Veritas Kapital Assurance intensifies effort in pursuit of green and sustainable business operations
In line with the vision of supporting strong Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) proposition in pursuance of its economic interests, Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, has recently announced various concerted efforts towards driving home its vision of ensuring a green and sustainable business operation.
In a recent press release signed by the company’s Secretary, Mr. Saratu Umar Garba, and sent to the NSE, the firm disclosed that the company has embraced the environmental management concepts of reducing, reusing, and recycling.
The press statement read in part;
“Most internally generated communication within the office is handled electronically, without recourse to paper printing. Likewise, about 75 percent of our customer policy renewal notices are delivered electronically.”
In addition, the report further showed that Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc made concerted efforts to drive home sustainable business operations, through a strategy of reduction in greenhouse gas emission, including fitting energy-efficient lighting facilities at its various branches/facilities.
In terms of the achievement of its strategy, a part of the report read thus; “This has reduced our energy requirements for lighting by about 50%, and our new lighting facilities are estimated to last longer than traditional incandescent lighting systems. In addition, the old 500 KVA power plant at the Head Office has been replaced with a smaller, modern, and efficient 300 KVA electricity generator which reduces emissions.”
The firm revealed that due to its strict adherence to activities of relevant environmental laws, it has recorded a zero monetary fine for non-compliance to environmental laws and regulations for the year 2019.
Why this matters
There is an increasing global momentum towards establishing sustainable financial systems. This has led to a renewed call for prioritizing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors on financial sector development and growth, especially as it supports the SDG goals for 2030.
In lieu of this, the Lagos Financial Centre for Sustainability (LFC4S) was created in April 2019 to address the issue of green and sustainable capital. It joined the International Network of Financial Centers for Sustainability (FC4S Network) on May 30, 2019.
Fake labs, travel frustrations, passengers allege COVID-19 test Scams at airport
Airline passengers arriving Nigeria have lamented the tedious conditions they are forced to undergone in order to take coronavirus tests.
Nigerian passengers flying into the country are complaining bitterly about the series of obstacles they have had to face while undertaking the government enforced coronavirus tests on arrival from other countries.
Some of the passengers have alleged cases of duplicated charges for the COVID-19 tests yet they end up not being tested as the designated labs cannot be found. Even when found, some of the labs are beyond reach. In one video seen by Nairametrics, the passenger claims the lab was only located in Abuja despite being told that it was nationwide.
Others have lamented about being forced to run multiple tests, at the threat of being barred from leaving the country for failure to take these tests. Passengers have also alleged that the entire process is looking like an elaborate scam designed to extort Nigerians and frustrate travelers who are eager to reconnect with their families.
Recall that Nairametrics reported last month that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced rules about COVID-19 PCR testing before entering the country.
“It is mandatory for intending travellers to carry-out a COVID-19 PCR test at least 96 hours before travel to Nigeria,” the NCDC said.
The NCDC also said that the NCAA had notified airlines that passengers to Nigeria who couldn’t pay for the test online could still board flights, as long as they had COVID-19 PCR negative test results.
National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, announced last month that:
“To enable early detection and reduce the risk of further transmission based on data and our current laboratory capacity, all incoming travelers must be tested by a certified private laboratory after 7 days of returning to the country.”
In a video seen by Nairametrics, which was shot by a visibly irritated journalist a few moments after arriving the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the journalist protested that despite doing a free test in London, he was still forced to pay N48,000.00 and was given nothing but a piece of paper, and told to go to a clinic that could only be found in Abuja after he was told that the clinic had branches nationwide.
He said, “I wanna (sic) change what is happening; people cannot go 16 hours on a flight and arrive to fill forms, are we goats?”
A Syrian national, filling forms alongside the protesting Nigerian, said that he had passed through 3 different airports before arriving in Abuja, but only at the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport was he told to stand in long queues and fill forms.
