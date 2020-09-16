Opinions
Warehousing and logistics: Key to the success of deregulation in Nigeria
PPP is required to ensure policies that will drive investments are implemented.
With over 400 years of history, VOPAK is the leading independent warehousing and logistics company in the world. Imagine how the Oil and Gas industry would be without the services of VOPAK to the many sectors of the industry.
In my last editorial on Nairametrics, which focused on the current trend of deregulation in the Downstream stream sector of the Oil and Gas industry of Nigeria, it was emphasized that players within the industry should start looking into creating the needed partnerships towards building the right synergies in order to attract the needed investments for infrastructure development.
Looking at the VOPAK model, I believe that the key to a successful deregulation of the Nigerian downstream oil & gas sector is hinged on the investments brought into the sector by the warehousing and logistics players such as those under the umbrella body DAPPMAN.
This is true because over the last two decades, their investments have been very instrumental to the expansion of the sector as they have played a major role in ensuring the adequate holding and distribution of products across the country.
Their investments in this sector has helped in supporting the supply of products across the country, as their facilities have provided the needed warehousing infrastructure for the increased usage of products over the period, thereby ensuring security and transparency in the movement and distribution of products for the major providers of the product e.g. NNPC.
As more warehousing and logistics partnerships are beginning to take shape, more players are starting to better understand the need for increased efficiency within the value chain, thereby improving reliability and sustainability of the sector.
By so doing, they have started to plug many of the inefficiencies within the value chain by creating a Supply Chain Management System needed for an efficient value chain system from marketing through retailing to the final end users.
As one who spent over a decade in the Oil & Gas Industry, I have seen the immense value add of the warehousing and logistics companies to the overall growth of the industry and like VOPAK are the most crucial and essential aspects of the industry, be it upstream, midstream and/or downstream.
The same would go for our country where the players – Public and Private – must work together to ensure that the policies that will drive the required investments in the warehousing and logistics arm of the value chain are carefully articulated so as to allow current and future players in this arm of the oil and gas industry attract the right and required financing that would drive the efficiency of the industry.
It is quite pertinent to note that sectors of the oil and gas industry such production, trading, refining, marketing, and distribution would be grossly inefficient without key investments in warehousing and logistics – Tank Farm Storage and Pipeline Networks.
The evidence is noticeably clear even in the regulated dispensation that warehousing and logistics companies have been extremely instrumental to the ability of Government to reach many parts of the nations considering the huge increase in the use of oil and gas products in the last three decades. This also include the major strategic infrastructure development and investments made by warehousing and logistics players.
It is without thinking too much and seeing too far that I can confidently say that for a successful deregulation process in Nigeria, players in the warehousing and logistics arm of the sector must have a crucial and strategic seat on the table.
This is because their investments in providing their services to the entire value chain is so essential across the country through storage and pipeline network facilities in order to ensure that products move freely and efficiently across the nation as well as for exports once we are able to optimize and actualize the potentials of the industry.
In conclusion, looking at the huge strides and footprints of VOPAK – (5,107,541cbm¹ in the Americas, 15,543,595cbm in Asia & Middle East, 2,832,556 in China & North Asia, 10,934,973 in Europe & Africa) – A total 34,418,665cbm and sixty-six terminal of warehousing and logistics facilities, like the saying goes “IT IS NOT ROCKET SCIENCE” neither would it be far fetched to say that the key to a successful deregulation in Nigeria would rest on the shoulders of warehousing and logistics players current (SUCH AS DAPPMAN) and potential in the industry across the entire value chain – Upstream to Downstream.
Like the title of my last article “Has petroleum product deregulation finally come to roost?”, well in my opinion the key to its successful roosting would be significantly impacted by the seat offered on the table to players in the warehousing and logistics arm like DAPMAN.
¹ – cbm – Cubic Meters
Article written by Uade Ahimie. Uade is a chartered accountant and corporate governance implementation expert, with almost 3 decades of working experience in oil and gas downstream and upstream, banking and consulting.
He is also a member of the Nairametrics Editorial Board.
Opinions
The climatic environment after the Coronavirus Pandemic
Gatekeepers must ensure global anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions from industries are reduced to 5%.
