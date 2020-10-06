Funds Management
Depositors of Post Service Homes Savings and Loans Limited soon to be paid – NDIC
Depositors of Post Service Homes Savings and Loans Limited currently in liquidation will soon be paid their claims.
The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), the official Liquidator of the defunct Post Service Homes Savings and Loans Limited (in-Liquidation) is in the process of paying insured sums to the depositors of the closed bank.
As from Monday, 5th October 2020, all depositors of the bank are requested to visit any branch of the defunct bank, for verification of their claims with the NDIC officials.
NDIC further directed the affected Depositors to present their cheque books, passbooks, and any other proof of account ownership, together with any valid means of identification; and alternate account as part of the verification exercise, before the insured amount can be paid to them.
All eligible depositors could also contact the representatives of the Director, Claims Resolution Department in any of the underlisted NDIC Zonal Offices nearest to them, to file their claims or seek further clarifications as may be deemed necessary.
NDIC Zonal offices and phone numbers:
|S/N
|OFFICE
|ADDRESS
|TELEPHONE
|1
|Lagos Office
|NDIC NECOM House 10th Floor, 15 Marina, Lagos.
|08166569995; 09072412332
|2
|Enugu
|10, Our Lord’s Street Independence Layout, Enugu.
|042-290898
|3
|Benin
|28A/28B Benoni Hospital Road, Off Airport Road, GRA Benin City, Edo State
|08150999577; 08150999588; 08150999599; 08150999600; 08150999535
|4
|Kano
|Plot 458 Muhammad Muhammad Street, Off Maiduguri Road, Hotoro GRA, Kano.
|08097756130; 09092748222
|5
|Ilorin
|No 12A Sulu Gambari Road Ilorin.
|08023123185
|6
|Bauchi
|Plot No 3 Bank Road, P.M.B 0207, Bauchi.
|09-4601505
|7
|Sokoto
|No 2 Gusau Road, Opp. NNPC Mega Station, Sokoto.
|08033155162
|8
|Yola
|No 6 Numan Road P.M.B. 2227, Jimeta Yola, Adamawa State.
|08067910599; 08068418069; 08067923383; 09-4601515 09-4601516
|9
|Port Harcourt
|No 104 Woji Road, Off Olu Obasanjo Road, GRA, Port Harcourt
|09090726737; 09029150752
|10
|Head Office Abuja
|Head, Bank Examination Unit (BEU) Abuja Plot 447/448 Constitution Avenue, Central Business District, Abuja.
|09-4601260; 09-4601261
Sacked workers cash in N2.56 billion in 25% early pension withdrawal
Sacked workers smiled to the bank as they were paid N2.56 billion from their pension contributions.
Pension Fund contributors in Nigeria, who have lost their jobs and are still under the age of 50, cashed in a total of N2.56 billion from their pension fund contributions.
This is in line with the provisions of the Pension Reforms Act 2014, which allows pension fund contributors to withdraw 25% of their contributions if they lose their jobs and have not found any in 4 months.
Explore the Nairametrics Research Website for Economic Data
This was confirmed by the Pension Commission in its second quarter report published on its website. According to the data, about 4,688 Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders were disengaged from work but unable to secure another job within 4 months of disengagement during the second quarter.
The payment was made to former employees in the Public and Private sectors. The number of private-sector RSA holders was a whopping 4,263. A total of N4.31 billion was approved for payment to 8,221 RSA holders in the first quarter. The Pension Commission also reports that a total of 10,673 RSA holders were paid N5.28 billion for the same reasons in the second quarter of 2020.
Nigerians have suffered massive job losses due to a combination of an economic downturn and the Covid-19 pandemic. The economy has remained under severe pressure since 2019 when the world started experiencing declining oil prices.
The 25% withdrawal from RSA represents a lifeline for job seekers who need money to survive whilst they continue seeking other sources of income. Following the 25% withdrawal, the balance is paid to them as pension on a monthly basis.
Nigerian pension contributions were valued at N11 trillion in the second quarter of 2020, out of which over N7 trillion is invested in FGN Securities such as FGN Bonds and Treasury bills.
What you should Know: The total value of pension fund assets based on unaudited valuation reports grew from N10.33 trillion as at March 2020 to N11.09 trillion as at June, 2020, representing a growth of 7.36%.
· The growth was mainly due to market valuation of quoted equities.
· There are 9, 097, 803 contributors in Nigeria up 41,074 from the first quarter of 2020.
· The growth in the industry membership was driven by the Retirement Savings Account (RSA) Scheme, which had an increase of 41,147.
Financial Services
How declining interest rates, others drive a shift in Nigeria’s investment sector
It has been noted that the declining rates of interest have forced savers to turn to mutual funds.
There is an ongoing paradigm shift in the Nigerian investment space, especially due to the crash in interest rates in the first half of 2020.
