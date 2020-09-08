Financial Services
First Bank tops as Nigerian banks record lower E-business income
The FUGAZ generated a sum of N67.3 billion from electronic business during their half-year 2020.
The tier-1 banks popularly known as the FUGAZ (First Bank, UBA, Access Bank, GT Bank, and Zenith Bank) topped the list of banks with the highest e-business earnings in the first half of 2020.
Data from their half-year 2020 financials show that the FUGAZ generated a sum of N67.3 billion from electronic business, a drop of 14.2% compared to N78.4 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2019.
The recent decline could be attributed to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a CBN policy that implemented a downward review of bank charges for various transactions. This is the first decline since we started tracking as earnings from e-business has consistently witnessed an increase over the years.
Data obtained from Nairametrics Research shows that the tier-1 banks generated a sum of N32.3 billion e-business earnings in the second half of 2017, N45.1 billion (2018), and N78.4 billion (2019) respectively before the decline in H1 2020.
GT Bank – Fifth Position
The most capitalized bank in the stock market generated a sum of N4.8 billion from their electronic businesses to stand in fifth behind Zenith Bank. GT Bank e-business revenue declined by 32.2% from N7.14 billion generated in H1 2019 to N4.8 billion in H1 2020. Its e-business revenue accounted for 2.1% of its total revenue (N225.1 billion) generated within the period.
Zenith Bank – Fourth Position
Zenith Bank generated a total of N8.94 billion from e-business income in H1 2020, a 67.01% decline from N27.1 billion generated in the same period of 2019. Its e-business revenue accounted for 2.6% of the total revenue generated during the period. It should be noted that when compared to other banks, it posted the highest profit after tax of N103.8 billion during the period under review.
Access Bank – Third Position
The largest bank in Nigeria by total assets doubled its e-business revenue from N5.5 billion recorded in H1 2019 to N13.9 billion in 2020. Access Bank recorded the highest year-on-year growth in e-business income as its N13.91 billion was 151.3% higher than the corresponding 2019 earnings. E-business revenue generated by the bank includes fees and commissions from online purchases and bills payments.
UBA – Second Position
With a total e-business income of N17.93 billion, UBA moves to second place. The multinational grew its E-business revenue by 6.35% from N16.86 billion generated in the first half of 2019. E-business revenue accounted for 6% of the total revenue generated during the period (N300.6 billion).
Apart from the UBA Mobile Banking app, the banking giant boasts of a number of electronic products such as U-Pay which allows customers to make payments at the click of a button in countries where UBA has a presence in Africa, U-Collect, on the other hand, is a consolidated internet payment gateway solution which integrates multiple payment solutions available in Nigeria such as VISA, Verve, Master Card and e-Tranzact.
First Bank – First Position
First Bank toppled Zenith Bank to the first position, having earned N21.7 billion from e-business between January and June 2020, a marginal decrease of 0.53% compared N21.83 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2019. Meanwhile, the bank’s e-business revenue had enjoyed consistent growth in the past years, growing by 40.8% between 2018 and 2017, and a 46.3% growth between 2019 and 2018.
Despite being one of the oldest banks in the country, First Bank has been at the forefront of the mobile banking revolution. The bank was one of the pioneers of the USSD platform which is used to transfer money via a text messaging application of a mobile phone.
The bank also has two mobile banking apps, the FirstMobile which is like other banking apps, and FirstMonie which does not require its customers to have bank accounts to transfer money or make transactions. It also makes use of FirstBank mVisa, which allows consumers to pay for goods and services through FirstMobile by scanning a QR code or by dialing a USSD number. Other apps include; Qr Merchant and First Bank Paypal.
Stiff Fintech competition
As earlier stated, the decline could also be attributed to the economic downturn witnessed in the country as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the new CBN mandated downward review of bank charges for various transactions.
Commercial banks also face stiff competition from startups are entering into the Fintech space to compete for market share with backing from venture capital and private equity firms. The influx of tech-oriented banks continues to pose a threat to revenue earned by the traditional banks from e-businesses.
Company Results
FUGAZ Banks revenue hits N1.57 trillion in H1, 2020
The revenue increase of these banks is attributable to a number of factors.
