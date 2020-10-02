Paid Content
Priority Banking: Seamless high-quality everyday banking
At Priority Banking, your money is never idle with our local and foreign currency savings accounts, Fixed Deposit account.
As you live a busy life, it is no surprise that you require convenient everyday banking solutions that work for you. We offer a suite of convenient, easy and digitally-enabled banking services.
CONVENIENT BANKING SOLUTIONS DELIVERED DIGITALLY
You live a busy life. So you need convenient everyday banking that works for you. We offer a suite of convenient, easy and fully digital banking services, so that you continue to focus on your life, family, career and financial aspirations.
EASY SIGN-UP
We’ll sign you up fast so you can take immediate advantage of:
- Online and mobile banking services
- Move funds between your accounts
- Transfer funds between accounts locally and internationally
PRIORITY BANKING VISA INFINITE DEBIT
Relish the freedom to go places knowing that you will receive the priority service you deserve anywhere.
Your Priority Visa Infinite Card opens the door to a wide range of convenient services.
- Make purchases at all VISA enabled merchants at point of sale or online
- Free access to Standard Chartered ATM networks
- Emergency cash services if you lose your card or wallet overseas
- Exclusive travel and medical insurance cover
- Unlimited complimentary airport lounge access in over 800 locations across the globe with the LoungeKey programme
CONVENIENT LOCAL AND FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS
CONVENIENT DIGITALLY ENABLED BANKING AND PAYMENT SERVICES
Manage your money anywhere, anytime with our award-winning online and mobile banking services.
- Check balances and statements, pay bills or move funds between accounts instantly on your mobile phone, tablet or laptop
- Link-up, view balances and transfer funds between your Standard Chartered accounts across multiple markets with our Global Link service
EXCLUSIVE GLOBALLY RECOGNISED CREDIT CARD
Your internationally mobile lifestyle, be it work, business or leisure, means that you can be in Nigeria one day, Dubai the next and London a day later.
As a Priority Banking client, you can take advantage of the top of the line Visa Platinum Credit Card, which complements your global lifestyle and recognises your success.
PREFERENTIAL EVERYDAY FINANCING
As a Priority Banking client, you’ll enjoy preferential terms and lower fees whether you need access to both immediate financing solutions or for long-term investments.
With a range of personal financing solutions, you can always count on us for personal loans and secured overdrafts for your child’s education, purchasing a car or even to meet unexpected cash needs.
For more information, please visit – https://www.sc.com/ng/banking/sc-mobile/
RexPay Drives Advancement in E-commerce and Online Payments
RexPay is a platform that helps social media sellers receive payments in a fast, convenient and secure manner.
At the turn of every new decade, there is always a groundbreaking technology that comes to define that era.
With the creation of social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter in the 2000s, our world was never going to be the same again. The addition of Instagram, Snapchat, Tinder, TikTok and the wholesale embracement of WhatsApp as a primary platform for communication and business in the 2010s meant that so many barriers in business had finally been removed, especially in developing countries, and with specific emphasis on Nigeria.
Anyone who might have visited Lagos, the economic capital of Nigeria, some ten years ago, would have noticed how retailers were doing everything to scale the hurdles that confronted them daily. Overpriced shops, outrageous advertising budgets and several regulatory considerations that seemed to stifle their chances at business success were short-circuited or completely bypassed by the innovative spirit of these traders. The trunk and bonnets of cars became pseudo-shops for displaying their wares instead of renting shops that cost more than any profit they could ever have hoped to make. For marketing, word-of-mouth advertising came in handy. Anything that stood in their way of survival had to give way somehow.
As social media became common place and people began exploring all the possibilities that lay therein, these retailers were not left out too. They soon discovered that they did not actually need to display their wares on their cars anymore, as social media surely offered a better alternative for reaching even more people, and without the usual stress associated with screaming at the top of their voices on streets and in marketplaces. By just posting their items on social media, they could get people to indicate interest in those items and then close out the sales offline or via DMs.
But in all of these, there seemed to be a missing piece in the online sales puzzle – the issue of payments. While some retailers made do with transfers, a number of them still insisted on collecting cash from their customers because of the perceived lack of trust with that option of payment.
