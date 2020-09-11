Commodities
Crude oil prices under pressure over slow demand for gasoline
Both oil benchmarks dropped below the $40.
Crude oil prices continued to decline at Asia’s trading session on Friday. The surprising surge in U.S. crude oil stockpiles, and sluggish demand in gasoline, enabled oil traders to retreat from making bullish bets.
At the time of this report, Brent oil futures dropped 0.35% to trade at $39.9 and WTI futures were down 0.05% to trade at $37.28. Both oil benchmarks dropped below the $40 benchmark.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), yesterday, reported a 2.032 million-barrel build in crude inventories for the week ended September 4, against expectations of a 1.335 million-barrel draw. EIA’s figures follow the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) report earlier in the week of a 2.970 million-barrel build.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist, AxiCorp, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke about the bearish trend presently prevailing itself at the oil futures market. He said:
“Oil is in track for the ugliest and biggest two-week drop since April as US inventories rise bearish to consensus at the horrible time as mid- September heralds the end of the US peak driving season,”
“All the while, refinery runs are hampered by weak margins and lingering hurricane impacts,”
“Still, positive for the view is gasoline warehouses are getting taken down, but this doesn’t lessen the forward-looking concerns that demand could deteriorate into the slower driving winter month, which this year is getting compounded by virus fears as the northern hemisphere moves indoors where the virus could spread quickly.”
Nairametrics views the price correction in crude oil as overdue, given a slowing demand recovery, and rising supply in the near-term.
Commodities
Why are oil prices going down?
Despite renewed optimism, several factors tend to continue pushing oil prices downwards.
The past three weeks have been very volatile for oil with WTI trading at around $37 on Thursday. Just when it appeared the oil bulls were taking prices to pre-pandemic levels; the Bears showed their teeth by taking the markets on a downward spiral.
We can look at what has really made the markets move in the past fortnight and what the fate of the oil markets are in the short-term.
Why are prices down?
Strong dollar and gasoline demand
Oil prices settled lower last week, pressured by a stronger U.S. Dollar, which dampened demand for the dollar-denominated commodity. The strength of the dollar would come as a surprise as markets predicted the bearish pattern of the dollar. Still, in line with the inverse relationship, Dollar got stronger and oil crumbled. In addition to the fall of oil prices last week, it was also observed that there was weak demand for gasoline in the short term. There were also expectations that refinery demand for crude will weaken in the fall.
A report from the U.S. government showed shrinking domestic crude and gasoline inventories. It is expected that many refineries will soon stop operations to conduct usual maintenance. The double whammy of maintenance of refineries and downturn in summertime fuel consumption gave oil a bearish outlook. Until schools and offices open, we are faced with a possibility of low demand and this weighed on oil prices.
Refinery margins
The refined products market has remained weak, and this is no surprise given the impact on fuel consumption on the demand side. Very few Asian refiners are buying oil as they still have loads of oil bought when prices were low.
Iraqi rumors
There were murmurings from state media that Iraq was seeking exemption from cuts and this weighed down on oil prices. Although Iraq’s oil ministry denied the reports in state media that the country was considering an exemption from its production quotas and obligations, the rumor portrayed cracks in the wall of the OPEC accord. Notably, there have been compliance issues with Iraq and Nigeria, and any sort of uncertainty influences prices downwards.
Saudi OSP cuts.
Saudi Aramco devalued its October official selling prices for crude supplies to Asia and the US, as the company forecasted slow demand of oil from these areas. The pandemic is still a major bear card in this market and until there is an equitable distribution of vaccines, it would still be a factor to consider before placing oil positions.
What gave The Bulls momentum earlier?
The calm before the storm
Two weeks ago, the Gulf of Mexico, which appears to be one of the largest production areas of US Oil, was taken aback by magnanimous hurricane levels. Hurricane Laura approaches the Texas-Louisiana coast and many energy participants wondered how it will impact the energy sector as the areas affected is mostly important oil and petroleum area in America. There was a disruption in the Oil Production as around 1.6 million barrels per day of offshore crude oil production were stopped as production members in the Gulf of Mexico had fled the areas. That amounted to over 80% of U.S. offshore crude oil production in the Gulf of Mexico. This affected inventories and sent prices up as supply was taken off the market.