As Governments and firms around the world consider ways to reduce the the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy, the commitment to protect the environment must not be overlooked.
This commitment must be at the heart of the corporate strategies and economic policies being designed to stimulate economic growth during and beyond the pandemic.
This is as important for developing countries such as Nigeria that have less resources to grapple with the effects of global warming, such as rising sea levels as it is for richer countries in the West.
People everywhere in the world produce and use a diverse range of building solutions to build the factories where they work, commercial buildings they lease, homes they live in. Thus, critical infrastructure required to support economic activities, increase incomes and reduce poverty.
Evidently population growth and economic development drive the pace of urbanization. It is therefore no gain saying that the construction industry supplies the building blocks for economic growth and improving the quality of lives globally.
However, if we are to sustainably advance economic growth and reduce poverty, we as the gatekeepers of the industry, must also keep working on innovations to reduce the 5% of global anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions that our industry is responsible for.
The world is suddenly breathing fresh air due to the pandemic-induced decline in economic activities such as transportation and manufacturing.
According to a BBC article on the environmental impact of the new coronavirus, pollution levels in New York halved in March 2020 and satellite images show nitrogen dioxide emissions fading away in industrial areas in Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.
In China, the Ministry of Ecology and the Environment reports that the number of days in which people enjoy “good quality air” has risen by 11.4%. The question is how can we transform this unintentional progress on protecting our environment into a more purposeful commitment?
As the global leader in building materials and solutions, our commitment towards taking steps to protect the environment should be highly intentional.
Everywhere in the over 80 countries where LafargeHolcim operates, we are at the forefront of initiatives to reduce the environmental impact of manufacturing. Which is a sector the production of cement and building materials belongs. As well as construction, another massive sector in which LafargeHolcim is also a leader.
Globally, our care for the environment is guided by four strategic pillars of sustainability: Climate & Energy, Circular Economy, Environment and Communities. Our Climate and Energy commitment has seen us reduce CO2 intensity by 27% since 1990. Equivalent to avoiding 40 million tons of CO2 in 2019 compared to 1990 or taking 8.6 million cars off the road.
Our Circular Economy pillar embodies our commitment to recycling waste materials; in 2019 we reused 45 million tons of waste and are targeting to reuse 80 million tons by 2030. When we use waste to generate energy, this means less drilling for fossil fuels and less materials going into highly polluting landfills and incinerators.
Our Environment Pillar commits us to important actions such as reducing our water usage and air pollution; we avoid the wastage of fresh water and depleting or polluting water in the communities where we operate.
LafargeHolcim plants also reduce dust emissions by 5% every year. Through the Environment Pillar, we demonstrate to our host communities that we are not only committed to protecting the environment around them but also to their welfare. Since 2015, over 28 million people have benefited from our community investments in healthcare, education and other areas.
Having worked and led LafargeHolcim businesses in Europe and the Middle East and Africa regions, it is evident that our commitment to the environment is non-negotiable in any of our businesses around the world.
By 2019, 86% of our plants had acquired an environmental management system equivalent to ISO 14001. More and more plants are working towards their own EMS to achieve 100% stringent compliance with our environmental standards all over the world.
Lafarge Africa, has supported Nigeria’s economic growth for over 60 years, and has been a leader in promoting responsible manufacturing which places a premium on the protection of the environment.
We have reduced our dust emissions at kiln stack by 28% and reduced net CO2 per tonne of cementitious material by 1.3% to 535 kg/t (compared to 2018) in Nigeria. We are 100% compliant with the environment Protection Authority Guidelines, and continue to implement our quarry rehabilitation plan.
Lafarge has developed rehabilitation and reclamation plans for all pit and quarry sites in Nigeria. While it implements biodiversity management plans for all extraction sites to protect the habitats and facilitate conservation for the future.
Lafarge Africa has significantly reduced freshwater withdrawals and supports sustainability of water resources especially by making provisions in water scarce areas. All our dry process plants are built with water recirculation systems to encourage reuse and recycling of processed water.
