Coronavirus
UK to roll out COVID-19 vaccine in less than 3 months and mass vaccination by Easter
British scientists have indicated a mass roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines in a few months time.
A mass roll-out of a COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom could be completed in less than 3 months, with everyone possibly getting a vaccination around Easter period. This is according to a media report which cited some government scientists.
Scientists working on the Oxford vaccine are anticipating that regulators would approve it before the beginning of 2021.
Government sources say the belief is that once the process is underway, it could take 6 months to distribute the vaccine, however, the timeline could be even quicker than that.
A full COVID-19 immunization programme, which would exclude children, could be quicker than experts predicted, and health officials estimate that every adult could receive a dose of the vaccine within 6 months.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Thursday it had started reviewing data on AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s potential COVID-19 vaccine, in real-time, the first of such moves aimed at speeding up any approval process in the region for a vaccine.
The news of the European review also raises chances of the British vaccine, which is seen as leading the race for a successful vaccine against COVID-19, becoming the first to be approved in Europe for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus which has killed over 1 million people globally.
The media report also added that plans under consideration by the government include allowing a much wider group of healthcare staff to administer the vaccine, setting up of drive-through vaccination centres and getting the help of armed forces.
Also, drive-through vaccination centres are being planned to cope with the huge logistical challenge of giving vaccines to tens of millions of people.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 3rd of October 2020, 160 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 59,287 confirmed cases.
On the 3rd of October 2020, 160 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 11,968 samples across the country.
To date, 59,287 cases have been confirmed, 50,718 cases have been discharged and 1,113 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 532,765 tests have been carried out as of October 3rd, 2020 compared to 520,797 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 3rd October 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 59,287
- Total Number Discharged – 50,718
- Total Deaths – 1,113
- Total Tests Carried out – 532,765
According to the NCDC, the 160 new cases are reported from 13 states- Rivers (42), Lagos (32), Plateau (21), FCT (18), Kaduna (14), Ogun (11), Katsina (10), Kwara (3), Ondo (3), Imo (3), Anambra (1), Abia (1), Oyo (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 19,636, followed by Abuja (5,745), Plateau (3,479), Oyo (3,268), Edo (2,628), Rivers (2,517), Kaduna (2,440), Ogun (1,878), Delta (1,802), Kano (1,738), Ondo (1,634), Enugu (1,289), Kwara (1,044), Ebonyi (1,042), Abia (898), Gombe (883). Katsina (874), Osun (847), Borno (745), and Bauchi (699).
Imo State has recorded 576 cases, Benue (481), Nasarawa (452), Bayelsa (401), Jigawa (325), Ekiti (321), Akwa Ibom (293), Niger (259), Adamawa (248), Anambra (238), Sokoto (162), Taraba (105), Kebbi (93), Cross River (87), Zamfara (79), Yobe (76), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
Coronavirus
Madrid becomes the first European capital to go into lockdown as others tighten restrictions
Madrid has headed back into lockdown after rising caseloads of COVID-19 caseloads.
Amid rising coronavirus cases, Madrid has become the first European capital to head back into lockdown following new coronavirus restrictions imposed by the Spanish government.
The new rules, which became effective from 10 pm on Friday, saw the city’s borders closed to non-essential travel, with parks and playgrounds shut, gatherings limited to six people, and bars and restaurants ordered to close at 11 pm.
The measures ordered by the Spanish health ministry, came in after Spain recorded a total of 789,932 coronavirus cases as of Friday- a rise of 11,325 since Thursday, behind Russia with a total coronavirus case of 1,194,643, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.
This extends Spain’s stance as the worst hit in Western Europe, with an infection rate of 1,658 per 100,000 ahead of France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Belgium etc.
READ: Oil price gains likely to halt over demand uncertainty, as US-China tension intensifies
In line with this restriction, 4.8 million residents in the Spanish capital will be barred from leaving the area after the city suffered one of the highest infection rates of any region in Europe, with 850 cases per 100,000 people according to the World Health Organization.
A BBC report disclosed that signs of the second wave of Covid-19 infections now breaking over Spain can be seen at the emergency admission unit of the 12 de Octubre hospital, one of the biggest in Madrid. With new patients arriving in ambulances every hour. At La Paz Hospital, another of Madrid’s biggest, all 30 ICU critical care beds are occupied.
However, as the second wave of the virus hits Europe, other countries in the Euro-Area have been taking actions to combat the spread of the virus in their capital. President Emmanuel Macron of France on Tuesday ordered bars in Paris, along with Lyon and nine other cities on ‘heightened alert’, to close at 10 pm.
READ: Julius Berger to diversify into Agro-processing industry
There is also a 10-person restriction at public gatherings with attendees at weddings and parties limited to 30. Strict measures have continued across France including in Marseille where bars and restaurants have been ordered to close for a week.
In like manners, Coronavirus cases in London continue to surge with East London being one of the worst affected. The rising cases in East London has led to arguments by some city MPs on the imposition of lockdown on all eight million Londoners in a bid to protect boroughs like Bromley, Kensington and Chelsea in West London with under 20 cases per 100,000 people.
READ: AfDB assures firms of supporting their expansion plans
However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised the coronavirus crisis won’t derail a “massive domestic agenda” as his Conservative Party’s annual conference kicked off online today.
In Germany, Chancellor Merkel on Tuesday announced an array of new measures aimed at stopping a recent spike in infections in the country. She said that gatherings in public venues would be limited to no more than 50 people in areas with a large number of cases.
Coronavirus
More than 19,000 Amazon workers infected by Covid-19
Amazon released data to show 19,000 workers, or 1.44% of the total, contracted the virus.
More than 19,000 Amazon employees have tested positive for coronavirus.
The e-commerce giant had frequently refused to disclose data with the public on the number of confirmed coronavirus cases of its workers. Its workers were weary earlier that Amazon wasn’t taking adequate measures to protect them.
According to CNBC, Amazon disclosed the total number of infections would be “more powerful” if other companies announced similar data. “Wide availability of data would allow us to benchmark our progress and share best practices across businesses and industries,” it said.
READ: Amazon launches palm reading payment technology for shoppers
The company did not give any updated statistics on its eight confirmed Amazon worker Covid-19 deaths in its announcement on Thursday.
The aggregate does not include its network of third-party delivery drivers. It claimed that the number of its employees that tested positive was 42% lower than expected, as compared with the general population rate” in the U.S.
(READ MORE: Google launches Chromecast with Google TV)
There was a controversy by its workers following the company’s persistence that the rate of infection in its warehouses is lower than what the rates are in surrounding communities. This with reference to an Amazon warehouse in Minnesota, was where infection rates surpassed community levels.
Amazon has said it has taken a variety of steps to prevent the spread of the virus. It has built its own lab with a dedicated squared in Sunnyvale, California, and Hebron, Kentucky. Also, they would be conducting several tests on a daily basis and it expects that to grow to 50,000 tests a day across its 650 facilities In November.
READ: BREAKING: Crude oil prices down by over 3%, drops below $40/barrel
CNBC had reported Amazon’s goal is to test the mass of its front-line workers every fourteen days. The company earlier said it would invest its expected Q2 profit of $4 billion into its Covid-19 response and will spend $1 billion on testing this year.