investor applicants.
Investment required: €1 million invested for 5 years, without interest and refunded after that
Processing time: 4 months to investor visa approval
Antigua and Barbuda -The Best Citizenship by Investment Value for Large Families
Antigua and Barbuda’s Citizenship by Investment Program is currently the most cost-effective means for large families to obtain a second passport by investment.
Antigua and Barbuda’s popular investment option, the University of West Indies Fund, has now increased the eligible family size from 4 to 6. The required investment sum remains the same, but now includes 2 additional dependents.
Required Investment Amount: $150,000 for a family of 6 $15,000 for any additional dependents beyond 6
Scholarship: One member of the family is entitled to a 1-year tuition scholarship at the University of West Indies.
Antigua’s passport offers visa-free access to 165 countries, including UK, Russia, India, Schengen zone, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the UAE.
Investment required: US$150,000 (the University of West Indies Fund)
Processing time: Up to 3 months to citizenship approval
Grenada Citizenship by Investment – Two Birds with One Stone
Grenada’s Citizenship by Investment Program is an incredible opportunity that opens a world of benefits. From visa on arrival or visa-free travel to 143 countries and territories, visa treaties with the US and China, to a variety of financial benefits, citizenship in Grenada offers increased mobility, generous taxation, and business opportunities.
Furthermore, Grenada is the only country in the Caribbean that has both a CBI program and E-2 investor treaty with the US. This means that by obtaining citizenship in Grenada, investors can apply for an E-2 visa that allows them to start a business in the US and live there to operate it.
Two ways to apply for Grenada Citizenship by Investment
- Invest in an approved real estate project with a minimum required investment of $220,000 plus all the applicable government, due diligence, application, and legal fees.
- Make a charitable donation which starts at $150,000 for a single applicant.
Investment required: US$220,000 (real estate option)
Processing time: Up to 60 business days to citizenship approval
Vanuatu Citizenship by Investment – The Fastest Citizenship by Investment Program
The Vanuatu Citizenship by Investment Program is the fastest second passport program, and one of the most economical options currently available worldwide. The processing time is just 30 days! Vanuatu currently has the only Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI) in the Asia-Pacific Hemisphere and offers one simple investment pathway for investors via a donation to its Capital Investment Immigration Plan.
Investment required: US$130,000 for a single applicant
Processing time: 30 business days to citizenship approval
Your opportunity to become a global citizen
A second citizenship and passport opens up a world of benefits for you and your family. This is particularly timely as we try to overcome this unprecedented era during the global COVID pandemic. One of the top priorities during this challenging time is wealth protection and growth via stable investments–we can help you with both.
We can help wherever you are
If you are considering obtaining a dual citizenship and passport, please contact us for your free initial consultation. You can reach us via email [email protected], or in our newest office in Lagos, Nigeria:
Nigerian Office
Contact Person: Evans Ahanaonu
Address: 7th Floor, Mulliner Towers, 39, Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria
Office: +234 (0)1 448 9231
Mobile/WhatsApp: +234 701 039 4269
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.high-net-worth-immigration.com
Paid Content
Industry Group set to host a national dialogue on taxation and developing the non-oil sectors
…as the Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC) design strategies for economic growth through taxation
The Telecommunication and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG) will host an industry conversation addressing the country’s economic recovery and sustainability of organizations from a tax perspective against the backdrop of the global coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic downturn.
For a country like Nigeria, a combination of this with dwindling oil prices and global supply chain disruptions, pose a serious threat to its economic sustainability as it is heavily dependent on revenue from the oil and gas industry to survive. The dialogue will therefore explore how organizations can support the government through the post-pandemic phase beyond tax remittances whilst also discussing exhaustively opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and progressive regulatory practices.
Explore the Nairametrics Research Website for Economic Data
The webinar aptly themed Fast-tracking Economic Recovery through Robust Tax Policies and Practices has been slated to hold on the 9th of October 2020 and will feature Ben Akabueze, Director-General, Budget Office, Federal Republic of Nigeria; Muhammad Mamman Nami, Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) as speakers. Other experts confirmed to join the conversations are Taiwo Oyedele, Fiscal Partner and West Africa Tax Leader, PwC Nigeria; Gbenga Adebayo, Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators in Nigeria; Olusola Teniola, President, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON); and Eno Udoma-Eniang, Head, Government & Legislative Affairs, 9mobile.
READ: FAAC disburses N650.8 billion in December 2019, South-South states receive highest share
Expected to participate in the dialogue are Government Agencies, Ministries of Finance, Industry, Trade, and Investments; Federal and State Inland Revenue Agencies, Telecommunications and Technology Regulators, Corporate Organisations and Industry Experts, Non-governmental Organisations, Academia, and the General Public.
One of the avenues employed by the government to increase non-oil revenue is through taxes, following the creation of the Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC) to develop strategies and actionable plans to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on Nigerians and reposition the economy on the path of recovery, especially growing the non-oil sectors. This has led to various initiatives and regulatory reviews to increase tax rates, expand the tax net, and improve tax administration and transparency.
To join the conversation and participate in this event, please visit: bit.ly/TTSWGWebinar3
READ: Nigeria generates N1.29 trillion from taxes in Q2 2020, surpasses target
About TTSWG
Telecommunication and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG) is a multi-stakeholder network set up to bring together interested stakeholders in Nigeria’s Telecomms industry for the development of the sector. Through various strategic partnerships, policy formulation/advocacy, events, and programs, TTSWG seeks to address various national issues in Nigeria specifically to mobilize human and material capital available to stakeholders in the sector to ensure sustainable practices that benefit the sectors and the country at large.
Social media handles:
Website: https://www.ttswg.org/
Facebook: Telecommunications and Technology Sustainability Working Group
Twitter: @ttswg_ng
Instagram: @ttswg_ng
LinkedIn: Telecommunications & Technology Sustainability Working Group
Email: [email protected]