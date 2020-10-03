Energy
Chevron says it has no plan to move Nigerian jobs outside the country
The Management has dismissed reports that Chevron Nigeria Ltd has concluded plans to relocate jobs outside the country.
The Management of Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), declared that it has no plans to migrate Nigerian jobs outside the country.
According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this clarification was made in a statement by Chevron’s General Manager for Policy, Government, and Public Affairs, Mr Esimaje Brikinn, on Friday, October 2, 2020.
Brikinn disclosed this, following an allegation by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), that Chevron Nigeria Limited has concluded plans to relocate jobs outside the country.
He said, however, that the company was only reviewing its manpower requirements in the light of the changing business environment.
According to him, the new organisational structure will require approximately 25% reduction in the workforce across the various levels of its organisation.
Brikinn in his statement said, “The aim is to have a business that is competitive, and have an appropriately sized organisation with improved processes. This will increase efficiency and effectiveness, retain value, reduce cost, and generate more revenue for the Federal Government of Nigeria,
“We have prospects for our company in Nigeria; however, we must make the necessary adjustments, in light of the prevailing business climate. We need everyone’s support to get through these tough times stronger, more efficient, and more profitable, in order to sustain the business,”
The Chevron spokesman also said that the oil major was in agreement with both its Joint Venture partners, including NNPC and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on the process.
“We are actively engaging our workforce, to ensure they understand why this is being done. We will continue to consistently engage all relevant stakeholders, including the leadership of the employee unions, as we continue this process of business optimization,” he concluded.
Earlier, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Chevron Branch, had accused CNL of sacking 600 Nigerian workers, amidst plans to relocate jobs to America.
Its Branch Chairman, Mr Ote Oyegbanren, and Secretary, Mr Lavin Aghaunor, in a statement said the workers being sacked were lower cadre employees, whose salaries were negligible when compared with that paid to their American expatriate counterparts.
The national PENGASSAN, however, appealed to Chevron Management to suspend the process, and allow both parties to reach an agreement on an amicable voluntary separation exercise, such that workers may opt to exit. This current conciliatory offer was rebuffed.
Nairametrics had earlier reported that Chevron Nigeria Limited was planning to reduce its workforce by as much as 25%, in a bid to align with the changing business environment.
PPMC may crash fuel price
IPMAN has disclosed that the oil marketers are looking forward to a downward review of the ex-depot price for October.
The Pipeline Products Marketing Company (PPMC) may crash the prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly referred to as petrol, this month.
While making the disclosure, the National Vice President, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Abubakar Maigandi, said the marketers are looking forward to a downward review of the ex-depot price for October.
According to a report from the Nation, the IPMAN top official said that the forecast is based on the drop in crude oil prices. The Brent Crude and the Bonny light crude are currently both trading at less than $40 per barrel.
He, however, said the marketers were expecting the announcement of the new price from the PPMC, which is a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
It can be recalled that the Executive Secretary of Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Abdulkadir Saidu, disclosed last month that the international price of crude oil is not the only determining factor in fixing the retail pump price of petrol as other metrics come into consideration.
He said that marketers have been given the approval to fix the price of petrol because it has been deregulated and as such should be determined by market forces.
The Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, also said that deregulation policy is in line with global best practice and will ensure economic growth and development of the country.
Nairametrics had last month, reported the increase of ex-depot price from N138.62 per litre to N151. 56 per litre by PPMC as a fallout of the deregulation policy. This has seen the retail marketers across the country selling petrol at between N158 and N162 per litre.
This was announced through an internal memo by PPMC on September 2, 2020 in a brief internal memo to stakeholders.
What to do if your DisCo has not complied with reversed electricity tariff this week
Nigerians have been asked to report DisCos that fail to comply with the directive to reverse electricity tariff prices to NERC.
The Ministry of Power has urged Nigerians to report to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) if their electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) failed to comply with the directive to reverse tariff prices.
This was disclosed via the ministry’s Twitter handle on Thursday.
It tweeted, “Has your DisCo complied with the directive to reverse tariff prices issued by @NERCNG this week? Let us know via this handle or @NERCNG.”
Back story: Nairametrics had reported when the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Federal Government agreed to suspend the electricity tariff increase for a period of two weeks.
This was part of the agreement reached between Labour and the Government, as they deliberated to avert a nationwide strike that would have grounded an already deteriorating economy.
Terms of reference for suspension of electricity increase for 2 weeks
The Terms of Reference (ToR) are as follows:
* To examine the justification for the new policy on cost-reflective Electricity Tariff adjustments.
* Both parties are to examine the justification for the new policy on cost-reflective tariff adjustment
* To look at the different Electricity Distribution Company (DISCOs) and their different electricity tariffs vis-à-vis NERC order and mandate.
* Examine and advise government on the issues that have hindered the deployment of the six million meters.
To look into the NERC Act under review with a view to expanding its representation to include organized labour.
* The Technical sub-committee is to submit its report within two weeks.
During the two weeks, the DISCOs shall suspend the application of the cost-reflective electricity tariff adjustments.
The meeting also resolved that the following issues of concern to Labour should be treated as stand-alone items:
The 40% stake of government in the DISCO and the stake of workers to be reflected in the composition of the DISCOs Boards.
An all-inclusive and independent review of the power sector operations as provided in the privatization MOU to be undertaken before the end of the year 2020, with Labour represented.
That going forward, the moribund National Labour Advisory Council, NLAC, be inaugurated before the end of the year 2020 to institutionalize the process of tripartism and socio dialogue on socio-economic and major labour matters to forestall crisis.