A total of 26,000 tree seedlings were planted in our Sagamu, Ewekoro, Mfamosing, Maiganga and Ashaka quarries this year and so far 397,500 indigenous trees have been planted across our quarry sites in the country from 2011 till date.
For us at Lafarge Africa, sustainable development means enhancing the economy’s capacity to meet more of the needs of people today without jeopardising the needs and welfare of people tomorrow.
While we think of enhancing the resilience of our communities and the economy amidst the economic turbulence unleashed by the new coronavirus pandemic, our actions as individuals and corporate organisations must be geared towards a better future for humanity and the environment – the earth, humans and animals alike.
And as we invite other manufacturing companies to join us in this commitment, we must emphasize the importance of protecting and handing over a more habitable planet to future generations.
Article was written by Khalid El Dokani Country CEO, Lafarge Africa.
Finding Balance: GTB’s impeccable gains versus its notable losses
Bank’s strategy of increasing gains while seeking out ways to decrease its losses is on a true course to growth.
Guarantee Trust Bank Plc (GTBank), over the past few years, has taken the Nigerian banking industry by storm, particularly through the foresight and strategic actions of its management.
The bank has, over time, tactically built its operations and expanded its market share, earning its spot as one of the credible names in the Nigerian banking space.
Faced with challenges like increase in the loan-to-deposits ratio (LDR) instituted by the CBN, and the COVID-19 pandemic that got companies in the financial sector thinking of new ways to survive, GTB may have found its way out.
Overview of its half-year results
Net interest income increased by 9.7% to N127.6 billion in H1 2020, compared with N116.4 billion in H1 2019. Its Profit before income tax stood at N109.7 billion in H1 2020, compared with the N115.8billion in the corresponding period in 2019 – a decrease of 5.2%.
Somewhere in-between the good and the not-so-good, the bank has been able to round off its earnings to a balanced output for H1 2020.
The good: Foreign Exchange gains
One of the best happenings to investors this year, is the extreme volatility of the forex market – among other currency and commodity plays. In H1 2020 period, the company’s financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, was up by 91.6% to N140.8 billion, when compared with N73.5 billion in H2 2019.
Interestingly, this was due to 129.2% increase in treasury bills from N56.9 billion in H1 2019 to N130.5 billion in H1 2020. Through forward foreign exchange contracts and currency swaps, they were able to increase derivative assets by 49% from N188.6 billion (notional contract amount) in H1 2019 to N280.9 billion in H1 2020.
Foreign exchange revaluation gain in the half-year period was significantly boosted, from N2.6 billion in H1 2019, it attained 723% growth to N21.9 billion H1 2020, and it was a major reason for the 28% increase in other income within the period under review. Deposits from customers were also higher by 18.5% to N3 trillion. While loans and advances to customers increased in line with the apex’s bank directive. This could be both a bad thing and a good thing, depending on the level of credit risk.
The not-so-good: Impairment losses, CBN’s penalties
Following CBN’s issuance mandating commercial banks to increase the percentage of customer deposits that were loaned to 65%, so as to effectively stimulate the economy, stringent penalties had been imposed on non-compliant banks by the apex bank.
Consequently, the company’s restricted deposits had increased to N1.054 trillion, owing to its limitations in full compliance. While its increased cash balance of 27.8% in the period under review, could signify that the worst of the challenge is over (particularly following the comparative reduction in cash in Q1 2020), a cursory look at the reason for the strengthened cash position, is the 75.7% increase in money market placements to N333.5 billion – another positive for the bank.
Loan impairment charges in the half-year period, increased by 209.7% from N2.1 billion to N6.8 billion, and this was as a result of increased provisions for expected credit losses on financial assets extended to its customers, no doubt as a result of the economic uncertainties, synonymous with the period under review.
Commenting on the half-year results, the CEO, Segun Agbaje, noted that; “Going forward, our focus is not just to survive this pandemic, but to thrive beyond it. That is why we are going ahead with our plans to re-imagine how we create value for all our stakeholders.
“We know that making financial services work for customers goes beyond banking, and in line with our long-term strategy, we will seek to create and drive innovative financial solutions that go beyond banking.”