Nigeria’s top 5 banks; First Bank, UBA, GT Bank, Access Bank and Zenith Bank, made a total revenue of N1.57 trillion for the first half of the year (H1 2020). This is according to the information contained in the financial statements of the banks, released on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
Here is a comparative analysis of the performance of the aforementioned banks.
Revenue
The FUGAZ banks made a total of N1.57 trillion as revenue. Access Bank led the chart with N396.76 billion, followed closely by Zenith Bank with N346.08 billion, UBA with N300.61 billion, First Bank with N300.14 billion and GT Bank with N225.14 billion.
In terms of changes in their total revenue, the FUGAZ all recorded increases in their total revenues, as Access Bank’s revenue increased by 22.31% from N324.38 billion to N396.76 billion, while UBA declared a 2.24% increase in revenue from N294.03 billion to N300.61 billion.
FBNH recorded a 1.11% increase in total revenue from N296.85 billion to N300.14 billion. GT Bank recorded 1.47% increase from N221.87 billion to N225.14 billion. To cap it, Zenith Bank also recorded an increase in revenue of 4.37% from its initial figures of N331.59 billion to N346.088 billion (June, 2020).
The revenue increase of these banks is attributable to the digitization of the banking system, as banks have digitized their payment and transaction platforms, adopting mobile apps, USSD codes, internet banking and social media as veritable tools.
Profit After Tax (PAT)
Zenith Bank Plc’s Profit After Tax increased from N88.88 billion to N103.83 billion, indicating a 16.8% increase. GT Bank’s PAT decreased by 4.8% from N99.1 billion to N94.3 billion, while UBA’s PAT declined by 21.7% from N56.74 billion to N44.43 billion. FBNH’s PAT increased by 56.32% from N31.64 billion to N49.46 billion, while Access Bank’s PAT decreased by 1.36% from N61.87 billion to N61.04 billion.
Return on Asset
The FUGAZ banks recorded a decline of their Return on Asset (ROA) with an aggregate ROA value of 1.05% lower than the H1 2019 value at 1.27%. In terms of ROA value for H1 2020, GT Bank led the chart, followed by Zenith Bank, Access Bank, FBN, then UBA.
In terms of Price-to-Earnings, it was a mixed result as the values of Access, FBNH and UBA appreciated, while GT Bank and Zenith recorded mild declines in terms of their historical records, or the measure of their share prices relative to their per-share earnings.
In summary, the table below depicts the key financial metrics of the top five banks for H1, 2020;
|Bank
|Revenue (N)
|Profit After Tax(N)
|Return on Asset
|Price to Earnings (PE)
|Share Price (N)
|EPS(k)
|Market CAP(N)
|Customer Deposits(N)
|Access
|396.76 billion
|61.04 billion
|0.78%
|3.79
|6.55
|173
|241.7 billion
|4.67 trillion
|FBNH
|300.14 billion
|49.46 billion
|0.69%
|3.89
|5.25
|135
|177.9 billion
|4.37 trillion
|GTB
|225.14 billion
|94.27 billion
|2.09%
|6.64
|22.05
|332
|762.3 billion
|3 trillion
|UBA
|300.61 billion
|44.43 billion
|0.66%
|5.04
|6.25
|124
|215.5 billion
|4.8 trillion
|Zenith
|346.1 billion
|103.83 billion
|1.37%
|4.88
|16.1
|330
|543.2 billion
|4.9 trillion
Source: Nairametrics Research
Financial Services
Credit to households increases in Q2 2020 – CBN
Credit is expected to rise further in the Q3 2020.
The availability of secured credit to households increased from -36% in the first quarter of 2020 to -7.4% by second quarter of 2020 (Q2).
This was disclosed in the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Credit Conditions Survey Report for Q2 that was released on Monday.
In the same vein, Credit scoring criteria recorded an increase of 3.6% despite being at a fixed level in the last four quarters and is expected to jump to 8.7% by Q3 2020.
According to the report, the maximum loan to income ratios stood at 2% in Q2 2020, a decline of 0.7% points compared to 2.7% recorded in the previous quarter and is expected to remain unchanged (0%) by Q3 2020.
