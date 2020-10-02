Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 1st of October 2020, 153 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 59,001 confirmed cases.
On the 1st of October 2020, 153 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 4,410 samples across the country.
To date, 59,001 cases have been confirmed, 50,452 cases have been discharged and 1,112 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 519,140 tests have been carried out as of October 1st, 2020 compared to 514,730 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 1st October 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 59,001
- Total Number Discharged – 50,452
- Total Deaths – 1,112
- Total Tests Carried out – 519,140
According to the NCDC, the 153 new cases are reported from 14 states- Lagos (81), Rivers (21), FCT (11), Ogun (8), Kaduna (7), Oyo (6), Akwa Ibom (5), Osun (3), Katsina (3), Edo (2), Ebonyi (2), Nasarawa (2), Plateau (1), Kano (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 19,542, followed by Abuja (5,720), Plateau (3,451), Oyo (3,267), Edo (2,628), Rivers (2,453), Kaduna (2,426), Ogun (1,858), Delta (1,802), Kano (1,738), Ondo (1,631), Enugu (1,289), Ebonyi (1,042), Kwara (1,036), Abia (895), Gombe (883). Katsina (864), Osun (842), Borno (745), and Bauchi (699).
Imo State has recorded 572 cases, Benue (481), Nasarawa (452), Bayelsa (399), Jigawa (325), Ekiti (321), Akwa Ibom (293), Niger (259), Adamawa (248), Anambra (237), Sokoto (162), Taraba (102), Kebbi (93), Cross River (87), Zamfara (78), Yobe (76), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
42 Comments
Leave a Reply
Coronavirus
More than 19,000 Amazon workers infected by Covid-19
Amazon released data to show 19,000 workers, or 1.44% of the total, contracted the virus.
More than 19,000 Amazon employees have tested positive for coronavirus.
The e-commerce giant had frequently refused to disclose data with the public on the number of confirmed coronavirus cases of its workers. Its workers were weary earlier that Amazon wasn’t taking adequate measures to protect them.
According to CNBC, Amazon disclosed the total number of infections would be “more powerful” if other companies announced similar data. “Wide availability of data would allow us to benchmark our progress and share best practices across businesses and industries,” it said.
The company did not give any updated statistics on its eight confirmed Amazon worker Covid-19 deaths in its announcement on Thursday.
The aggregate does not include its network of third-party delivery drivers. It claimed that the number of its employees that tested positive was 42% lower than expected, as compared with the general population rate” in the U.S.
(READ MORE: Google launches Chromecast with Google TV)
There was a controversy by its workers following the company’s persistence that the rate of infection in its warehouses is lower than what the rates are in surrounding communities. This with reference to an Amazon warehouse in Minnesota, was where infection rates surpassed community levels.
Amazon has said it has taken a variety of steps to prevent the spread of the virus. It has built its own lab with a dedicated squared in Sunnyvale, California, and Hebron, Kentucky. Also, they would be conducting several tests on a daily basis and it expects that to grow to 50,000 tests a day across its 650 facilities In November.
CNBC had reported Amazon’s goal is to test the mass of its front-line workers every fourteen days. The company earlier said it would invest its expected Q2 profit of $4 billion into its Covid-19 response and will spend $1 billion on testing this year.
Coronavirus
President Trump tests positive to COVID-19, U.S Stock Futures down
US President, Donald Trump and his wife have tested positive for Coronavirus.
U.S. stock futures dropped lower on Friday after President Trump disclosed he and his wife have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
President via his Twitter Feed said, “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”
READ: Investors flock to US dollar, as Gold, Bitcoin, Global Stocks record heavy sell-offs
Futures for the S&P 500 lost over 1% after such sensitive news was released to the public, expanding earlier losses, while U.S Treasury yields remained broadly unchanged.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost about 0.15%.
What this means: The world’s most powerful political leader testing positive to the COVID-19 virus could trigger a new wave of market price swings across the spectrum as global investors get set for a hotly-contested presidential election in November.
READ: Reps to investigate alleged illegal withdrawal of $1.05 billion from NLNG account
Futures for the tech-heavy Nasdaq (NQc1) also fell 01% in Asian trading.
Quick fact: American Stock futures are simply standardized contracts that global traders use in purchasing or selling the U.S stocks at a future date. This means that the U.S stock futures give an insight into what global investors see before the market opens, or after it closes.
