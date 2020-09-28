FG to facilitate removal of tax on minimum wage, as NLC suspends strike

The Nigerian Government says it is working to facilitate the removal of tax on minimum wage and also agreed to work with labour unions in the housing and gas schemes as the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) suspended the planned nationwide strike after a consultative meeting with the FG.

This was announced in a statement by the Nigerian government on Monday morning, following meetings held between FG and Labour unions on the 15th, 24th and 27th of September.

NOTICE ON RECENT ENGAGEMENT BETWEEN FGN AND ORGANIZED LABOUR: The Federal Governmment and Organised Labour (NLC, TUC and others) held consultation meetings on September 15, 24 and 27, 2020. Following the extensive deliberations, the following resolutions have been reached: — Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) September 28, 2020

Nairametrics reported earlier the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have suspended the planned nationwide strike and protest that was to commence on Monday, September 28, 2020, over the recent hike in electricity tariff and petrol pump price.

In the agreement between the Federal Government and organized labour, the hike in electricity tariff is to be suspended for a period of 2 weeks, while the new pump price of petrol is to remain unchanged.

FG and Labour agreed to set up a technical committee on Electricity Tariff reforms. The terms of reference for the technical committee include;

To examine the justification for the new policy on cost-reflective electricity tariff adjustments.

To look at the different Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) and their different electricity vis-à-vis NERC order and mandate.

Examine and advice government on the issues that have hindered the deployment of the 6 million meters.

To look into the NERC act under review with a view to expanding its representation to include organized labour.

In the recent statement, the FG said, “We will ensure delivery of 1 million CNG/LPG Autogas Conversion Kits, Storage Skids and Dispensing Units under the Nigeria Gas Expansion Programme, by December 2021. A Governance Structure for this project will be established, and will include Labour Representatives. FG will work to facilitate removal of tax on minimum wage… Ongoing FG Housing Initiatives will have 10 percent allocated to Nigerian workers.”

The FG also announced that it will provide Labour with 133 LPG-driven Mass Transit Buses immediately, which would be used in cities across the nation and would be extended to all LGAs before December 2021.