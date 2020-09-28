Cryptocurrency
Oil prices down, COVID-19 weighs hard on traders
Oil traders are concerned about the blurred demand outlook in the short term.
Oil prices dragged lower at Monday’s trading session in Asia. Traders are deeply worried over rising COVID-19 cases upsetting hopes for a smooth recovery in energy demand, with both main oil benchmarks on track for their first monthly declines in multiple months after last week’s plunge.
What we know: Brent crude (LCOc1) dropped by 0.69%, to trade at $41.63 a barrel by 05.54 GMT after losing 2.9% last week.
West Texas Intermediate (CLc1) was down, trading at $39.44 a barrel, losing about 0.77%, following a 2.1% decline last week.
Still, OPEC Secretary-General, Mohammad Barkindo, disclosed yesterday that commercial oil inventories in OECD countries are expected to stand only slightly above the five-year average in the first quarter of 2021, before falling below that level for the rest of 2020.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on political macro weighing down on oil prices at the moment. He said:
“Reports that ministers in the UK are preparing to enforce ‘total’ social lockdown across many Northern Britain and London could cap prices this morning. Sure, this could be an ‘overreaction’ in an attempt to clamp down on further anti-lockdown protests after the massive anti demonstration at Trafalgar square on the weekend, which could eventually prove to be a Covid-19 hot spot.”
The surge in the Covid-19 onslaught, marked by record numbers of cases in Western Europe and the United States, prompted the strengthening of various countries’ COVID-19 restrictions which continue to weigh heavily on demand for gasoline.
18,500,000 Bitcoins in circulation
This means there is less than 2.5 million BTCs left, or about 11.9% of the total Bitcoin to be generated.
There are now over 18,500,000 BTCs in circulation. A tweet, recently released by ChartBTC disclosed that the amount of BTC left is about 18.5 million.
The Bitcoin network has passed 18,500,000 BTC in circulation. Less than 2,500,000 left and half of those will be mined in the next 4 years. #bitcoin pic.twitter.com/0yPo57XIaR
— ChartsBTC (@ChartsBtc) September 27, 2020
As the issuance of new BTCs is halved every 4 years, the last BTC is not expected to be mined until 2140. No new Bitcoin can be mined after that year.
Recall that about three months ago, Nairametrics wrote on how Bitcoin was becoming difficult, as about 60% of BTCs in circulation (18.5 million BTCs) were held by business entities or individuals that had never sold more than 25% of BTCs that they had been holding as long-term investments.
What you need to know: Only 21 million BTCs are ever going to be produced in total, and presently, there are about 18.5 million BTCs in circulation. This shows a differential of about 2.5 million BTCs that are left to be produced.
Chainalysis, a crypto analytic firm, wrote a report explaining how most BTCs are held by those who treat it as digital gold, stating;
“This digital gold is supported by an active trading market for those who prefer to buy and sell frequently. The 3.5 million Bitcoins used for trading supplies the market and in interaction with the level of demand, determines the price. With more people looking to trade Bitcoin, which is only becoming scarcer following the recent halving.”
Cryptos having better technology than Bitcoin
Cardano (ADA), Tezos (XTZ), Fantom (FTM), and Cosmos (ATOM) are the four top cryptos in terms of technology.
A top crypto rating agency Weiss Ratings, recently disclosed that many cryptos are having a better technology experience than XRP and the world’s flagship crypto, Bitcoin.
It further explained that it was able to make such judgment by using a unique model that measures data points as it ranks each crypto coin in categories such as technology, investment risk, adoption, and market momentum.
The Model used by Weiss Crypto Ratings in determining the crypto having superior technology included measuring each cryptocurrency’s potential to achieve a variety of goals, including high transaction speeds and others like governance capabilities, flexibility to upgrade, scaling solutions, decentralization, energy efficiency, the sophistication of monetary policy.
Weiss Ratings picked Cardano (ADA), Tezos (XTZ), Fantom (FTM), and Cosmos (ATOM) as the four top cryptos in terms of technology, giving all of them an “Excellent” rating. Holo (HOT), Ethereum (ETH), Iota (IOTA), Bitshares (BTS), Grin (GRIN), and Nexus (NXS) all received a “Good” rating from Weiss. Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP both received “Fair” ratings.
Quick fact about some of the top-ranked cryptos:
- Cardano is a type of blockchain that permits people to receive and send funds. ADA coin is the name of the cryptocurrency. It uses the Cardano blockchain. It also allows people to design smart contracts just like Ethereum. The chip can store private keys and the system proposed by Cardano’s founder will allow them to be transferred from one chip to another.
- Tezos, which was designed as a “self-amending cryptographic ledger” and uses the so-called verification model, has emerged a big fan of tokenized real-estate and security tokens.
- Cosmos is designed to enable a network of crypto networks united by open-source tools for streamlining transactions around them. The Cosmos Hub, a proof-of-stake blockchain, is powered by its native ATOM cryptocurrency.
- FANTOM is a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) based Smart Contract platform designed in solving the scalability issues of distributed ledger technologies.
Hackers, expose crypto wallets worth $150 million at Kucoin
It was disclosed Kucoin wallets got exposed and might have affected $150 million in user funds.
KuCoin Global CEO, Johnny Lyu in a statement disclosed yesterday about a reported hack lately in details after private keys linked to crypto wallets got exposed and might have affected $150 million in user funds.
He added by saying the findings of the internal security audit report, revealed part of Bitcoin, ERC-20, and other tokens in KuCoin’s hot wallets were transferred out of the crypto exchange, which contained few parts of the total assets holdings.
“The assets in the cold wallets are safe and unharmed, and the hot wallets have been re-deployed.”
However, Cryptoquant an On-chain data/chart provider for investors had a shred of strong evidence showing the crypto exchange might truly be affected.
“It seems Kucoin got hacked.
“Usually, after being hacked, the $BTC outflow increases rapidly and then becomes zero. Since 20:00 UTC on September 25th, the outflow has continuously been zero,” Cryptoquant tweeted.
It seems #Kucoin got hacked.
Usually, after being hacked, the $BTC outflow increases rapidly and then becomes zero. Since 20:00 UTC on September 25th, the outflow has continuously been zero.
Chart: https://t.co/kHsUEzh92C pic.twitter.com/qgycevVsnT
— CryptoQuant (@cryptoquant_com) September 26, 2020
According to Paolo Ardoino, the Chief Technical Officer at Bitfinex and Tether, the two entities froze $33 million in total.
If the sum of $150 million was hacked, that represents 22% of the lost funds. He said:
“Bitfinex froze 13m Tether USDT on EOS as part of the hack, Tether just froze 20M Tether USDt sitting on this Ethereum address as a precautionary measure.
PSA: re #KuCoin hack@bitfinex froze 13M Tether USDt on EOS as part of the hack@Tether_to just froze 20M Tether USDt sitting on this Ethereum address https://t.co/GYmESH44da as precautionary measure.
Stay safe everyone!
— Paolo Ardoino (@paoloardoino) September 26, 2020
In the official statement, Lyu said KuCoin disclosed it was partnering with major crypto exchanges that included Binance, BitMax OKEx, Huobi, and ByBit. The Kucoin also added it was cooperating with law enforcement agencies on the matter.
At least in the near term, it would make it challenging for hackers to try to move the funds. The CEO said:
“We are in contact with many major crypto exchanges such as Huobi, Binance, OKEx, BitMax, and Bybit, as well as blockchain projects, security agencies, and law enforcement to work on this. Some effective measures have been taken, and we will update with more details soon.”