READ: S&P 500 futures suffer longest run of losses since February
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi spoke on other fundamentals, moving U.S stock futures prices, by saying;
“US equities scratched out another gain overnight after recovering from intraday losses as the stalemate persist on fiscal stimulus negotiations. House Democrat Leader Pelosi indicated a House vote would proceed despite being “still far apart” from Republicans. And that House vote symbolizes the stalemate: without Republican agreement, it has no chance of passing the Senate but gives Democrats a platform for the Presidential election. Things remain fluid; we all know what is at stake if this deal does not go through before markets sundown, it is unlikely to be pretty ugly.”
Coronavirus
World Bank announces $12 billion COVID-19 vaccine finance plan for poor countries
The World Bank has announced plans to help developing countries acquire access to COVID-19 vaccines.
The World Bank has announced plans for a $12 billion coronavirus financing initiative that will help poor and developing countries purchase enough Covid-19 vaccine doses to treat up to 2 billion people as soon as they become available in the coming months.
While making the disclosure on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, the World Bank President, David Malpass, said he was seeking board approval for the funds, in an attempt to ensure that low-income countries were not frozen out by wealthier nations
READ: The crowding out effects of rising States’ debts: Why Nigerians should worry
According to Reuters, Malpass in an exclusive interview disclosed that this financing initiative, which is part of $160 billion in coronavirus aid financing pledged by the multilateral lender, is aimed at helping poorer countries procure and distribute vaccines early to health care and other essential workers and expand global production. He said the board was expected to consider the plan in early October.
He said that the initiative was needed because Covid-19 was having a much bigger impact on low and middle-income countries than in developed countries. The equitable global access to tests, treatments and vaccines are key to protecting the people and ensuring an inclusive and resilient recovery from Covid-19.
READ: World Bank predicts Nigeria’s impending recession will be worst in 40 years
This financing plan is part of several initiatives from some countries and institutions. The United States government has pledged over $3 billion to secure hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines under development by UK’s AstraZeneca AZN.L and by U.S. drug giant Pfizer PFE.N and Germany’s BioNTech SE 22UAy.F.
Malpass said that the World Bank plan aimed to put poor and middle-income countries, where the virus is spreading most rapidly, on the same footing as richer countries by ensuring that they have financing to secure supplies and a system for distribution, which will encourage drugmakers to meet their demand.
READ: World Bank 2020 stats: Developing nations’ debt hit $7.8 trillion
Without early doses that can bring outbreaks under control, many of these countries risk economic collapse that will push hundreds of millions of people back into poverty.
The World Bank boss said, “Our goal is to alter the course of the pandemic for the low and middle-income developing countries. This is a market signal to the manufacturers that there will be financing available for the developing countries and there will be demand. We will begin by asking the manufacturers to begin creating allocations for these countries.”
READ: Why Nigeria’s external reserves is stuck at $35 billion
Malpass said the World Bank also was asking wealthy countries that had over-reserved more doses than they would ultimately need, to release those doses to poorer countries.
Many countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, and China are working on developing vaccines for the treatment of Covid-19, but Malpass said the Bretton Woods institution would wait for the vaccine to become available before acting.
Malpass said that the finance plan was subject to approval by the World Bank’s shareholders, though he was optimistic that they would agree to it.
Jamilu Ahmed jibril
April 26, 2020 at 9:04 am
May Allah bring an end to this calamities Ameen
Musbahu abdullahi nuhu
June 29, 2020 at 1:31 pm
May Allah show us an end of this dangerous disease
Akughur Patrick
May 5, 2020 at 7:09 am
It will serve better if the federal government of Nigeria have giving out money to poor Nigerians to manage their lives indoor than to ease the covid 19 lockdown to increase the spread of the virus. This money in its distribution needs to be through bank accounts of the individuals to avoid exploitation of the poor by big and corrupt Nigerians
BlessedHeart
May 9, 2020 at 2:07 pm
May God help us over this deadly plaque
Anonymous
May 11, 2020 at 12:16 pm
Why is it that is only in Nigeria that the Corona virus is displayed in figure….it seems it is scam not even real
Jenny
May 12, 2020 at 6:38 am
Na so
Anonymous
May 24, 2020 at 12:19 pm
i wonder ooooooooooooooooo
Abubabaka dauda
June 19, 2020 at 12:05 am
Abubabaka funtua
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 1:26 pm
Yes oo it seems ur thinking wat am thinking
Anonymous
May 11, 2020 at 4:43 pm
There are know Corona virus cases in Nigeria is just to scamming Europe union to collected money for the of the citizen please Nigeria leaders stop scamming the European union because our family is dead for hungry because we the Nigeria citizens we are suffering /
Anonymous
May 15, 2020 at 9:35 am
There is no Corona virus in nigeria.its all propaganda by the FG
Liberty
May 19, 2020 at 7:23 am
The comments of the people are irritating may God have mercy on us, you need to thank God for being alive, truly there is corojack in Nigeria but God himself suppress coromadness for His people
aliyyahadenikeadewale
May 12, 2020 at 11:53 am
Allah will protect from this Covid-19 in this Ramadan and I pray to Allah to heal the world
Anonymous
May 18, 2020 at 4:08 am
God punish you Nigeria government
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 8:36 am
Amen Ya Allah
Anonymous
May 17, 2020 at 9:25 pm
Nigeria government stop the lie no Corona virus in Nigeria
Musa
May 18, 2020 at 4:17 am
Why Nigeria federal government are very wicked
David
May 18, 2020 at 8:48 am
Sounds annoying, look at the childish preventive measures provided by the screwed up government body. It makes me sick 🙄. If corona virus is actually in Nigeria then half of the population is gone, because the preventive measures is just formalities. If face mask could prevent corona virus then the doctors treating covid-19 patients would never be infected because they cover all their body. It’s time for NCDC to make money and gamble with people life. Crap government system.
