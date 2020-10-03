Cryptocurrency
Ethereum’s co-founder gives key insights on Ethereum 2.0
Vitalik Buterin recently provided updates on the prevailing framework for Ethereum 2.0.
Ethereum co-founder, Vitalik Buterin recently provided updates on the prevailing framework for Ethereum 2.0, detailing plans to optimize the scalability of the world’s second most valuable crypto by market value
Ethereum co-founder disclosed;
“The eth2 roadmap offers scalability, and the earlier phases of Ethereum 2.0 are approaching quickly, but base-layer scalability for applications is only coming as the last major phase of Ethereum 2.0, which is still years away.
“In a further twist of irony, Ethereum 2.0 usability as a data availability layer for rollups comes in phase 1, long before Ethereum 2.0 becomes usable for ‘traditional’ layer-1 applications.
“These facts put together lead to a particular conclusion; the Ethereum ecosystem is likely to be all-in on rollups (plus some plasma and channels), as a scaling strategy for the near and mid-term future.”
Recall Nairametrics, earlier highlighted how Ethereum's co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, spoke on how hard Ethereum 2.0 "was to implement from a technical perspective than he had envisaged.
“I definitely, freely admit that Ethereum 2.0 is much harder than we expected to implement from a technical perspective.”
Why it’s happening;
Vitalik Buterin said in addition to these short-term concerns, a rollup-centric roadmap could also imply a re-envisioning of Ethereum 2.0 long-term future; as a single high-security execution shard that everyone processes, plus a scalable data availability layer.
To see why this is the case, consider the following;
- Today, Ethereum has ~15 TPS.
- If everyone moves to rollups, we will soon have ~3000 TPS.
- Once phase 1 comes along, and rollups move to eth2 sharded chains for their data storage, we go up to a theoretical max of ~100000 TPS.
- Eventually, phase 2 will come along, bringing eth2 sharded chains with native computations, which give us… ~1000-5000 TPS.
Tron Whale moves 40,000,000 TRX from Okex
A whale moved about 40,000,000 Trx worth over $1 million from Okex.
Large investors seem to have increased their buying interest on the fifteenth-most valuable crypto lately.
Data fed on Whale Alert, an advanced crypto tracker, revealed a whale moved about 40,000,000 TRX worth over $1 million from Okex to another unknown wallet.
40,000,000 #TRX (1,091,701 USD) transferred from #Okex to unknown wallet
At the time this report was drafted TRON price traded at $0.02674796 with a daily trading volume of $1.1 billion TRX price is up 0.9% in the last 24 hours.
The popularly known crypto has a circulating supply of 72 billion coins and a max supply of 101 billion coins.
Quick fact, Justin Sun is a Chinese tech entrepreneur, the founder of a renowned crypto-asset, Tron, and the present leader, BitTorrent. Sun became very popular after placing a record-breaking $4.5 million bid to have a private lunch with Warren Buffet in June 2019.
- TRON is a blockchain-based platform that is designed to ensure that its technology is suitable for daily use. Whereas Bitcoin can handle up to six transactions per second, and Ethereum up to 25, TRON states that its network has capacity for 2,000 TPS — 24/7.
- This project is best described as a decentralized platform focused on content sharing and entertainment; to this end, one of its biggest acquisitions was the file-sharing service BitTorrent back in 2018.
What you should know about the 15th most valuable crypto by market value;
TRON is one the biggest and most popular blockchains globally, ranked fifteen by market value, and has entered a strategic alliance with BitGo, the leader in digital asset financial services, to bring Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and a newly minted Wrapped Ether to the TRON ecosystem as TRC20 tokens.
As stated, “Everyone may now use their BTC/ETH to enjoy all the benefits of the TRON DeFi ecosystem without the high gas fees on Ethereum! JustSwap, a Uniswap alike service on TRON, has achieved $100 million 24-hour volumes since its start and represents TRON’s strong and growing DeFi ecosystem.”
Over 40,000 Bitcoins withdrawn from BitMEX
The total amount pulled from the exchange over the past day is now nearly 40,000 $BTC.
These are surely bad times for a leading crypto exchange caught in the crossfire of U.S financial regulators.
Data retrieved from Glassnode, a crypto analytic firm, revealed Bitcoin outflows from BitMEX addresses continue – our data shows that in the past hour another 7.200 BTC were withdrawn.
The total amount pulled from the exchange over the past day is now nearly 40,000 $BTC.
#Bitcoin outflows from BitMEX addresses continue – our data shows that in the past hour another 7.200 BTC were withdrawn.
The total amount pulled from the exchange over the past day is now nearly 40,000 $BTC.
Live chart: https://t.co/jlunNHscY3 pic.twitter.com/i0jtdjBtqG
Why it’s happening now: U.S. regulators a few days ago brought a series incriminating charges against BitMEX a Seychelles-based crypto exchange. Since then over 40,000 Bitcoins were withdrawn from the Seychelles-based crypto exchange.
Failure to adhere to proper KYC rules is among the charges against BitMEX by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
Once the leading crypto derivatives exchange, BitMEX’s market share has dwindled in recent times with many other virtual service providers offering a variety of crypto derivatives trading instruments.
Data shows much of it went to its crypto exchange rivals that include Gemini, Binance, and Kraken.
BitMEX’s bitcoin sudden outflow to these crypto exchanges reveals that global investors and traders are placing a high importance on better compliance with regulations or better-leveraged bitcoin trading products.
Gemini, the U.S.-based and Winklevoss brothers-owned exchange is known for strict “know-your-customer (KYC)” procedures.
Recall CipherTrace research discovered that just this year alone, 56% of VASPs globally have weak or porous KYC processes, meaning money launderers can use these virtual asset service providers to withdraw or deposit their ill-gotten funds with very minimal to no KYC.
When looking at the weakest KYC countries in the world, CipherTrace analysts discovered that 60% of the top 10 worst KYC countries in the world are in Europe, 20% are in Latin American and Caribbean countries, and the final 20% is in APAC countries.
Over 100 million crypto users globally
Number of global digital-asset users has increased by 189% since 2018.
The University of Cambridge estimates that the number of global digital-asset users has increased by 189% since 2018.
In its new global crypto-asset research findings, the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance (CCAF) revealed up to “101 million unique crypto-asset users across 191 million accounts opened at service providers in Q3 [of] 2020.”
The Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance disclosed that the sharp surge may be due to both an increase in the number of existing accounts, as well as a heightened ability to connect individuals to those accounts.
Though staking in the digital asset sector is primarily driven by retail investors, the CCAF’s report also finds that a growing number of European and American institutional investors wish to expose their portfolios to crypto assets.
According to the September report, BTC remains the most commonly available crypto asset across service providers.
However, Ethereum has quickly grown inaccessibility, to become the second most supported token followed by Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ripple
- While firms continue to serve users from their regions of operations, North American, Middle Eastern, and African companies appear to have a more geographically diversified clientele.
- Service providers in both regions report that 42% of their customers are from other regions – primarily in Europe for MEA firms and Latin America for North American ones.
- Service providers operationally headquartered in North America and Europe indicate that business and institutional clients make up 30% of their customers.
- This figure is much lower for APAC and Latin American firms at 16% and 10% respectively.
- The composition of business and institutional clientele differs from region to region. While North American and European firms primarily serve crypto asset hedge funds and traditional institutional investors, Middle Eastern and African service providers that cater to non-retail clients focus on online merchants (50%).