Also, Borrowers willing to lend with high loan to value ratios grew by 10.6% as against -7.6% recorded in the previous quarter.
It attributed the increase in supply of the secured credit to the “Changing appetite for risk,” with increased market share objectives and tighter wholesale funding conditions outlook as the likely contributory factors.
It stated, “Lenders expect to further tighten the credit scoring criteria but preempt the proportion of approved households’ loan applications in Q3 2020 to increase.
“Maximum Loan to Value (LTV) ratios decreased in Q2 2020 and is expected to remain unchanged in Q3 2020. Lenders were not willing to lend at low LTV ratios (75% or less) in both Q2 and Q3 2020.
“But were willing to lend at high LTV (more than 75%) in Q2 and Q3 2020. The average credit quality on new secured lending improved in Q2 2020 and is expected to improve further in Q3 2020.”
Unsecured loan
Availability of unsecured credit provided to households recorded a decline of 8.7%, however, it was an improvement compared to -19.9% recorded in the previous quarter and it is expected to stand at -5.3% in the coming quarter (Q3 2020).
However, the proportion of loan applications approved in the Q2 2020 decreased, as lenders tightened their credit scoring criteria.
It stated, “Lenders expect to loosen the credit scoring criteria in Q3 2020 and anticipate that the proportion of approved loan applications will increase.
“The proportion of approved credit card loans increased in Q2 2020, though the credit scoring criteria for granting credit card loans was tightened, the proportion of approved overdraft/personal loan applications decreased, as lenders tightened the credit scoring criteria.”
Credit to Corporate sector
The overall availability of credit to the Corporate sector increased in Q2 2020, and is expected to rise further in Q3 2020, due to “Changing sector-specific risk.”
Financial Services
Exclusive: Best bank in Nigeria judging by the numbers
Using several well-known metrics, we track Banking sector performance.
The Nigerian Banking sector is one of the most competitive sectors in the Nigerian economy and perhaps the most profitable. Despite having about 23 deposit money banks in the country, only a dozen are listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
At Nairametrics, we track Banking sector performance regularly, using several well-known metrics. Most of the data can be found in the financial statements of the banks within our repository of reports. While we track all banks, the following banks are included in our universe of measuring financial performance. They are Access Bank, GT Bank, Fidelity Bank, FCMB, Sterling Bank, FBNH, Union Bank, Zenith Bank, UBA, Stanbic IBTC and Wema Bank.
In this report, we take a cursory look at the performance of listed banks in Nigeria based on six (6) metrics, these include Total Assets, Net Assets, Total Deposits, Profit After Tax, Return on Equity and Return on Total Assets.
Best Banks by Total Assets
In this case, banking assets include equity plus bank deposits. According to the data, 11 of the listed banks reported a combined total asset of N45.4 trillion as at the second quarter of 2020.
This represents a 7.1% rise from total assets of N42.4 trillion as at June 2019. Growth in Total Assets is indicative of how strong our financial institutions are, particularly banks.
So, who are the leaders?
First Position – Access Bank N7.76 trillion
Second Position– Zenith Bank – N7.58 trillion
Third Position – FBNH N7.13 trillion
Fourth Position – UBA N6.78 trillion
Upshots – Access Bank has maintained the number one position since 2019 after overtaking Zenith Bank following its merger with Diamond bank. Compared with the previous corresponding year, the assets of these banks dipped; with Zenith recording the highest growth representing 28.50 % from N5.89 trillion to N7.58 trillion, and FBHN also grew its assets by 28%. It is also important to note that the assets of these four banks make up more than half the entire total assets in the Banking sector. Suffice to say these are indeed big banks.
Net Assets
Banks’ net assets represent the total equity or shareholders’ funds of all the banks on our list. It includes the bank’s share capital, reserves, and its retained earnings in a period. The net asset is a very strong metric for measuring how strong banks are and it is also used by the CBN in assessing the Banking sector’s ability to withstand credit losses.
We observed that at the end of Q2 2020, bank net assets rose from N4.1 trillion at the end of June 2019 to N4.9 trillion in June 2020. This presents an 18.7% rise.