The bank’s Return on Equity (ROE) of 26.8% is currently one of the best in the industry, and a testament to this promise. Its strategy of increasing gains by focusing on its strengths, while also seeking out ways to decrease its losses, is one that will set any organization on a true course for growth. GTBank is certainly on that path.
Columnists
CBN Vs NESG: Waving the white flag for the benefit of Nigerians
As Nigerians face up to what is likely a fresh round of recession, all stakeholders in the economy must come together to ensure that our economic recovery plans are well thought through, backed by empirical data.
On Monday, September 7th, 2020, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) published a press release titled “Matters of Urgent Attention”, in which it x-rayed the state of the national economy and expressed a number of reasoned concerns over the poor state of performance of some critical economic indicators affecting the country. Treatises like the release have become, for several years now, a common feature of the country’s dialogue on the economy.
They serve an extremely useful purpose because these publications permit individuals and organisations that embark on this course, not only the opportunity to ventilate important, topical, subjects in the widest possible manner but also to enable those views to come to the attention of several organs of governance responsible for policy formulation and implementation.
It is also the case that the reaction to these exercises would often be gauged by the credentials of the author whose antecedents will, typically, determine the depth and appreciation of the reading audience. That thermometer reading, therefore, is dictated by credentials of the author. The more accomplished; the greater the interest in the contents. This, it appears, is what happened following the public circulation of the NESG press release.
The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) is a private sector-led think tank that was incorporated in 1996 as a not-for-profit organization to promote economic reformation and policy advocacy that positions the Nigerian economy for sustainable growth and global competitiveness. For 24 years, it has provided a platform for bringing together private sector leaders and senior public sector officials to collaborate and dialogue on the imperatives of deepening the Nigerian Economy.
Comprising some of the most influential economic and financial actors outside the government, its views, in the past and now, have conveyed some of the most incisive commentary on the economy of Nigeria. As such, it has become very highly respected. Understandably, therefore, its comments were always likely to attract both attention and comment with all kinds of flavours.
The Press Release, importantly, commended the efforts of the Federal Government at creating short term jobs across all facets of the economy as well as recognized the willingness of the Federal Government to work with the private sector in the design and implementation of national economic development plans.
In addition to calling for re-evaluation and re-tooling of the country’s security architecture to address the dire challenge of in-country insecurity; raising the emphasis on reopening national borders because of the negative impact its protracted closure has had on free flow of legitimate trade among sub regional economies, NESG’s analyses touched on various policies, decisions and actions of a number of other key national institutions, including, majorly, the Central Bank.
It expressed deep concern with what it described as CBN’s opacity in managing foreign exchange transactions; loan disbursements regarding its special purpose monetary interventions, and price fixing without providing adequate clarity on policy objectives; trends and practices which are not in tandem “with evolving developmental roles of central banks around the world especially as it concerns resource allocations”.
Fairly swiftly thereafter, NESG also published a letter it had written to the President, in which it specifically raised issues with some of the provisions of the bill for an Act to repeal the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2004, and to re-enact it and other matters connected therewith, 2020. Although the BOFIA Act has been 29 years in the making, it had been recently passed by both houses of the National Assembly and was awaiting presidential assent when NESG appealed to the President for intervention.
NESG ‘s contention was, among other things, that certain proviso’s in the amended Bill, if not “deleted or amended, may be inimical to the fulfilment of the mandate of formulating and implementing policies and programmes which attract foreign and domestic investments”. Among other issues, it highlighted specifically, sections 2(5) (a) and (b), 12(6) and 57(1) and (2), which, respectively, extends CBN’s regulatory oversight outside the scope of “banking business”; grants it immunity from restorative orders and promotes overreaching by the Central Bank. NESG concluded that these policies and interventions, if assented to by the President as is, over-regulates the economy and gives sweeping powers to the CBN Governor, which are prone to abuse.
The CBN, in its well-publicized response debunked the claims made by NESG, and in defense of its economic policies over the last 5 years explained that “access to credit is listed among the three major challenges faced by farmers and businesses in Nigeria”, hence, it was vital for it to “address an area that it had sufficient ability to impact upon, while the Federal Government seeks to address issues such as access to electricity and logistics”. On the allegation that its lending process is devoid of a proper framework, it stated that recipients of intervention funds from CBN go through “extensive” due diligence process supervised by participating financial institutions (PFI), followed by additional assessment process by the CBN before disbursements are provided.
