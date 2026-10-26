Airtel Money revenue rises 25.1% to $830 million in maiden results

Airtel Money, the mobile money business operating across 13 African markets, reported revenue of $830 million for the six months ended September 30, 2026, representing a 25.1% increase year-on-year in constant currency in its first financial results since listing in London earlier this month.

Airtel Money, the mobile money business operating across 13 African markets, reported revenue of $830 million for the six months ended September 30, 2026, representing a 25.1% increase year-on-year in constant currency in its first financial results since listing in London earlier this month.

Profit after tax rose by 21.6% to $228 million from $188 million in the corresponding period a year earlier, while revenue increased by 34% in reported currency, according to the company’s results released on Monday, October 26, 2026.

The company’s customer base grew by 18.7% to 56.7 million, while its board declared an interim dividend of 6.4 US cents per share and reaffirmed its full-year guidance.

Payments and financial services drive revenue growth

Airtel Money’s revenue growth was supported by expansion across its wallet services, payments and transfers, and financial services businesses.

Financial services revenue grew by 44.8% in constant currency during the half-year period, while payments and transfers revenue increased by 29.4%. Wallet services revenue rose by 27.6%.

The figures show growing contributions from payments and other financial products as Airtel Money expands beyond basic mobile wallet services.

Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 16.1% in constant currency to $398 million. However, the underlying EBITDA margin fell to 48%, from 50.8% a year earlier.

The company attributed the margin pressure primarily to changes in intra-group agreements that took effect in July 2025. These changes affected the margin by 270 basis points, while an additional levy in the Democratic Republic of Congo contributed a further 60 basis points of pressure.

Airtel Money said the impact of the revised agreements was more concentrated in the first half and expects the margin to strengthen in the second half of the financial year.

Customer base grows to 56.7 million

Airtel Money’s customer base expanded by 18.7% year-on-year to 56.7 million, lifting mobile money penetration among Airtel Africa’s telecommunications customers to 42.9%, up 3.2 percentage points from the previous year.

Its app customer base grew by 64.3% to 4.1 million, while the number of agents increased by 26.3% to 2.4 million. The number of merchants on the platform rose by 85.5% to more than 587,000.

Total processed transaction value reached $128 billion during the six-month period, up 36.8% in constant currency. In the second quarter, processed transaction value reached $67 billion, equivalent to an annualised rate of $270 billion, representing 36.4% growth in constant currency.

Transaction value per customer rose by 14.9% in constant currency to $397 per month, while average revenue per user increased by 5.1% in constant currency.

The company said its strategy includes expanding digital adoption, growing its distribution network and developing additional services such as merchant payments, lending, insurance, savings and wealth management.

Airtel Money declares interim dividend

Airtel Money’s board declared an interim dividend of 6.4 US cents per share, equivalent to 81% of profit attributable to the company’s owners. The dividend is consistent with its policy of targeting a minimum payout of 80% of attributable profit.

The company also reaffirmed its full-year revenue growth guidance of the mid-20% range in constant currency for the 2027 financial year.

It expects underlying EBITDA margins to moderate by up to about two percentage points relative to the 2026 financial year before returning to above 50% over the medium term.

Airtel Money’s growth

Airtel Money’s maiden results as a listed company come amid the expansion of its mobile financial services business and wider growth in mobile money adoption.

In September 2026, Nairametrics reported that Airtel Money had announced plans for its London Stock Exchange listing, highlighting the business’s growth prospects and its potential to reach more customers through Airtel Africa’s telecommunications network.

In May 2026, Nairametrics reported that Airtel Africa’s mobile money business generated $1.08 billion in revenue in the financial year ended March 2026, up from $770 million a year earlier, illustrating its growing contribution to the group’s earnings.