RexPay, an online payment gateway by Global Accelerex, has just been launched to fix that problem. It is a platform that helps social media sellers receive payments in a fast, convenient and secure manner. The interesting thing is that they do not need to own a website for this to happen.
Customers also get to enjoy the freedom to choose between multiple payment options – card, account transfers (internet banking), USSD or QR. This means people can go with their preferred mode of payment and pay seamlessly from the comfort of their homes or offices rather than being boxed into one option only.
Custom-built with the sole objective of bridging the gap between online businesses and their customers, any seller can easily sign up to the RexPay platform in less than five minutes, then begin to receive payments immediately. This is a significant departure from the practice of keeping sellers waiting till the next day before their accounts can be activated.
The safety of the platform guarantees peace of mind to customers who choose to pay with their cards, because there is no chance that their card details will ever be compromised. When considered alongside its quick sign-up process and ease of use, signing up to RexPay becomes a no-brainer for entrepreneurs who intend to scale their businesses in the shortest possible time.
For small businesses that have not grown to the point of hiring accountants, RexPay assists them with easy financial reporting, as all their payments can be simply viewed either on their mobile or desktop devices. With this in place, it is easier for sellers to gain business insight from the reporting tool, which will further help them with planning and forecasting. This, together with the other highlighted features, makes the payment product every online retailer’s best friend.
Big businesses like airlines, e-commerce platforms, revenue-collecting agencies, power distribution companies; educational institutions like schools and vocational centers; and religious organizations like churches and mosques are not left out. End users can easily buy tickets online, settle bills, pay taxes and fees, and also make donations to worthy causes, using this payment gateway.
With RexPay, online sales have come full cycle. A new vista of opportunities is now within reach for online businesses who were hitherto faced with limitations around receiving payments and balancing of books. This new payment gateway by Global Accelerex takes away all that trouble and gives them the liberty to focus on what is most important: scaling their businesses in these rapidly evolving times.
For more information, visit www.myrexpay.com. Sign up here. To learn more about Global Accelerex, visit www.globalaccelerex.com.
Patricia Business and Hank: The latest additions to the Patricia service list
To use Hank, you have to purchase the device and subscribe to the service through the Patricia App.
Patricia has reaffirmed its dedication to making business, personal, and other financial transactions truly cashless in the nearest future through the use of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. As a show of its commitment, the company has added some innovative products to their existing options.
Some of their services include trading and storing Bitcoin, trading gift cards, the Patricia Refill which allows users to convert airtime into cash, PatriciaPay which is a Bitcoin payment solution, the innovative new device called ‘HANK’ which helps customers track and find any missing item, and many more.
One could say that the major aim of Patricia is to provide a platform where users can make a variety of activities, all in a digital and convenient setting. By so doing, the company aims at creating a perfect market that will take Africa into the digital era.
A Brief History of Patricia
Patricia was founded on August 16th, 2017, and is registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as Patricia Technologies Limited, in Lekki, Lagos. The company started in a small office space, designed to serve, not more than 80 clients. Today, however, the company has grown to an impressive standing on a global scale and is recognized as the biggest cryptocurrency company in Nigeria and one of the fastest-growing Bitcoin brands in Africa.
The company now caters to over 15,000 clients daily and has established several branches across the globe including China, Ghana, and Dubai.
Products and Services Offered by Patricia
Here are the major services Patricia offer:
1- Buying and selling gift cards
Patricia offers its customers a basket of more than 30 gift cards with which they could trade. These gift cards include Steam, iTunes, Amazon, Google, Apple Universal, Hotels.com, G2A, Walmart, Footlocker, Target, Home Depot, Vanilla, Xbox, JCPenney, and about 24 others.
2- Buying and selling digital currencies
Digital currencies available for trading on Patricia include Bitcoin, Perfect Money, and PayPal.
3- Refill
With this product, Patricia makes it incredibly convenient and easy for users to pay bills using either cryptocurrency or fiat. Some of the bills you can pay for using Refill include airtime and data subscription, cable TV and internet subscription, electricity bills, educational bills, and many more. Interestingly, you can also resell airtime you don’t need for cash using the Refill option.