The top 4 by Net Assets
First Position – Zenith Bank, N998.9 billion
Second Position – GT Bank, N720.9 billion
Third Position – FBNH, N704.0 billion
Fourth Position – Access Bank, N670.3 billion
Upshots: We noticed a sharp rise in in the Net Assets of both FBNH (26%) and Zenith (20.7%). Year on Year, GT Bank also grew its net assets by 19.6%.
Customer Deposits
Customer deposits are perhaps one of the most competitive banks’ performance metrics to track. The more deposits a bank has the more money it can make. In a country where a lot of cash remains outside the banking system, how well a bank can mobilize deposits from its customers shows how well it can compete in a very aggressive market.
Analysis of the data collected showed that total banks’ deposits increased from N22.2 trillion in the corresponding quarter of 2019 to N27.6 trillion in the second quarter of 2020. This implies a 9.4% increase.
Top banks based on customer deposits
First Position – Zenith Bank, N4.9 trillion
Second Position – UBA, N4.8 trillion
Third Position – Access Bank, N4.6 trillion
Fourth Position – FBNH. N4.3 trillion
Upshots: Compared with the corresponding previous quarter, UBA’s total deposits rose sharply by 36.75% to N4.8 trillion in the second quarter of 2020. Zenith also increased by 29% and FBNH by 22% in the same period.
Profits After Tax
Corporate Profits are often viewed positively or negatively depending on how you view the impact of capitalism. For banks, it can attract scrutiny if it comes at the expense of small businesses or the wider economy. The banks considered reported a total profit after tax of N436.9 billion at the end of June 2019. This compared to N415.5 billion recorded in June 2020 indicates a 5% decline.
Though banks have often been criticized for reporting fat profits at the expense of the wider economy, it is better off having profitable banks than unprofitable ones. The more profitable banks are (consistently) over time, the more robust they are to support economic growth.
Banks that declared the most profits.
First Position – Zenith Bank, N103.8 billion.
Second Position – GT Bank, N94.2 billion
Third Position – Access Bank, N61 billion.
Fourth Position – FBNH – N49.4 billion
Upshots – Zenith Bank and GT Bank appear to be in a world of their own as their reported profits are significantly higher than their closest rival. In the second quarter of 2020, the gap between the profits of both were close; with N103.8 billion in profits for Zenith Bank and N94.2 billion for Zenith Bank.
In terms of the most improved bank based on profitability growth year on year, the winner goes to FBNH Bank with a 55.95% rise in profits to N49.4 billion from N31. billion. In a period where the profits of a majority of the banks considered dipped, Stanbic IBTC managed to grow its profit 24.7%.
Return on Equity
This is another important metric used in assessing how well a bank has performed in terms of returns to shareholders. We consider this the most important in terms of performance and efficiency. You can post the largest profits but just like any regular investment you want to know what that translates to in terms of return on equity capital.
How have they performed?
First Position – Stanbic IBTC, 13.4%
Second Position – GT Bank, 13%
Third Position – Zenith Bank, 10.5%
Fourth Position – Access Bank, 9.1%.
Upshots – Compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, Stanbic IBTC (13.7) replaced GTB (16.4) at the top spot. However, Zenith Bank (10.8%) and Access Bank maintained their position, compared to the previous period.
Return on Assets
This measures how well a bank is sweating its assets to generate profits. It is one thing for a bank to have all the assets in its balance sheet but is it providing returns to all providers of capital? We like this metric at Nairametrics because it tells us how well a bank is able to run efficiently using all the resources at its disposal to generate profits for its shareholders.
Best Banks based on ROA
First Position – GT Bank, 2.1%
Second Position – Stanbic IBTC 1.4%
Third Position – Zenith bank, 1.3%
Fourth Position – Access, 0.7%
Upshots – Just like they impressed with ROE, and only second to Stanbic IBTC, GT Bank is the best bank based in terms of Return on Assets, with 2.1% and Stanbic IBTC, with 1.4%. These ratios show that these banks are well-run. However, compared with the previous corresponding period, the ratios indicated that the ROA of these banks declined.
Although these computations mirror the performance of the banks, the question regarding the overall best bank for the second quarter of 2020 may be judged by readers in line with the information provided in this report.