Hustle Mobile unveils Hustle, profit-boosting app for businesses
Hustle, which is available for Android and iOS users, will help businesses increase their earnings.
E-commerce tech company, Hustle Mobile, is set to unveil its multi-vendor market place App, Hustle, for business owners in the sales and services sectors.
According to Managing Partner, Hustle Mobile, David Samuel, Hustle efficiently and seamlessly connect customers through the Hustle App with sellers within geo-range through the Hustle Sellers and with partner riders through the Hustle Drivers App.
With a focus on providing easy delivery of essential products and services, the on-demand Multi-Vendor Marketplace app is useful for a range of activities including shopping, logistics and car hire, among others.
“Hustle Mobile App ensures ease of buying and delivery by having fewer processes and affordable delivery option, all in one. Our map functionality allows customers’ orders to be delivered to their customers/clients in real-time,” Samuel added.
He disclosed users are set for a good time with a dedicated team of professionals overseeing operations to ensure seamless transactions.
“We have a team of experienced professionals who have demonstrated comprehensive process know-how, a proven implementation record and a team with international exposure led by an experienced entrepreneur to ensure that Hustle can respond to customer’s needs and create value for clients and partners.”
The uniquely designed Hustle App incorporates text, embedded graphics, photo, video, audio and code that displays content and enhances user interaction.
Apart from being user friendly and customisable for different uses, Hustle’s upload time of between two to five seconds using a connection speed of 1GB is very fast.
“Businesses are going digital for both sales and services and our design enables users to choose from a small selection of screens to visit, provide clear navigation and labels for the screens where navigation tabs take you and tell visitors where they currently are and how to get back,” Samuel further explained.
The mobile platform also includes a live functionality operated live between customers and riders, and riders and sellers.
Ahead of its official unveiling, Samuel advised business owners to take advantage by signing up promptly.
“Hustlers, if you have a business sign up on hustle mobile.ng. We are giving the first 50 businesses free sign up, low commission rates and free delivery.”
Other features of the Hustle App include search engine optimisation, online payment integration, business intelligence and reporting, and a monthly uptime of 99.9%, thereby drastically reducing downtime.
* INVEST IN YOUR HUSTLE *
Hustlers, if you have a business sign up on hustlemobile.ng. We are giving the first 50 businesses free sign up, low commission rates and free delivery.
*Term and conditions apply
*Connect with us*
Website: Www.hustlemobile.ng
For Customers – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ng.rush
For Sellers – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ng.rushsellers
Instagram: https://instagram.com/hustlemobileng?igshid=1bq2vt06mvxg
CITITRUST unveils asset management subsidiary
The unveiling and remarkable feat is announced in pursuant of the Fund.
CFS Group Plc, a subsidiary of CITITRUST Holdings Plc, a Pan African Investment Holding Company, has launched a wholly-owned and new Investment/ Asset Management Company subsidiary, CITITRUST Asset Management following the receipt of approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the firm to provide Portfolio Management to corporations and institutional investors as well as Wealth Management, structured investments and other financial advisory services.
The unveiling and remarkable feat is announced in pursuant of the Fund/ Portfolio Manager License granted to Cititrust Asset Management Limited on August 31, 2020 in terms of the Investment & Securities Act (ISA) No. 29 of 2007 to conduct capital market transactions.
The Country Chief Executive of CFS Group Plc., Mr. Ikechukwu Peter said “The launch of the Asset Management business ties in with our plan to become a dominant player in the Financial Services sector. We are enthusiastic at the unique opportunity to bring investment products to the market as our goal is to constantly provide a wide range of solutions to support the evolving needs of our partners and the entire investment community”.
“The issuance of this approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission is a laudable development, one that will most definitely lead to an unprecedented basis for value creation within the Asset Management Space,” Peter said.
Speaking on the vision for CITITRUST Asset Management Limited (“CAML”), the Group Chief Executive of Cititrust Holdings Plc., Yemi Adefisan said: “we intend to support African Businesses and unlock the continent’s potentials through the management of several investment funds and provision of financial advisory services. Our focus is on growing wealth for our esteemed clients through our well-thought-through products”.
“At CITITRUST, our people have extensive experience in the financial services sector across Africa and are devoted to pooling complementary resources and functions to give clients the best value. We look forward to offering unique and creative solutions backed up by world class technology to transform current market offerings and do more for our clients”, Yemi Adefisan said.
“For more information about the CITITRUST Asset Management products and service offerings, kindly visit the website: www.cititrustassetmgt.com”
Get incredible offer on the LeonardoBySujimoto in 2 years!
The Leonardo will be the first option for HNIs and Expatriates looking for luxury, security and comfort.
The Leonardo is offering you a whopping 400% in 2 years, a return on investment that not even gold, treasury bills or cryptocurrencies can boast of! With Treasury Bills and Fixed deposit at 3.5% ROI annually, where would you rather invest?
INVEST NOW:
Don’t take our word for it. Here’s a little analysis for you!
The nicest and most expensive 3 Bedroom Apartment on Bourdillon Road and Eko Atlantic are selling for $2m – $4.5 USD. What we have designed is 3times better and 2 times cheaper! By the time we launch in October, the 3 Bedroom you are buying today for $650,000.00 will be sold at $1million when we launch in October, and $3.5 Million upon completion giving you over 400% ROI in 2 years!
