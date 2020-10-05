Nigeria breaks a historic world record yet again as it celebrates its Diamond Jubilee Independence Anniversary with the grandiose Sweet 6ixty event, set to make it the Guinness World Record holder for the world’s largest anniversary logo made with cupcakes.

This was announced by Mr. Wole Olagundoye, the Managing Director of Outori Limited, and the lead Aviator of Fly Africa at the Sweet 6ixty grandiose event at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos state. It was designed to commemorate Nigeria’s Diamond Jubilee Independence anniversary and to also launch off the Fly Africa initiative.

Fly Africa, an initiative of Outori Limited, was created to inspire and educate Africans, through live experiences, to rise up to their great potentials by taking actions that will move the African continent forward.

Fly Africa launched the Sweet 6ixty event, a record-breaking event as its maiden edition of the many inspiring live experiences to come in Nigeria and other African countries. These events will be designed to inspire Africans to rise above the odds and strive for positive actions towards achieving great and transformational feats. These series of events by the Initiative will be different and planned to spin a new narrative of an emergent Africa and a demonstration of the continent’s capacity for great achievements.

This year’s edition was done in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, the corporate sponsors and partners that made the initiative possible.

Mr Olagundoye also said, “Only Africans can make Africa succeed, our own destiny is not in the hand of other nations but right in ours and we must seize this moment to make the necessary change”

Another member of the Fly Africa team, Mr Ayodeji Onabajo stated that “as Africans, we are good at talking and analyzing, we have great minds and thinkers no doubt, sadly we have few doers, we need more Doers. Our objective as Fly Africa is to inspire people to rise overlook the challenges and get to the action part”

Fly Africa has put its mouth where its heart is as it leveraged the Independence Day celebration through its record-breaking Sweet 6ixty event to set the tone for the next 60 years to come. This event was adjudicated by Guinness World Record judges and will put Nigeria on a global platform as it celebrates its milestone anniversary in a truly grand style.

This event was ably supported by Dangote Sugar, Princess Cakes & Choice Bakers, Grand Cereals Limited, Hip TV, Kraks TV, Flour Mills of Nigeria and La Casera and Bold soft drinks.

Outori Limited, a Brand and Consumer Experience Company with a global affiliation with Dentsu Aegis Network, offers specialized services in experiential marketing, live experiences, online and offline activations, sponsorship planning and execution, digital brand solutions and content marketing.