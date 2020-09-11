Economy & Politics
Capital importation by banks drops by over 77% to $1.29 billion in Q2 2020 amid COVID-19
Banks only attracted foreign investment worth $1.29 billion in Q2 2020 compared to the $5.85 billion in Q1 2020.
The capital importation by banks has dropped by $4.56 billion when it fell from $5.85 billion in first quarter (Q1) 2020 to $1.29 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2020. This represents over 77% decrease.
This is in line with data from Nigeria’s Q2 2020 Capital Importation report by the National Bureau of Statistics, as seen by Nairametrics.
What this means: Standard Chartered Plc, Stanbic IBTC, Citi Bank, Access Bank, Ecobank Nigeria, GTBank, First Bank, and 20 other banks in Nigeria only attracted foreign investment worth $1.29 billion in Q2 compared to the $5.85 billion in Q1 2020.
Backstory: Nairametrics reported the Q1 report, when it found that Standard Chartered led the pack for banks with the highest foreign investment.
The bank attracted $1.656 billion worth of investment in the first quarter of this year, compared to $1.072 billion, during the comparable quarter in 2019
Stanbic IBTC followed with $1.37 billion worth of foreign investment, while Citi Bank Nigeria Ltd occupied the third position, having attracted $688.44 million inflows as against $770 million recorded in Q1 2019.
Breakdown of Q2 2020
More details in the NBS report also showed that out of the 27 banks that foreign investors used to deploy foreign capital into the country, the most investment came through Standard Chartered Bank.
Though Standard Chartered Bank maintained the lead, its foreign investment dropped from $1.65 billion in the first quarter to $425 million in Q2 2020 – a 74.24% decrease.
The Nigerian Capital Importation report disclosed that Stanbic IBTC took over the second position from Citi Bank, as the former recorded $345 million ($1.37 billion in Q1) and the later had recorded only $221.9 million ($688.4 million).
Meanwhile, First Bank got $64.4 million ($677.61 million), FCMB got $46 million, followed by Access Bank with $44.17 million ($257.31 million); Rand Merchant Bank got $37 million ($611.68 million).
Others are, Ecobank with $35.15 million, Union Bank $22.3 million, Zenith $21.6 million, and Fidelity Bank $15.26 million among others.
However, Unity Bank, Providus Bank, CORONATION MERCHANT BANK, Heritage Bank, Jaiz Bank and SunTrust Bank failed to attract any foreign investment within the period.
In terms of capital importation by country of origin, the report also revealed the top 10 highest and lowest countries that invested in Nigeria.
Top ten countries of origin for FDI
United Kingdom – $428.83 million
Republic of South Africa- $149.29 million
UAE – $145.15 million
Netherlands – $141.30 million
Singapore- $137.40 million
United States – $126.08 million
Hong Kong – $33.78 million
British Virgin Island– $24.27 million
China – $21.48 million
Mauritius – $16.53 million
Top 10 lowest countries for FDI
Philippines – $0.01 million
Pakistan- $0.02 million
Ireland – $0.03 million
Mexico – $0.05 million
Latvia – $0.09 million
Bouvet Island – $0.10 million
Korea Republic– $0.10 million
Italy- $0.13 million
Portugal– $0.13 million
Panama – $0.22 million
FDI may contract further- UNCTAD
The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s (UNCTAD), in its recent report, forecasts that the FDI flows to the continent, are to contract between 25% and 40%, based on gross domestic product (GDP) growth projections, as well as a range of investment specific factors.
UNCTAD’s Director of Investment and Enterprise, James Zhan, said, “Though all industries are set to be affected, several services industries including aviation, hospitality, tourism, and leisure are hit hard, a trend likely to persist for some time in the future.”
According to him, manufacturing industries intensive in global value chains are also strongly affected, a sign of concern for efforts to promote economic diversification and industrialization in Africa.
Business
Fire destroys Smart Card Readers at INEC, Akure ahead of gubernatorial election
Fire destroyed a container housing Smart Card Readers in Akure, Ondo State capital.
There was a fire outbreak at the Akure office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in the late hours of Thursday, September 10. The fire destroyed a container housing Smart Card Readers, according to a tweet on its official Twitter handle @inecnigeria.