The journalist stated that the NCDC portal was not working, and he registered his displeasure saying, “I arrived Nigeria and there was a long queue of people waiting to pay money for COVID-19 tests. Is the one I did in London not enough? Are Nigerian hospitals better than London hospitals… I had to pay N48 thousand and I was given a [piece of] paper and told to go to an Ahab Clinic. I was told the clinic has branches, but they only have a branch in Abuja.
“What it means is that I have to leave my hometown to Abuja and go back to Lagos for my flight. The government is sitting down waiting for passengers in order to extort them.
“The government plants its people there (airport) to extort them.”
Another video of a frustrated passenger seen on the Brekete Family Radio Show decried the poor delivery services at the clinics and the multiple orders to pay the sum of N42,750.00 or else he would be barred from leaving the country back to Sweden. The passenger flew in from Sweden only to be frustrated as he seek to return.
He said he was given the option of paying online or paying when he arrived at the airport. On arrival, he was debited the sum of N42,750 through a POS transaction, and given a lab to collate his result. However, the addresses of the labs couldn’t even be found on Google Maps.
He disclosed that he later found the lab after asking for directions. While at the lab, he was told that his results were sent to a centre in Lagos to be processed, but the next day, the lab told him and other passengers on the same flight that their names were not on the systems and that they had to pay another N42,750 for another test result.
What this means
Despite the NCDC’s orders that passengers flying into Nigeria can conduct COVID-19 tests at least 96 hours before entering Nigeria, the Nigerian Government still expects passengers who have conducted tests to pay hefty sums for tests that should be done for free.
Also, with the directive that passengers must conduct local tests in accredited private clinic facilities, passengers are being given very poor service by the labs, as it is obvious that some of the labs don’t have the capacity to run the tests, while charging passengers multiple times to conduct tests after misplacing their results.
Nuclear-weapon States too slow to eliminate their nuclear arsenals – Buhari
President Buhari has called on Nuclear-weapon countries to hasten the process of eliminating their nuclear arsenals.
President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria is worried about the slow pace of progress of nuclear-weapon states to accomplish the total elimination of their nuclear arsenals, in accordance with their legal obligations, as he warned that that trafficking of nuclear materials, remains a threat to international peace and security.
The President disclosed this in a video message to the high-level UN meeting on Friday, commemorating the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.
Buhari said Nigeria is committed to peaceful uses of nuclear energy; but is however, worried about the slow pace of nuclear weapon states in disarming their nuclear warheads.
“We are concerned about the slow pace of progress by nuclear-weapon States to accomplish the total elimination of their nuclear arsenals, in accordance with their legal obligations,” Buhari said.
He added that for humanity to avoid the costs of Nuclear accidents and trafficking, the disarming of nuclear weapons is critical.
“The best approach to avoid damage associated with nuclear materials such as humanitarian crisis, accidents, disasters, and criminality is the total elimination of nuclear weapons,” he added.
He emphasized that Nigeria had played a role in negotiating the African Nuclear-Weapon-Free-Zone Treaty (Pelindaba Treaty), and urged the universalization of the NPT, dependent on strict compliance with its three pillars namely; disarmament, non-proliferation, and peaceful uses of nuclear energy.
“We will continue to galvanize the other African States to abide by the tenets of the Pelindaba Treaty. This is to ensure that the entire continent remains nuclear-free.
“While there are no easy solutions, when we confront one of the gravest existential threats to the survival of the human race, we must remain undeterred and committed to a world of safety and security, one without the volatility posed by Nuclear Weapons,” the President said.
Buhari reiterated that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan, which is a reminder of the powerful and eliminating nature of nuclear weapons.
“The Anniversary is a forceful reminder of the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons, which undermines global, national, and human security.
“Hence, there is a need for all states to comply with applicable international laws and conventions to ensure a world free of nuclear weapons.
“We must, therefore, redouble our efforts to implement the provisions of the Nuclear NPT, being the basis of the Non-Proliferation Regime.