4- Patricia debit cards
The digital assets company offers two kinds of debit cards, including:
Virtual card
The virtual card allows users to withdraw funds from any ATM across the globe and perform online transactions. All the customer has to do is customize a virtual card containing their preferred currency and amount.
Physical Card
The physical card has been lauded as Africa’s first debit card, which allows users to facilitate cryptocurrency transactions. The card, which is secured by a chip and pin technology, is widely accepted by all payment channels and banks in Nigeria.
5- Patricia Business
Patricia Business is a new payment solution from the company set to be released soon. The company has said that this product will allow businesses and merchants to receive fast and seamless Bitcoin payments from their customers anywhere on the planet and receive the payment in local currency. This gives local businesses and merchants the ability to expand their accessibility across the globe with ease.
Although the company hasn’t given much information on this new service, it is expected to be a game-changer for e-commerce operations in Nigeria and Africa.
6- Hank
Another innovative product from Patricia set to drop soon is the Hank tracking device.
Hank is a tracking device that allows you to locate or track your lost items, through your mobile phone. The device is designed with Bluetooth and GPS tracking, which helps you discover your valuables in no time.
You can place a Hank on items like your bags, key holders, luggage, and any other item you desire to monitor. It is easy to use and maintain, durable, and is readily accessible via the Patricia App.
Hank comes in different styles including Luxury, Adventurer, Candy Floss, and Black Panther.
How Does It Work?
A speaker and an LED light are in-built into the device, which makes it easy to locate. Once you click a button on your phone, the tracker begins to make a loud-pitched sound and flashes its LED light. Likewise, if you cannot find your mobile phone, simply press the button on the Hank device to make your phone ring aloud. This alarm system goes off even when your phone is on silent or DND mode.
To use Hank, you have to purchase the device and subscribe to the service through the Patricia App. Subscription is not device-based but account-based, meaning that you can share one subscription for several Hank devices. However, there’s a limit to the number of Hank you can own and it all depends on your subscription plan.
Although the device is not available yet, presales have begun already and deliveries will be made to customers in about a month.
With its basket of products and services, Patricia continues to solidify its base as the biggest cryptocurrency/e-commerce export out of Africa.
CCI Trading launches Tekton Algorithm Trading
The Tekton trading makes trading easier for retail online Forex and Commodities traders.
Less than a month after the launch of MT5 trading platform by CCI Trading Ltd, the company has launched another innovative trading system called Tekton Trading, making CCI Trading the first trading company with more innovative tools for Traders.
The Tekton trading makes trading easier for retail online Forex and Commodities traders. It is a system that allows you multiply your money in the Forex Market by making more trades with less effort and this algorithm also helps you to manage risk. This is the first of its kind in the trading industry. Tekton is the most definitive & innovative trading system available in the market TODAY.
Why should you use a trading system?
A trading system is simply a set of specific rules or parameters that determines entry and exit points for a given instrument. These points are known as signals and will mark on a chart, trading time, entry and exit levels (or simply put, when to get into/out of a trade on a given instrument).
Here are five reasons why you should use the Algorithm…
1.Saves Time
Using Tekton to trade means YOU eliminate two major weaknesses of manual trading. (i) You are no longer required to spend hours in front of the screen seeking out potential trading opportunities. (ii) You do not have to spend hours analyzing charts and trading patterns or market movements. Tekton does this for you.
2.Reduces the negative emotional impacts of trading manually.
Most traders will struggle with developing emotional control during the first few years of their trading careers and most of them don’t consider the emotional or psychological impacts trading can have on them. Using Tekton is one of the best ways to trade without being blocked by these emotions. Tekton lets you set up the parameters based on a solid trading plan and once tested, Tekton will trade for you.
3.Ability to create, test and perfect a trading EDGE.
You must test, test and test some more your trading systems in order to gain a trading edge in the market. Using Tekton gives you the freedom and opportunity to create and back test unlimited trading systems. You can test, tweak and test again and again before running live in the markets.
4. You are in charge.
With Tekton trading, you take full control of your investment or trading account without any middleman. You decide what you want and how you want it done. Tekton helps you manage your risk and make sound decisions on your trading account. Tekton trades 24/5.
One hour video about Tekton Algorithm Trading can be found on tekton YouTube page here Welcome to Tekton