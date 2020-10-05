President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the disbursement of N10 billion to the National Population Commission (NPC), for the continuation of the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in the remaining 546 Local Government Area (LGA) of the country.

This disclosure was made by the Acting Chairman of NPC, Dr. Eyitayo Oyetunji, during a press briefing on the release of the funds for the outstanding LGAs, and the update on the Enumeration Area Demarcation at the NPC headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

He also stated that the president approved an additional N4.5 billion, which is to be included in the 2021 Budget for completion of the exercise, as part of the preparations for the next census.

Details later…