However, in its response, the Central Bank resorted to the use of vitriolic, derisive and even contemptuous language that, almost regretfully, personalized a hugely important dialogue. It was language that, potentially, may have caused the CBN to dip below its exalted status as a foremost regulatory institution in Nigeria. Aside painting NESG as an irritant, CBN’s argument may have recorded limited success in fully addressing the concerns raised. Whilst the CBN has every right to defend the integrity of its policies against what it perceives as an “ignorant or malicious” attack and false claims by the NESG, the comportment and communication of the response presents a cause for apprehension, especially, given the gravity of the issues at stake.
With most economic indicators pointing southward; rampant and widespread insecurity in the midst of insurgency; domestic and international terrorism; banditry and proliferation of arms which has led to softened sovereignty in some parts of the country; endemic corruption; runaway inflation: poverty and illiteracy; food crisis and insecurity; burgeoning unemployment; community clashes with attendant rise in brigandage and carnage; needless to say, the fault lines of our nationhood has never been more barely exposed as they currently are. Our depiction as the “poverty capital of the world” is because millions of our citizens continue to wallow in despondent poverty and disease over the effect of some of the negative consequences of the economic policies about which NESG – and, it has to be said, many others before them – have spoken to.
What appears to have now transpired is that important and crucial dialogue about the quite serious problems we, as a nation, are now confronted with, ran the unfortunate risk of being “diverted” and supplanted by a “collision of intellectual egos”. To be clear, we, the National Association of Seadogs, Pyrates Confraternity do not believe that to score points, it is permissible to rely on assertions that are either flawed or out rightly untrue. Nor do we consider that it is acceptable – or permissible – that the reading audience should be misled by self-serving or manipulated interpretations of issues being discussed.
To the extent that these postures exist in any of the respective parties’ public explanations, we demur and deprecate such conduct and commentary. That said, we maintain the view that NESG and its members, in their capacity as an economic and policy advocacy body, reserve individual and collective rights to comment on matters of the economy; directly criticize and express contrasting opinion about the policies and interventions of the Federal Government and, or its agencies, including the CBN.
The resignation of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of 3 prominent Nigerian banks from the Board of NESG coincided uncomfortably with the emergence of these differences between NESG and CBN. Whilst it appears that there may be well-informed reasons for the CEOs actions, it is only logical that there may be those who will see this as having occurred, not without certain influence or pressure connected with sentiments arising out of this situation. As Nigeria’s apex banking and financial regulatory institution, CBN must be mindful of its utterances and comportment, as its body language may inadvertently create an environment that censures instead of extracting value from opposing views, ideas and counsel.
We are not insinuating any direct link between CBN, NESG and the resignations, but the enormous regulatory and other powers it wields over banks and the speed at which the resignations were effected creates an inescapable wireless connection between the two. These kinds of rancorous conduct, which are inimical to deliberate knowledge integration and management to deepen policy responses, must be avoided in the future. It is critical that the strangulating poverty which threatens average Nigerian families today does not drown in the sea of rhetorical vitriol.
Like all very anxious and concerned Nigerians, we are entitled to – and expect – constructive engagements that will lead to the enactment of economic policies that create production-based jobs so the national economy can grow sustainably. As Nigerians face up to what is likely a fresh round of recession, all stakeholders in the economy must come together to ensure that our economic recovery plans are well thought through, backed by empirical data. The CBN should muster the humility to admit the fact that some of its policies have failed to deliver the expected outcomes and rather than create more jobs, have made the economy more atrophied; impoverishing more Nigerians than it has lifted out of poverty.
We hereby call on the Federal Government; CBN, NESG, and other well-meaning institutions and stakeholders in the country to focus their energies on activities and commentary that galvanize the immense intellectual capacities that are available to the country to enact policies and intervention that provides very desperately needed socio-economic relief and support to long suffering Nigerians.
Nigerians need jobs, not invectives!
Abiola Owoaje
Nas Capn
National Association of Seadogs