Weaker dollar
Another situation that gave Bulls momentum was the decline of the dollar during that same period. It is evident there is an inverse relationship between the US dollar strength and oil prices. Dollar faced a bashing against other currencies as the U.S. economy proposed to keep the dollar lower. This gave a lift to crude oil prices.
Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights said “as far as fundamentals are concerned, there is really not much to move oil around either way, which is why we have seen it pretty range-bound but within that, continuing to grind higher because of a weaker dollar.”
Goldman Sachs outlook
In a statement released from Goldman Sachs, the investment bank said, “Key to the resilience of spot prices, despite stalling inventory draws this summer, has been the steady rally in long-dated prices,”
The statement was so bullish to the markets, it was recommended as an effective portfolio hedge against uncertainty in other sectors. Analysts saw this as a positive sign, and this sustained the bullish outlook on prices.
Commodities
Crude oil prices drop after U.S stockpiles surged higher
Brent crude prices dropped 0.51% to trade at $40.58 a barrel, after rising 2.5% on Wednesday.
Crude oil prices dropped at the Asian trading session on Thursday. The fall in energy prices is coming on growing concerns about fuel demand, after recent data showed that U.S. crude inventories increased last week, rather than falling as expected, coupled with COVID-19 caseloads surging higher.
At the time this report was drafted, U.S. West Texas Intermediate lost about 0.74%, to trade at $37.79 a barrel, after gaining 3.5% yesterday
Brent crude prices dropped 0.51% to trade at $40.58 a barrel, after rising 2.5% on Wednesday.
As COVID-19 caseloads surged in several parts of the United States, the world’s largest economy’s stockpiles surged by 3 million barrels in the week to Sept. 4, according to data from the American Petroleum Institute report released yesterday.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, gave insights on why crude prices rallied at America’s trading session on Wednesday. He said:
“The catalyst for the fall in crude has also been the sell-off in equity markets and especially what appears to have been a bubble in tech stocks where Tesla, the epitome of the anti-crude oil play, tumbled massively this week.
“So it would make sense also that as stock markets surge again, oil prices will push higher, and that’s exactly what happened overnight. Still, investors may need to fill Tuesday’s Nasdaq gap to get oil prices kicking into a larger gear.
“The slope and curve economics are not quite there at the moment, but in the absence of further OPEC interventions, should the curve steepen more and tanker rates remain favorable, trading house demand could provide a keen level of support.”
In the background, continues to be Covid-19 concerns and the delicate balancing act needed to return economies to a new normal.
Commodities
Crude oil prices drop below $40/barrel, as COVID-19 caseloads approach 27.5 million
Brent crude futures were down by 0.65% trading at $39.52 falling below $40 a barrel.
Crude oil prices dropped below the $40/barrel at Asia’s trading session. The price slide was triggered by the surge in COVID-19 caseloads globally and the U.S dollar gaining strength.
At the time this report was drafted, Brent crude futures were down by 0.65% trading at $39.52 falling below $40 a barrel for the first time since June. West Texas Intermediate Crude lost about 0.73% to trade at $36.49 per barrel.
COVID-19 caseloads continue to rise in many parts of the U.S, larger parts of Europe, and India where the infection rates has not been capped, in spite of restrictions observed in the affected geopolitical zones. The number of global cases as now approached 27.5 million as of September 9, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
The COVID-19 onslaught has faded the hopes of oil traders envisaging a quick economic recovery that would fuel demand for gasoline and other oil derivatives.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, spoke on the fundamentals keeping the price of crude below the $40/barrel. He said;
“There is not one specific fundamental factor that would correctly explain the oil-price meltdown. Instead, it’s a composition of negativity compounded by a general lack of confidence in the recovery.
“The US dollar has rallied, and that is providing a negative feedback loop.
“China has considerably slowed buying – the shopping splurge at rock bottom prices filled up its physical reserves, causing a backlog of tankers at its ports.
“Regardless of how deeply Saudi Aramco slashes the official selling price (OSP), with no room in storage tanks, “price elasticity of demand” is negligible.
“US inventories have come down but not enough to offset lower demand. They are expected to increase as the US Labor Day holiday officially marks the driving season’s end. For the gasoline market, it ends what has arguably been a season of despair.”
After months of a gradual low volatility price melt-up, the rapid fall in prices has hit the complex like a sledgehammer.