This fact was revealed in the presentation of a revolutionary report recently released by Coronation Asset Management, titled, “Shifting the Appetite of Nigerian Investors; From Savings to Mutual funds.”
The report highlighted that Nigerian investors are faced with difficult choices, as interest rates have crashed; therefore the options are either to wait for the rates to rise in the future or accept more risk, in order to increase returns. The report also highlighted that over the last 10 years, it has been remarkably easy to beat inflation by buying FGN Treasury Bills, which averaged 2.57% above inflation between 2010- 2019. However, with the crash in interest rates in the first half of the year, this era has ended abruptly.
Gold rush
In a keynote presentation, the Head of Research at Coronation Asset Management, Guy Czartoryski, stated that the declining rates of interests have forced savers to turn to mutual funds, as a way of managing and protecting their money.
He also stated that the total assets under management (AUM), over the last four years 2015-2019, more than doubled in inflation-adjusted terms, and were up in nominal terms by over 305%. He further remarked that the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in total AUM from 2015 to 2019, was 22% in inflation-adjusted terms, and 42% in nominal terms. It would be difficult to find a Nigerian industry that matches this.
At the moment this industry is only about one-tenth the size of the Pension Funds, but it is growing fast.
Breakdown analysis
- Money Market funds grew, from 2015 to 2019, at a CAGR of 28% in inflation-adjusted terms and 49% in nominal terms, faster than the fund management industry as a whole. They grew by 11% in the first half of this year.
- Fixed Income funds grew, from 2015 to 2019, at a CAGR of 82% in inflation-adjusted terms, and 111% in nominal terms. Growth has picked up rapidly in the past two years, with growth at 60% during H1 2020, in nominal terms.
Distribution of Mutual Funds
- The AUM of the fund management industry stood at N1.3 trillion (US$3.4bn), as at 30 June 2020.
- The distribution by type is Money Market funds, 61.4%; Fixed Income funds, 16.6%; US dollar bonds funds, 10.4%; Infrastructure fund (one fund), 4.4%; Real Estate funds, 3.2%; Mixed funds (i.e. money market plus fixed income plus equity), 1.9%; Exchange Trade funds, 1.0%; Equity funds, 0.8%; Ethical funds, 0.3%.
Conclusion and the way forward
Guy, in his closing remarks, suggested pragmatic ways by which the mutual funds industry can grow. He opined that the industry needs a new level of risk management. Investment risk is rising as yields fall, and fund managers and investors need to master risk management, and learn the benefits of diversifying their investments across asset classes.
In addition, he called for the need to liberalize information of the industry, especially as it relates to fund performance, “For example, in a developed market such as the UK, it is possible to access the Morningstar website and the Financial Times Fund Comparison website and make easy and effective comparisons across thousands of funds. Nigeria’s regulator, the SEC, is moving the industry in this direction.”
Pension Fund Administrators in Nigeria and their scorecard
All PFAs for Fund I, II, III, and IV recorded positive returns for the period despite COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected most aspects of the Nigerian economy, Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) in Nigeria performed satisfactorily, as they recorded positive returns between January and August 2020.
According to the report from Pension Nigeria, no PFA had negative returns on investment (ROI) during the period under review, indicating that all PFAs for Fund I, II, III, and IV recorded positive returns.
This is quite impressive, given that the pandemic had impacted most aspects of the Nigerian economy negatively, causing a 1.95% (year-to-date) decline of the NSE’s All Share index, while the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 6.1% in the second quarter of 2020.
Industry average Return on Investment (ROI)
- Fund I industry with 20 PFAs, recorded an average of 8.14% returns between January and August 2020.
- Fund II industry has 22 PFAs, and recorded an average return of 9.33%.
- Fund III recorded an industry average returns of 10.37%, with 22 PFAs.
- While Fund IV with 22 PFAs, recorded 9.01% return on investment.
It is worth noting that no single PFA was dominant in all the four funds. NLPC PFA Limited and Investment One Pension Managers Limited, however, had dominance in three funds.
Veritas Glanvills pensions Limited, Fidelity Pension Managers Limited, and IEI-Anchor Pension Managers Limited topped the list in two funds. Radix Pension Fund Managers Limited, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited, Sigma Pensions Limited, OAK Pensions Limited, AXA Mansard Pension Managers Limited, NPF Pensions Limited, Crusader Sterling Pensions Limited, and Nigerian University Pension Management Limited dominated the list in one fund.
How the PFAs performed in each of the Funds
- Fund I – Veritas Glanvills Pensions Limited topped the list in average return on investment on Fund I with 21.11%, followed by Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers 12.33%, Sigma Pensions Limited 11.95%, OAK Pensions Limited 11.59%, and IEI-Anchor Pension Managers 9.88%.
