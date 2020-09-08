Business News
ChainLink, now most valuable DeFi Crypto by market value
ChainLink’s market capitalization presently stands at $4.82 billion.
Chainlink (LINK) has now become a household name in the crypto arena. It is presently the most valuable DeFi token by market capitalization, following a surge in interest by crypto traders and investors, since the era of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has continued to attract many crypto fans globally.
Data retrieved from Coingecko revealed the fifth most valuable crypto by market capitalization, at the time this report was written was trading at $12.56, with a daily trading volume of $1.4 billion.
Its market capitalization presently stands at $4.82 billion, only trailing the likes of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether and Ripple.
Quick fact: Chainlink is a blockchain that is designed to bridge the space between blockchain technology-based smart contracts (created by ETH), and other user programs. It has a circulating supply of 390 million coins and a max supply of 1 billion coins.
Since blockchains by principle can’t have access to data outside their paths or networks, a DeFi instrument is needed to facilitate data feeds in smart contracts, and Chainlink helps to solve such needs.
What you should know: Chainlink is a DeFi based token, as Defi means “decentralized finance.” It is a crypto ecosystem made up of financial apps designed on leading blockchain platforms.
These digital assets are designed on Ethereum codes, and usually exhibit characteristics that include having protocols and financial smart contracts.
It should also be noted that about a year ago, Chainlink announced that Google was integrating Chainlink into its approach to smart contract adoption on how users could use Chainlink to connect to BigQuery, one of Google’s most popular cloud services.
Coronavirus
WHO says review of COVID-19 response to start, reveals this won’t be the last pandemic
WHO boss disclosed that the COVID-19 will not be the last pandemic.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that its review committee will on September 8, start evaluating the functioning of the international health response (IHR) during the coronavirus pandemic so far and recommend any changes it believes are necessary.
This disclosure was contained in a statement made by the Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a media briefing on COVID-19 on Monday, September 7, from Geneva.
He said that the review committee will review the convening of the Emergency Committee, the declaration of a public health emergency of international concern, the role and the functioning of national IHR focal points, and will examine the progress made in implementing the recommendations of previous International Health Regulations review committee.
Depending on progress made, the committee may present an interim progress report to the resumed World Health Assembly in November, and a final report to the Assembly in May next year.
The committee is also expected to communicate as needed with other review bodies including the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPR) and the Independent Oversight Advisory Committee (IOAC) for the WHO Health Emergencies Programme. The names of the members of the review committee have been published on the WHO website.
The WHO boss during the briefing also disclosed that this will not be the last pandemic as history teaches us that outbreaks and pandemics are a fact of life. He, however, urged that when the next pandemic comes, the world must be ready, more ready than it was this time.
Company Results
FUGAZ Banks revenue hits N1.57 trillion in H1, 2020
The revenue increase of these banks is attributable to a number of factors.
Nigeria’s top 5 banks; First Bank, UBA, GT Bank, Access Bank and Zenith Bank, made a total revenue of N1.57 trillion for the first half of the year (H1 2020). This is according to the information contained in the financial statements of the banks, released on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
Here is a comparative analysis of the performance of the aforementioned banks.
Revenue
The FUGAZ banks made a total of N1.57 trillion as revenue. Access Bank led the chart with N396.76 billion, followed closely by Zenith Bank with N346.08 billion, UBA with N300.61 billion, First Bank with N300.14 billion and GT Bank with N225.14 billion.
In terms of changes in their total revenue, the FUGAZ all recorded increases in their total revenues, as Access Bank’s revenue increased by 22.31% from N324.38 billion to N396.76 billion, while UBA declared a 2.24% increase in revenue from N294.03 billion to N300.61 billion.
FBNH recorded a 1.11% increase in total revenue from N296.85 billion to N300.14 billion. GT Bank recorded 1.47% increase from N221.87 billion to N225.14 billion. To cap it, Zenith Bank also recorded an increase in revenue of 4.37% from its initial figures of N331.59 billion to N346.088 billion (June, 2020).
The revenue increase of these banks is attributable to the digitization of the banking system, as banks have digitized their payment and transaction platforms, adopting mobile apps, USSD codes, internet banking and social media as veritable tools.
Profit After Tax (PAT)
Zenith Bank Plc’s Profit After Tax increased from N88.88 billion to N103.83 billion, indicating a 16.8% increase. GT Bank’s PAT decreased by 4.8% from N99.1 billion to N94.3 billion, while UBA’s PAT declined by 21.7% from N56.74 billion to N44.43 billion. FBNH’s PAT increased by 56.32% from N31.64 billion to N49.46 billion, while Access Bank’s PAT decreased by 1.36% from N61.87 billion to N61.04 billion.
