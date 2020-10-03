Over 100 million crypto users globally

The University of Cambridge estimates that the number of global digital-asset users has increased by 189% since 2018.

In its new global crypto-asset research findings, the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance (CCAF) revealed up to “101 million unique crypto-asset users across 191 million accounts opened at service providers in Q3 [of] 2020.”

The Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance disclosed that the sharp surge may be due to both an increase in the number of existing accounts, as well as a heightened ability to connect individuals to those accounts.

Though staking in the digital asset sector is primarily driven by retail investors, the CCAF’s report also finds that a growing number of European and American institutional investors wish to expose their portfolios to crypto assets.

According to the September report, BTC remains the most commonly available crypto asset across service providers.

However, Ethereum has quickly grown inaccessibility, to become the second most supported token followed by Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ripple