- Fund II – NLPC Pension Fund Administrators Limited led the pack with an average return on investment of 24.32%, followed by IEI-Anchor Pension Managers Limited 11.59%, Crusader Sterling Pensions Limited 10.74%, Investment One Pension Managers Limited 10.65%, and Nigerian University Pensions Limited 10.25%
- Fund III – NLPC Pension Fund Administrators Limited dominated the top 5 list with 24.84%, followed by Investment One Pension Managers Limited 17.58%, Radix Pension Fund Managers 14.78%, Fidelity Pension Managers Limited 12.45%, and AXA Mansard Pensions Limited 11.46%.
- Fund IV – NLPC Pension fund Administrators Limited maintained the lead in the top 5 PFAs with 23.59%, followed by Investment One Pension Managers Limited with 15.28%, Fidelity Pension Managers Limited with 12.3%, NPF Pensions Limited with 10.98%, and Veritas Glanvills Pensions Limited with 9.74%.
How all the PFAs performed in all the Fund categories
12 out of the 22 PFAs performed above the average ROI of 9.28%, for all the funds put together. NLPC Pension Fund Administrators Limited topped the list (20.33%), followed by Investment One Pension Managers Limited (14.5%), Veritas Glanvills Pensions limited (12.02%), AXA Mansard Pensions (10%), OAK Pensions Limited (9.7%).
Others include Leadway Pensure PFA Limited (9.67%), Crusader Sterling Pensions Limited (9.65%), AIICO Pension Managers (9.61%), IEI-Anchor Pension Managers Limited (9.51%), Fidelity Pension Managers (9.46%), Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers (9.45%), and Radix Pension Fund Managers Limited (9.28%).
Meanwhile, 10 PFAs performed below the average ROI, with Premium Pensions Limited (4.96%) at the bottom of the list, followed by APT Pension Fund Managers (5.81%), First Guarantee Pensions Limited (6.46%), TrustFund Pensions Plc (6.61%), ARM Pension managers (7.0%).
Other Administrators that made the list includes, Nigeria University Pension Management Co. Limited (7.23%), Pension Alliance Limited (7.40%), FCMB Pensions Limited (7.60%), Sigma Pensions (8.86%), NPF Pensions Limited (8.95%).
About PFAs
In Nigeria, the requirement for the Contributory Pension Scheme is that the pension funds are to be privately and exclusively managed by licensed Pension Fund Administrators (PFA). The main functions of the PFAs are to open Retirement Savings Accounts (RSA) for employees, invest and manage pension fund assets, payment of retirement benefits, and accounting for all transactions relating to the pension funds under their management.
Currently, there are twenty-two (22) PFAs in Nigeria with a total asset value in excess of N11 trillion as of date.
Effective from 2nd July 2018, the MultiFund Structure for Retirement Savings Accounts (RSA) was required to be implemented across all the PFAs in Nigeria. The Multi-Fund structure is a framework that aims to align the age and risk profile of RSA holders, by dividing the RSA Fund into four distinct fund categories;
- RSA FUND I: Retirement Savings Account Fund I (An Active Contributor who is below 50 years of age, and chooses for his contribution to be invested in this fund).
- RSA FUND II: Retirement Savings Account Fund II (default fund for all Active Contributors, who are below 50 years of age)
- RSA FUND III: Retirement Savings Account Fund III (default fund for all Active Contributors, who are 50 years and above)
- RSA FUND IV: Retirement Savings Account Fund IV (Fund for Retirees only)
Inter-Fund Movement
In implementing the Multifund framework, the Pension Commission allows Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders to move from one fund category to another.
- Fund I – It is a special but optional fund category that RSA holders who are below 50 years of age can request to be moved to. It has the highest exposure to the stock market amongst all the funds under the multifund structure, as a higher percentage of the fund is usually invested in buying shares of companies, compared to other fund categories.
- Fund II – It is the default fund under the multifund framework for RSA holders who are below 50 years of age. Most RSA holders fall under this category. It is quite necessary to consciously monitor the performance of Fund I to assist in making decisions, whether to move to fund I or remain in the fund category.
- Fund III – It is the default fund for RSA holders who are 50 years of age and above, but are still active in the employment service. The multifund structure permits the PFAs to move anybody who is 50 years and above from Fund II to fund III. The law allows the RSA holders to request to be moved back to fund II if she/he so desires. If the RSA holder is 50 years and above and has not requested to be moved back to fund II, he/she will be automatically moved in Fund III. It is imperative the RSA holder monitors the performance of Funds III and II, as to be able to decide whether to remain in fund III or migrate to fund II.
- Fund IV – It is otherwise known as the Retiree fund. All the RSA holders who are retired from active service are automatically moved to fund IV category, and the retirees are not permitted to move to any other fund categories.