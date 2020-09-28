Guinness’ parent company expects alcohol sales to improve as restaurants and bars gradually reopen

The parent company of Guinness Nigeria Plc, Diageo Plc disclosed that it expects sales in July to December to improve, compared to the first six months of the year as bars and restaurants reopen following coronavirus lockdowns.

This was disclosed by the CEO of Diageo Plc, Ivan Menezes, in a press release by the company today.

Ivan Menezes said that Diageo has made a good start to the fiscal year 2021, with sequential improvement in the Group’s performance across all regions, driven by strong execution, robust demand in the off-trade channel, and the gradual re-opening of the on-trade channel in most markets.

However, as the pace of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and easing of government restrictions varies by region and market, the CEO expressed optimism in the US business, as it is performing strongly ahead of expectations, reflecting resilient consumer demand, as the spirits category continues to gain share within the total beverage alcohol market.

In Europe, off-trade demand remains robust, and the on-trade channel has largely re-opened with the easing of lockdown measures in most countries, although the risk of additional restrictions remains where infection rates are worsening.

While speaking about the performance of Diageo’s subsidiaries operating outside of the U.S. and Europe, Mr. Menezes maintained a cautious stance; “the on-trade has also begun to re-open in Africa and other regions, and as such, we expect the pace of recovery in those markets to be more gradual, as travel retail continues to be severely impacted.”

Outlook for the first half of the fiscal year 2021

On the outlook for the first half of the fiscal year 2021, Diageo Plc expects a sequential improvement in organic net sales and operating profit, compared to the second half of fiscal 2020, but organic net sales and margin dilution in the first half of the fiscal year 2021, is expected to be lower than the first half of the fiscal year 2020.

Menezes noted that the resilience of the Group’s business and trade segment in the current challenging operating environment is really impressive. Though recovery is uncertain in the near-term, he is confident in the company’s strategy, coupled with its long-term fundamentals, as enabling factor to emerge stronger.

Diageo products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world, it is a global leader in beverage alcohol, with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JεB, Buchanan’s and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

Diageo Overseas holdings limited, is the parent organization of Guinness Overseas Limited. Guinness Overseas Limited, as of 30 June 2020, owned 50.18% of the issued share capital of Guinness Nigeria Plc.