READ: NNPC signs agreement with CNOOC, SAPETRO to end OML 130 disputes
FIRE AT INEC OFFICE IN AKURE
Fire broke out today, Thursday September 10,2020 at the Ondo State Head Office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Akure. The inferno, which gutted the container housing Smart Card Readers, started at pic.twitter.com/XuXh2j9WON
— INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) September 10, 2020
This is happening exactly a month to Ondo State’s October 10 gubernatorial election. The National Commissioner, INEC, Barrister Festus Okoye, also announced that a prompt investigation would commence, to determine the cause of the fire after the unfortunate incident has been contained.
READ: Fire guts Access Bank building in Victoria Island
There are no reported cases of deaths or injuries as at the time of report.
Business
No foreign exchange for food and fertilizer importers – Buhari
The President would rather empower local farmers and producers than give forex to importers of fertilizer.
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that food and fertilizer importers should not be given access to foreign exchange by the CBN. He said that the country would rather empower more local farmers, and use agriculture as a means to solve unemployment among youths.
The President announced this via his official Twitter handle, @MBuhari on Thursday evening.
READ: Covid-19: Unilever Nigeria suffers 40% revenue loss
I am restating it that nobody importing food or fertilizer should be given foreign exchange from the Central Bank. We will not pay a kobo of our foreign reserves to import food or fertilizer. We will instead empower local farmers and producers.
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) September 10, 2020
READ: CBN ends forex for fertilizer importation, raises concern over banks sharp practice
“I am restating it that nobody importing food or fertilizer should be given foreign exchange from the Central Bank. We will not pay a kobo of our foreign reserves to import food or fertilizer. We will instead empower local farmers and producers.
“We have a lot of able-bodied young people willing to work, and agriculture is the answer,” Buhari stated.
READ: Leaked memo: CBN instructs banks to block bank account of 38 companies for “forex abuse”
This comes after the Nigeria Customs Service confirmed that 4 companies were given CBN emergency approval to import 262,000 tons of maize into Nigeria, due to maize scarcity, which had nearly crippled the poultry sector, after the CBN banned the processing of Forms M for maize/corn importation into the country.
Business
3 bank directors resign from NESG in protest to CBN immunity letter
No fewer than 3 directors of the NESG resigned following a spat between the group and the CBN.
Nairametrics can authoritatively confirm that some members of the board of directors of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) have voluntarily resigned from their position.
Their resignation appears to be related to the recent spat between the NESG and the CBN following a controversial press release that purportedly claimed Godwin Emefiele was seeking immunity. The report also attacked the recent macroeconomic policies approach of the CBN in ensuring economic stability.
READ: CBN reviews minimum interest rates on savings deposit to 1.25%
Back Story: Nairametrics earlier reported the CBN’s reaction to wide-ranging claims made against it by the NESG which suggested that section 51 of a proposed Banking and Other Financial Institution (BOFIA) Bill sought immunity for the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.
The official press statement released by the CBN aimed at allaying some of the fears raised by the group which majorly bothered on its policy trust and issues such as its agricultural borrowing programme, immunity clause among others. The CBN, while admitting to taking extraordinary measures in order to stabilize the economy, fact-checked the issues raised by NESG.
READ: Forex crisis: Those patronizing parallel market will lose money – CBN Governor
However, the much-publicized and controversial attack on the apex bank did not go down well with some of the directors, who are upset that they were not carried along before the press release was issued. This is according to information provided to Nairametrics by a reliable source with knowledge of the resignations. Nairametrics reliable gathers that as a response of disapproval to the criticisms of the CBN, at least three bank directors namely – Kennedy Uzoka, the Group Managing Director of UBA Plc; Adesola Adeduntan, Managing Director of First Bank and Abubakar Suleiman, Managing Director of Sterling Bank Plc abruptly tendered their resignations on Wednesday.
Responding to the harsh criticism and demand by the group to review the recently enacted BOFIA Act, the chairman of The Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Uba Sani challenged the competence of the group. He said that the group lack the moral right to comment on the amendment of the BOFIA Act, especially when the Act went through public hearing and received thirty-two (32) memoranda in support. He described NESG’s critique as ”a shock and disappointment”.
We further gathered that the group’s last statement on Tuesday with the caption ‘Matters of Urgent Attention’, which did not have the approval of members of the Board, is what appears to have irritated most of the members and causing the disaffection amongst them. The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) is a non-profit, non-partisan private sector organization with a mandate to promote and champion the reform of the Nigerian economy into an open, private sector-led globally competitive economy.