RENTAL ROI:
The Leonardo will be the first option for HNIs and Expatriates looking for luxury, security and comfort. We have signed a rental agreement with top multinationals and blue chip companies that will rent the Leonardo immediately it is completed. The LeonardoBySujimoto 2 Bedroom will guarantee $50,000 Rental ROI per annum, 3 Bedroom will give $70,000, while the 4 Bedroom is guaranteed to give $100,000 USD per annum.
SHORT LET ROI
When you own a Leonardo, you can either live in it whenever you are in Lagos or we can help you put it on our Sujimoto Residences, an AirBNB Styled luxury short let service that guarantees N30million – N120million per annum at 70% occupancy!
For an initial deposit of $150,000 (30%), you too can become a proud owner of the LeonardoBySujimoto- a waterfront high-rise building that features premium fittings and facilities, award winning Zaha Hadid Bathrooms, the phenomenal Techno Gym, Full Home Automation, prestigious Kohler Kitchen, IMAX Cinema, incredible personalized Hair Salon, dedicated restaurants strictly for the residents, 5 Star interactive Lobby, Crèche, Tennis Court, Squash Courts, the 1st Private Luxury Boat Club in Africa and a top choice Mini-mart.
With the volatility in Stocks & Bonds and Treasury Bills at 3% per annum everyone between the ages of 35 and 60 are choosing real estate as the safest investment option, putting LeonardoBySujimoto as the first option.
Success is like a goddess that favours the brave optimistic but punishes the procrastinating Thomases who see opportunities and refuse to take immediate action!
NOW is the time to buy! For 2, 3 and 4 Bedroom Call Dammy on 0809 852 1646 or Tomiwa on 0809 124 3555.
Ecobank Nigeria empowers small businesses, as AUDA-NEPAD partners Ecobank Group to launch MSME Academy
The MSME Academy is an initiative of the AUDA-NEPAD in partnership with the Ecobank Group.
Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan has pledged the bank’s support for small businesses operating in the country, stressing that the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sub sector remains the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and needs support in the revamping of the nation’s economy. Akinwuntan who was speaking at the virtual launch of the first Pan-African MSME Academy in Lagos on Thursday, maintained that MSMEs are the drivers of post COVID-19 economic recovery for Nigeria, noting that the sub-sector should take advantage of technology, financial services, and support from the government to drive the survival and growth of their businesses.
Further, Mr Akinwuntan said the MSME Academy is an initiative of the African Union Development Agency – AUDA-NEPAD in partnership with the Ecobank Group. The Academy provides easy access to practical training and resources on financing opportunities in various countries, how to build a digital presence for businesses and how to adapt business operations in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic. In his words, “ as an MSME friendly bank, we have been helping them with capacity building; providing simple and easy access to loans in various sectors including agriculture, creative industry, healthcare and commerce amongst others; access to markets via our e-commerce solutions and simple but robust digital platforms for collections and payments. We have also provided a channel to enable MSMEs open various accounts via self-service on our webpage. I encourage all MSMEs in the country to avail themselves of this opportunity to grow their business. ”
Also speaking Amine Idriss Adoum, Director, Programme Delivery & Coordination, AUDA-NEPAD explained that the MSME Academy aims to build the capacities of MSMEs across Africa through a combination of relevant content library, a network of institutions specialized in MSME support such as incubators and accelerators, and a community of peers, mentors, and advisors. He noted that the key objectives of the academy is to radically expand access to finance by aggregating smaller financial institutions such as micro-credit institutions and credit unions that have access to micro-enterprises, standardising their processes, and building trust in their capabilities. “The MSME Digital Platform is a one-stop-shop for all MSMEs across Africa to access all these three programmes which jointly address MSMEs’ challenges with access to capacity building, markets, and capital”. He explained.
In his presentation titled: “How MSMEs can access funding – opportunities from financial Institutions/banking sector”, Managing Director, Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), Tony Okpanachi, said to be bankable, the MSMEs should have accurate financial statement, collaterals, good credit history, viable business model and sound corporate governance, listing the sources of funding to include equity, grants and credit. He emphasized that, “the AUDA- NEPAD and Ecobank partnership must be lauded as the entrepreneurial potential and critical role of MSMEs in economic growth and development in Nigeria is clear. We will continue to collaborate with other financial institutions to assist them with all necessary support to play their role to the economy.”
For the Director, Development Finance, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yusuf Philip Yila, he said the apex bank had put in place several funding support initiatives to enable the sub-sector survive the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. According to him, “For this important sub sector to survive the current COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, CBN and the bankers committee have put in place various stimulus packages to support MSMEs in the country. He noted that the CBN’s N50 billion Target Credit Facility (TCF) has been increased to N100 billion with the interest rate slashed to 5% from 9% to keep them in business”. He encouraged MSMEs in the country to take advantage of the CBN’s various funding windows to meet the demands of their businesses as government is striving to revamp the economy as soon as possible through their efforts.
The first Panafrican MSME Academy is open to Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises in Nigeria and across Africa. The programme provides support to African MSMEs and is structured in three pillars, namely: the MSME Academy, MSME Marketplace, and MSME Financing Support Programme to be delivered through an MSME Digital Platform. The Academy provides easy access to practical training and resources on financing opportunities in various countries in Africa, how to build a digital presence for businesses and how to adapt business operations in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also offers free access to market intelligence, mentors with a diverse experience and assisting with access to funding opportunities.