Crude oil prices hold gains, as President Trump returns to work
Crude oil prices held to gains after U.S. Trump resumed to the White House from Walter Reed hospital. The initial worries were the POTUS being admitted for COVID-19, coupled with a pending storm waiting to hit the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
What we know: At the time this report was drafted, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 0.31% to trade at $39.33 a barrel, and Brent crude prices were up by 0.4%, to trade at $41.46 a barrel.
Prices fell sharply last Friday when President Trump, leader of the free world went into the hospital; then climbed more than 5% on Monday, after he said he would return to the White House, and as hopes grew that a deal could be agreed for a U.S. economic stimulus package, to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Why crude oil prices are holding on to its gains: A positive macro on President Trump’s health, has reassured oil traders that all looks well. President Trump under his belt has made the world’s biggest economy, the largest producer of crude oil, and also maintained its lead as the leading producer of natural gas.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a written note to Nairametrics, spoke on other vital fundamentals disrupting the black fossil market;
“Oil prices rallied in line with broader markets while surging the most since May. The rip higher was primarily driven by optimism that fiscal relief is on the way and will provide the desperately despondent oil market with a much-needed fiscal put through to boost energy demand.
“The US stimulus continues to fend off the oil markets bears, but the fiscal impulse has also lessened the virus’s fear, offsetting the negative news around tightening social mobility measures.”
Elsewhere, a strike in Norway will remove 300,000 barrels of oil from the global supply, thereby keeping crude oil prices relatively stable in the near term.
Crude oil prices gain more than 4% on President Trump’s improved health
President Trump’s recent improved health status lifted the morale of oil traders.
President Trump’s recent improved health status lifted the morale of oil traders, as buying pressures increased across the energy market, on Monday.
The London trading session witnessed high price upswings with major oil benchmarks gaining 4%.
Trump’s health update eased political growing geopolitical concerns with Brent crude prices trading above $40/ barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) above its critical support level of $38.50/barrel.
Prices had earlier dropped 4% last Friday amid growing uncertainty surrounding Trump’s health, adding to the concern that rising coronavirus case numbers could dampen global economic recovery.
But analysts said Monday’s rebound was driven by an easing of the worst fears about President Trump’s health condition.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in an explanatory note to Nairametrics spoke on other key macros affecting the ever-changing commodity market, by saying; “The health of the President will matter to both the polls and risk sentiment in general.
“Some opinions are starting to emerge around possible bullish scenarios. A stimulus deal becomes more likely in the short term (good for oil). House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will not want to be seen as holding up virus-related spending. She will lower her spending demand. And if Trump’s Covid-19 scare is a quick and mild case, he will likely get a positive bump in the polls.”
The market is searching for a new narrative. Regardless of the election outcome, the new President will be focused on getting the US back to full employment and fast.
Gold prices drop, as President Trump shows sign of recovery
At the time this report was drafted gold was trading below the $1,900 price levels.
Gold drifted lower at the first trading session for the week. Gold traders seem to be pulling their long positions, from the safe-haven asset over macros, that U.S. President Donald Trump could soon be discharged from the hospital as early as today, where he is being treated for COVID-19.
At the time this report was drafted, gold was trading below the $1,900 price levels. Just before the recent slump, the precious metal had posted its biggest weekly percentage gain since early August, last Friday, in the wake of President Trump and his wife Melania Trump catching the COVID-19 bug.
His doctors disclosed yesterday, that the President was recovering and could be discharged as early as Monday. Unsurprisingly, global stocks futures were trading up.
Quick Fact: It should be noted that the precious metal typically moves in the opposite direction from global stock markets, especially the American and European stock markets. Humans are emotionally and physically drawn to gold. It provides a significant store of value. Global Investors buy gold mainly to hedge against inflation.
However, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, shared a contradictory opinion, putting his odds with the precious metal in an explanatory note,
“The markets maintain a favorable view of gold. Still, travel direction is unlikely to be a straightforward process dotted with periods yields backing up, and bouts haven strength should create headwinds along the way.
“After gold initially surged on haven demand gold on Friday, bullion gave way to a stable dollar and as risk stabilized.
Ostensibly, the president testing positive for COVID-19 appears gold bullish. It adds to uncertainty, as we head into an election. Still, with the dollar holding firm, it lessens the appeal for gold.”
Ultimately, how the yellow metal reacts in the future will be best viewed through the value of the U.S dollar index. EURUSD near term direction, given gold sensitivity to the cross, will likely hold the cards.
Crude oil prices drop over 8% W/W
West Texas Intermediate crude lost over 4% on Friday to settle at $37.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Oil futures dropped at its last trading session, contributing to a second weekly loss for crude oil prices as President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis raised further concerns over a slowdown in the global economy.
“Rising coronavirus cases across the globe fan fears around slowing world growth and pace of demand recovery,” said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM. Trump’s diagnosis has led to risk-off sentiment, “consequently hitting appetite for oil.”
West Texas Intermediate crude lost over 4% on Friday to settle at $37.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract prices lost roughly 8% for the week.
Crude oil prices also dropped lower after US House Speaker Pelosi failed to secure a stimulus deal package with the U.S Treasury Secretary on Friday.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on other vital fundamentals disrupting the energy market and the present bias investors have on crude oil by saying;
“I believe investors are very reluctant to give up their overall bullish bias even when positive drivers such as the ultra-dovish US Fed and the prospect for vaccines and new fiscal stimulus get questioned.
“This makes a lot of sense to me as all three of them will likely remain critical supportive factors in the medium term, even if they temporarily disappoint in the short term.
“How that plays out for the oil market remains the big mystery question. Still, the investor mindset should remain one of looking for buying opportunities for riskier assets, funded with dollar shorts, and, hopefully, a pop higher on oil prices due to the currency and knock-on inflationary side effects”
It’s fair to also say the oil market’s sensitivity to COVID-19 has strengthened; with upward moves curbed momentarily as the COVID-19 attack takes another precedence which could trigger a continual bearish run in its price action in the near term.