“This is to enable us to achieve our desire for the total elimination of nuclear weapons.’’
He said Nigeria has played a role in developing multilateral support for the elimination of nuclear weapons, citing Nigeria’s signing of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, on 20th September 2017, and recently ratified it on 6th August 2020.
“Nigeria has been involved in the promotion of a peaceful application of nuclear science and technology at national and international levels.
“Accordingly, Nigeria ratified several international treaties and conventions, in the area of nuclear safety and security.
“We have also expressed political commitment to the IAEA Code of Conduct on safety and security of radioactive sources.
“More so, we have developed and approved the first International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Integrated Nuclear Security Plan for the period 2010-2012, with further review to cover the 2019-2021 period.
“In this connection, Nigeria commends the continued efforts of the IAEA, particularly its role in monitoring and inspecting nuclear facilities. We urge States to ensure compliance with IAEA safeguards and standards at all times, as well as nuclear verification disarmament measures,” Buhari concluded.
AfCFTA: Continental free trade will reduce value erosion of naira – FG
Anatogu who was speaking in an interview expressed optimism over Nigeria’s a signing of AfCFTA.
The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement will reduce the erosion of the naira, which has suffered nearly 90% devaluation since 2016, through exports of Nigerian made goods and services, and give exposure of the naira to other currencies.
This was disclosed by Mr. Francis Anatogu, Secretary, National Action Committee on AfCFTA, in an interview with TVC News on Friday afternoon.
On concerns about dumping with the AfCFTA
Mr. Anatogu said, “As a nation, we recognized the need to diversify from oil; we need to improve exports to grow our GDP,”
He added that Nigeria was meant to take preemptive actions before joining the WTO, like the creation of a trade remedy mechanism. He said trade remedy is an area that has been identified by the National Action Committee to ensure Nigeria is not used for dumping.
“We are starting with short term measures (trade remedies), and eventually submitting the bill to the National Assembly,”
Nairametrics reported last week that the FG is working on trade remedies to protect Nigerian producers from unfair and injurious trade practices from foreign companies that harm domestic industries, which are key factors for the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
This was disclosed on Thursday by the Head, Trade Remedies Unit National office for Trade Negotiations, Tola Onayemi, at the AfCFTA Sensitization Seminar, organized by the National Action Committee of the implementation of the agreement.
On Nigeria’s preparedness for the AfCFTA
Mr. Anatogu said, “We understand how to deal with preferential trade, and are in a better position than a number of African countries.”
Naiarametrics also reported last week that Yewande Sadiku, CEO of Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), said Nigeria is more ready for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), due to Nigeria’s domestic market manufacturing value addition capacity, which is 7 times the average of the top 20 economies in Africa and other.
Mr. Anatogu cited the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization measures, which is not perfect, however, the FG understands the gaps and specific actions that need to be in place to close it.
“Even as trade starts, implementation will take longer time; when implementation is agreed, it needs to be quoted in tariff books,”
He said preferential treatment won’t be automatic, as products entering Nigeria needs to meet the rule of origin criteria.
On benefits of AfCFTA to Nigerian Manufacturing industry
Mr. Anatogu says that Africa imports $250billion worth of goods on an annual basis, and it would do Nigerian manufacturers more harm than good to take advantage of African trade.
“We are going into Africa without paying duties, it will give us an advantage over products that come from outside of Africa,”
He adds that’s it’s a win-win situation for Nigeria, as trades would also boost the value of the naira.
“Since 2016, naira devaluation is about 90%, from a business perspective, how would you stop value erosion? The way to do that is by exporting whatever we produce to Africa, which gives exposure to other currencies,” he said.
He added that manufactured products won’t be the only thing exported, as Services is also a factor.
“We need to play to our strengths, we have banks, movies and lots of informal services trade with Africa. We need to amplify this trade, we need to increase production. A sustainable way to do it is through exports, to maintain the value of wealth, you need exposure to foreign trade,” he concluded.