Return on Asset
The FUGAZ banks recorded a decline of their Return on Asset (ROA) with an aggregate ROA value of 1.05% lower than the H1 2019 value at 1.27%. In terms of ROA value for H1 2020, GT Bank led the chart, followed by Zenith Bank, Access Bank, FBN, then UBA.
In terms of Price-to-Earnings, it was a mixed result as the values of Access, FBNH and UBA appreciated, while GT Bank and Zenith recorded mild declines in terms of their historical records, or the measure of their share prices relative to their per-share earnings.
In summary, the table below depicts the key financial metrics of the top five banks for H1, 2020;
|Bank
|Revenue (N)
|Profit After Tax(N)
|Return on Asset
|Price to Earnings (PE)
|Share Price (N)
|EPS(k)
|Market CAP(N)
|Customer Deposits(N)
|Access
|396.76 billion
|61.04 billion
|0.78%
|3.79
|6.55
|173
|241.7 billion
|4.67 trillion
|FBNH
|300.14 billion
|49.46 billion
|0.69%
|3.89
|5.25
|135
|177.9 billion
|4.37 trillion
|GTB
|225.14 billion
|94.27 billion
|2.09%
|6.64
|22.05
|332
|762.3 billion
|3 trillion
|UBA
|300.61 billion
|44.43 billion
|0.66%
|5.04
|6.25
|124
|215.5 billion
|4.8 trillion
|Zenith
|346.1 billion
|103.83 billion
|1.37%
|4.88
|16.1
|330
|543.2 billion
|4.9 trillion
Source: Nairametrics Research
Corporate Press Releases
DAPPMAN commends FG’s commitment to downstream sector, urges full deregulation
DAPPMAN insists deregulation will open up the sector for fresh investments, market deepening, diversification, and expansion.
The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), has urged the Federal Government to take a further step towards full deregulation of the downstream sector to enhance economic growth and development of the nation.
The government in March of this year, introduced a price modulation policy where international product prices and associated landing costs in Nigeria are used as input in the determination of final pricing to the local market by government through the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) and disclosed periodically.
Commending the government for consistently seeking ways to reposition the sector for effectiveness and profitability, DAPPMAN Chairman, Mrs. Winifred Akpani said DAPPMAN remained in full support of the implementation of a fully deregulated regime which will make the downstream sector’s operations more seamless, enhance transparency, competitiveness and sustainable growth.
“DAPPMAN is mindful of the commitment of the government and the functional organs managing the sector to ensuring value to every Nigerian and we salute them for this as we are indeed up against uncertain times. However, we believe that full deregulation of the sector remains the most viable option for Nigeria to effectively navigate this period and ultimately safeguard the future of our economy and wellbeing of 200 million Nigerians,” she said.
According to Mrs. Akpani, deregulation will open up the sector for fresh investments, market deepening, diversification, and expansion, culminating in stable demand and supply regimes which are critical to ensuring that consumers have uninterrupted access to affordable quality products without the huge financial burden currently borne by the government.
“DAPPMAN is aware of the considerations that have dogged the issue of deregulation over the years and we believe they are very important. However, we believe these considerations will be duly addressed with a deregulation regime that guarantees long-term benefits and empowers the government to commit savings made in the process to infrastructure development, job creation, agricultural revolution, education and health. This will spur growth of Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) as well as large corporates, that would increase Nigeria’s human capacity index, competitiveness and ultimately drive inflow of foreign investments,” she added.
On its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mrs. Akpani who is also the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Petroleum and Gas Company Limited, said DAPPMAN had contributed towards the upgrade of medical facilities, distributed tens of thousands of masks and sanitizers; and made donations of relief items to hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries across the nation.
She said: “It has been a privilege for DAPPMAN to reach out to the vulnerable at this time through the Association’s intervention projects and the individual efforts of our members. We continue to urge the good people of Nigeria to stay safe by strictly observing all precautionary measures to stop the spread of the virus. We will certainly overcome the pandemic working together.”
Comprising companies engaged in the storage and marketing of bulk petroleum products, DAPPMAN continues to work with other stakeholders to ensure the sector’s sustainability, while holding its members accountable to the highest quality, health, safety, security and environmental standards.