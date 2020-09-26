Nigerian Breweries remain Investors delight W/W

Nigerian Stock Market against headwinds printed bullish this week cumulatively.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 2.92% to close the week at 26,319.34 and N13.755 trillion respectively.

A total turnover of 1.567 billion shares worth N20.559 billion in 18,396 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.139 billion shares valued at N12.692 billion that exchanged hands last week in 17,109 deals.

The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.178 billion shares valued at N9.180 billion traded in 9,900 deals; thus contributing 75.14% and 44.65% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 90.002 million shares worth N1.688 billion in 2,715 deals. The third place was the ICT industry, with a turnover of 84.667 million shares worth N5.786 billion in 771 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Sterling Bank, FBN Holdings Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc.(measured by volume) accounted for 612.805 million shares worth N4.311 billion in 3,739 deals, contributing 39.10% and 20.97% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Thirty-five (35) equities appreciated at price during the week, higher than thirty-two (32) equities in the previous week.

Twenty-eight (28) equities depreciated in price, lower than thirty-one (31)equities in the previous week, while one hundred (100) equities remained unchanged, same as one hundred (100) equities recorded in the previous week.

Top gainers

NIGERIAN BREW. PLC. up 25.12% to close at N52.55

CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC up16.39% to close at N0.71

LAFARGE AFRICA PLC. up 15.77% to close at N15.05

CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC up 9.68% to close at N0.34

TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC. up 9.33% to close at N0.82

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC. up 9.09% to close at N3.60

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC up 9.09% to close at N0.60

FLOUR MILLS NIG. PLC. up 8.59% to close at N21.50

PRESCO PLC up 8.16% to close at N53.00

LASACO ASSURANCE PLC. up 8.00% to close at N0.27

Top Losers

AIICO INSURANCE PLC. down 20.00% to close at N0.72

RED STAR EXPRESS PLC down 16.90% to close at N3.00

OANDO PLC down 11.74% to close at N2.03

N NIG. FLOUR MILLS PLC. down 10.00% to close at N4.05

CHAMPION BREW. PLC. down 10.00% to close at N0.81

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC. down 9.55% to close at N1.42

DAAR COMMUNICATIONS PLC down 9.09% to close at N0.30

WAPIC INSURANCE PLC down 8.11% to close at N0.34

LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC down 7.32% to close at N0.38

ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC. down 6.90% to close at N0.27

Outlook

Surprisingly, the Nigerian bourse against all prevailing macros printed impressive gains, as Investors cashed in with over N390 billion WoW. Buying pressures notably from Nigerian Breweries, Flour mills, Lafarge lifted, investors morale across the market spectrum