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 2:48 am
Why is it only Lagos number increase massively much more then other populated town like Kano, Port and others. Why Lagos always?
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 6:08 am
What measures are putting in place to address this spread? What am seeing here is more of a sport reporter telling the fans who is topping the league.
Fact, there are covid 19 infected people but the actual number………???
Anonymos
May 19, 2020 at 10:54 am
Money should be disturbed through bank account,and who ever gave this ncdc our number should also give them our account number
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 4:34 pm
Gov yahyah Bello have spoken the truth over coronavirus in Nigeria. All is scam .I just dey pass by ni oo
Emiko
June 16, 2020 at 12:46 pm
I believe Kogi State represents the face of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Period
Anonymous
May 22, 2020 at 5:43 pm
Scam
Anonymous
May 29, 2020 at 5:28 am
Nigeria leaders una useless Sha abi ?
Anonymous
May 29, 2020 at 11:27 am
All this fakes opdates,idiot all
Annie Mouse
May 31, 2020 at 1:43 pm
Absolute twaddle – there are 500 new cases in Bonny alone. People are dying and the mortuary full. This is an International emergency and the State and National government are just sweeping it under the carpet.
Vin Ejikeme
June 8, 2020 at 2:49 am
Mumu people
Anonymous
June 9, 2020 at 4:16 pm
God will seek your protection
Michael
June 11, 2020 at 1:57 pm
God help us all
Emiko
June 16, 2020 at 12:49 pm
In my humble opinion, Kogi State is the ideal face of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Zero case. Not as if few people dont die there. But not because of some phantom disease
Johnson
June 22, 2020 at 8:42 pm
Ncdc is scamdemic behind this pandemic
Anonymous
June 25, 2020 at 5:37 am
When will this scam end. Oh God help us pass judgement on Nigeria politicians for feceivibg the citizens at all levels of governance.
Diamond
June 25, 2020 at 11:47 am
Please publish my email if u want to is better to die by something else than to die by hunger, they r doing all this because they r feeding well with their families. God will punish their generations
Anonymos
June 28, 2020 at 1:38 pm
Enough of this,our leaders re making money out of this leave us to hustle for our dailylives if we perish we perish
You people will always increase the number without showing the infected people ,I dont know if government thinks Nigerians re kids we
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 4:31 pm
Lagos government is not proactive about the covid19 rise every day or they don’t have ideas on what to do
Ladidi Ibrahim Baffa
July 6, 2020 at 6:20 am
May Allah forgive us, but only God can protect us.
Most of the Nigeria leaders didn’t have human feeling……
Dan Umeh
July 6, 2020 at 6:27 am
Does infrared thermometer confirm the status of a patient? How many persons are tested in a day and how long does it take for a result to come out. How many testing kits do we have in each state. It will be confusing the record to use infrared thermometer temperature record as a confirmed case of covid-19.
Aminu aliyu
August 16, 2020 at 1:45 am
I Aminu aliyu i need covid
Anonymous
September 3, 2020 at 7:43 am
Let god end this coronavirus ohh.so that thing will be all light and people will continue thier nomal life
mark
September 3, 2020 at 7:46 am
Let god end this coronavirus ohh.so that thing will be all light and people will continue thier nomal life.
Anonymous
September 16, 2020 at 12:37 am
How can we get access to the Nigerian COVID 19 dataset?