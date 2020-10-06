Tech News
Apple claims GEEP Canada stole over 100,000 of its devices
Apple Inc. takes legal action against GEEP Canada for the theft and resale of devices it was contracted to dismantle.
GEEP received 500,000 iPhones, iPads, and Watches from Apple between January 2015 and December 2017, and about 103,845 of them were still connected to the internet. There is a possibility a larger number of the devices were resold since some of them are without cellular radio.
“At least 11,766 pounds of Apple devices left GEEP’s premises, without being destroyed; a fact that GEEP itself confirmed,” states Apple’s lawsuit, as reported by The logic
Apple seeks to obtain about $22.7 million USD from GEEP. The firm claimed some of its employees were responsible for the theft in its third-party suit, while Apple insists that the staffs were the management of the firm.
Furthermore, Apple explained that the possibility of these products to be resold on the grey market doesn’t mean they met its safety standards.
“Products sent for recycling are no longer adequate to sell to consumers, and if they are rebuilt with counterfeit parts, they could cause serious safety issues, including electrical or battery defects.” Apple’s spokesperson told The Verge.
However, the partnership between Apple and GEEP has been automatically ended as Apple relies on other partners for the recycling and dismantling of gadgets.
Apple has been making efforts to promote environmental practices. The company is working on moving recycling in-house with Daisy and Dave robots, which are designed to recover iPhone components that traditional recyclers can’t.
Business
Uber increases fares in Nigeria
Fares for Uber, one of the ride-hailing services operating in Nigeria, has increased.
Uber Nigeria has increased fares on its UberX with effect from Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
UberX is the most popular private car service on offer at Uber, commonly referred to as the ‘low-cost option’ for riders.
This was disclosed by the company, in an e-mail shared with the riders and seen by Nairametrics.
The ride-hailing firm increased its minimum fare from N400 to N500, Base from N200 to N220, per kilometer from N60 to N65.
The firm explained that the decision was taken to balance reliable earning opportunities for driver-partners, as well as a reliable and affordable service for the riders.
It stated, “While we have always tried to keep prices as low as possible, we need to be aware of the increased costs for driver-partners. This comes after implementing an in-depth earnings review to ensure that the Uber app continues to be a reliable economic opportunity for driver-partners, as well as an affordable option for riders. We believe that these fares remain competitive, and we’re committed to offering high-quality service to driver-partners in Lagos.”
Back story: Last February, Nairametrics reported that some riders of Uber and Bolt expressed their displeasure when they observed an alleged increase in the fares of the ride-hailing firms.
A customer who identified himself as Wole Akinde told Nairametrics that he noticed the surge in price; after he ordered a Bolt cab from his office around Opebi to Ojota, a trip he makes even before the ban. When the trip ended, he was shocked when he found he had to part with N1,300 as the trip charge, and not the usual N500-800 price range he used to pay.
Market Views
Airbnb plans $30 billion IPO valuation
Airbnb most recent independent appraisal of the fair market value of its stock pegged its worth at around $21 billion.
Airbnb is hoping to have a valuation of $30 billion in the IPO slated in the latter part of 2020. This would be substantially higher than the $18 billion Airbnb was valued at in April when it raised $2 billion in debt from investors.
Airbnb, an online home rental company is hoping to raise about $3 billion in its upcoming initial public offering. In a report credited to Reuters news, it plans to use the present leverage of its business, after it recently rebounded in revenues after the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on the hospitality industry.
Quick fact: Airbnb is an online marketplace that allows individuals to let out their apartments or spare rooms to intended guests, at prices often lower than hotels. Airbnb makes a cut of 3% commission of every booking from those individuals listing their apartments on Airbnb’s platform, and between 6% and 12% from guests that book via its platform.
Airbnb, is predicted to be one of the biggest U.S. stock market listings anticipated this year, amid an impressive number of IPOs, which include the likes of data analytics firm Palantir Warner Music Group, and data warehouse company Snowflake.
Sequel to such an important landmark, the online home rental company disclosed in August, it had filed confidentially for an IPO with U.S. authorities.
Airbnb present strategy is to make its filing publicly available next month, after the U.S presidential election, which is scheduled to hold November 3, and is targeting an IPO sometime around December
Tech News
Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya record millions of cyber-attacks in 2020
A report has disclosed that millions of cyber-attacks occurred in some African countries, this year alone.
A report by Kaspersky Security Solutions has revealed that about 28 million cyber-attacks and 102 million detections of potentially unwanted programs (pornware, adware etc.) were recorded as of August 2020.
The key highlight of the report indicated that the number of cyber-attacks were outnumbered by a growing trend in the use of “grey zone” programs which disturb users’ experiences, while users might not even be aware of their presence.
On the reason for the growing “grey zone” software attacks, a security researcher at Kaspersky, Denis Parinov opined, “The reason why ‘grey zone’ software is growing in popularity is that it is harder to notice at first and that if the program is detected, its creators won’t be considered to be cybercriminals.
“The problem with them is that users are not always aware they consented to the installation of such programs on their device and that in some cases, such programs are exploited or used as a disguise for malware downloads. This is why many security solutions, including ours, flag such programs to make sure users are aware of its presence, influence on their device and activity.”
Commenting further, a part of the report read thus: “Potentially unwanted applications (PUAs) are programs that are usually not considered to be malicious by themselves. However, they are generally influencing user experience in a negative way. For instance, adware fills user device with ads; aggressive monetising software propagates unrequested paid offers; downloaders may download even more various applications on the device, sometimes malicious ones. While calculating interim results of threat landscape activity in African countries, the researchers noticed that PUAs attack users almost four times more often than traditional malware. They also eventually reach more users: for instance, while in South Africa, the malware would attack 415,000 users in 7-months of 2020, the figure for PUA would be 736,000.”
The report indicated that PUAs are potent and more widespread than traditional malware. For example, the results over the same 7-month period in Nigeria showed that there were 3.8 million cyber-attacks and 16.8 million PUA detections – which is four times as much.
Kenyan and South African threat landscapes have been more intense. In South Africa, there were almost 10 million malware attacks and a staggering 43 million PUA detections. Kenyan users faced even more malware attacks – around 14 million, and 41 million PUA appearances.