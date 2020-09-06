Connect with us
Zenith Bank blows past Access Bank as customer deposits cross N4 trillion

First Bank is still the largest Nigerian bank by customer deposits but Zenith Bank is closing in.

Published

4 hours ago

on

Zenith Bank fetes shareholders with dividend payout of N87.9 billion

Zenith Bank Nigeria Plc is now the second-largest bank in Nigeria by customer deposits crossing N4 trillion for the first time.

The bank is next only to First Bank Ltd which remains the largest by customer deposits.

READ: Bitcoin hits $10,000, as cheap money floods financial market

Zenith Bank has also now blown past Access Bank Plc which was in second place following the 2018 merger with Diamond Bank Plc.

Nairalytics, the research arm of Nairametrics, aggregates this data by focussing only on customer deposits excluding deposits held for other banks and financial institutions. It also excludes deposits in any of the group’s subsidiaries.

READ: FUGAZ; Nigerian banks considered too big to fail

How they performed

  • First Bank remains the largest Nigerian bank by deposits with N4.2 trillion customer deposits an 8.2% rise from N3.9 trillion reported in December 2020.
  • Zenith Bank came second and for the first time crossing the N4 trillion mark to close the quarter at N4 trillion. This compares to N3.4 trillion as of December 2019 representing a 17.2% rise in deposits.
  • Access Bank which was second at the end of 2019 with N3.4 trillion moved to third place after it gained just 8.9% in new deposits to close at N3.99 trillion.
  • UBA performed the best in terms of growth rising 25.3% from N2.7 trillion to N3.4 trillion only.
  • GT Bank remained bottom 5th with a deposit of N2.4 trillion representing a 19.5% growth from the N2 trillion deposits reported at the end of 2019.

READ: BUA Cement shows resilience to marginally improve bottom line

Bottom Line: For several years commercial banks in Nigeria have scrambled for customer deposits seeing this as a sign of strength and domination of Nigeria’s burgeoning banking sector. However, competition is less emphasized in recent years as the top 5 banks pull away from tier 2 banks.

READ: Zenith Bank’s Profit After Tax in H1,2020 rises by 16.8% to N103.8 billion

  • They also face a different set of challenges from FinTechs as modern technology bridges the resources required to sign on new customers.
  • Rather than focusing only on relationship banking, banks now rely on mobile apps, USSD codes, internet banking, and social media to woo customers.
  • Banks also have to comprehend with CBN’s frequent CRR related debits which affect banks with the largest deposits that fall below the regulatory required loan to deposit ratio.

Nairametrics Research team tracks, collates, maintains and manages a rich database of macro-economic and micro-economic data from Nigeria and Africa. Our analysts share some of the data collated on Nairametrics, using formats such as docs, tables and charts etc. The team also publishes research based analysis as articles on a regular basis.

Investors flee Nigerian Stocks as FDI and FPI dips

The analysis revealed that Institutional Foreign Outflow outperformed Foreign Inflow by N7.19 billion.

Published

5 days ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

Investors flee Nigerian Stocks as FDI and FPI dips

Total domestic and foreign portfolio investment (FPI) transactions as at 31 July 2020, decreased by 19.92% from N128.88 billion (about $333.25million) in June 2020 to N103.21 billion (about $265.55million) in July 2020.

This is according to the Nigerian Stock Exchange polls on trading figures from market operators on their Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) flows.

Compared with the corresponding month in the previous year, July 2019 (N113.47 billion), the performance of the current month indicated that total transactions decreased by 9.04%. In July 2020, the total value of transactions completed by Domestic Investors surpassed that of the total value of transactions completed by Foreign Investors by 32.98% as depicted in Figure 1 below.

READ: Banks’ loans to private sector increase by N3.50 trillion in one year – CBN

 

Figure 1: Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Investment

Analysis

In this instance, total transactions completed between the current, July and previous, June, month, 2020 indicated that total domestic transactions declined by only 5.40% from N72.54billion in June to N68.62 billion in July. However, total foreign transactions declined significantly by 38.60% from N56.34 billion (about $90.89million) to N34.59 billion (about $89.00million) between June and July 2020. Compared with the corresponding month in the previous period, total transactions completed indicated that total domestic transactions increased by 23.22% from N55.69 billion in July 2019 to N68.62 billion in July 2020. However, total transactions completed indicated that total foreign transactions decreased by 40.13% from N50.92 billion in July 2019 to N33.51 billion in July 2020.

READ: Nigeria to post bigger contraction in Q3, as PMI deeps further

For domestic transactions, the analysis revealed that Institutional Investors outperformed Retail Investors by N3.54 billion. A comparison of domestic transactions in the current and prior month  (June 2020)  revealed that retail transactions increased moderately by 0.62% from N32.34 billion in June 2020  to N32.54 billion in July 2020; while the institutional composition of the domestic market decreased by 10.25% from N40.20 billion in June 2020 to N36.08 billion in July 2020.

READ: Foreign portfolio transactions drop by N280 billion

For foreign transactions, the analysis revealed that Institutional Foreign Outflow outperformed Foreign Inflow by N7.19 billion. A  comparison of foreign transactions in the current and prior month  (June 2020)  revealed that both Foreign Inflow and Outflow decreased sharply by 45.79% (from N25.27 to N13.7 billion) and 32.76% (from N31.07 to 20.89 billion) respectively. Transactions increased moderately by 0.62% from N32.34 billion in June 2020 to N32.54 billion in July 2020; while the institutional composition of the domestic market decreased by 10.25% from N40.20 billion in June, 2020 to N36.08 billion in July, 2020.

READ: Corruption probe: NDDC claims to have spent N81.5 billion in 7 months

Over a six (6) year period, based on the data available, analysis indicated that domestic transactions decreased by 69.09% from N167.77 billion in July, 2014 to N68.62 billion in July, 2020; while foreign transactions decreased by 38.70% from N56.42 billion in July, 2014 to N34.59 billion in July, 2020. Total domestic transactions accounted for 66.49% of the total transactions carried out in July, 2020, while foreign transactions accounted for 33.51% of the total transactions in the same period.

Get relevant financial data from Nairalytics

first bank

Key highlights

  • Total domestic transactions completed year to date (YTD) is about N55 billion.
  • Total foreign transactions completed YTD is about N22 billion.
  • Foreign Inflow has decreased by 71.30% since the last rise in September, 2019.
  • Foreign Outflow has decreased by 76.18% since the last rise in March, 2020.
  • Domestic Retail has decreased by 45.97% since the last rise in March, 2020.
  • Domestic Institutional has decreased by 50.21% since the last rise in March, 2020.
  • Total domestic and foreign transactions have decreased by 57.51% since the last rise in March, 2020.

Research Analysis

Prices of rice, beans, pepper, others jump, as “Ghana tomatoes” flood Lagos markets

New tomatoes, described as oval-shaped “Ghana tomatoes,” have flooded Lagos markets.

Published

5 days ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

Alert: Tomato prices are up by over 80% in these Lagos markets

Prices of household items maintained an upward trajectory in the month of August across Lagos markets, as Nigerians continue to grapple with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and seasonal fluctuations of major food items.

According to the latest Household Market Survey carried out by Nairametrics Research, food items which include rice, beans pepper, palm oil, frozen turkey and garri (cassava flakes) all recorded significant price upsurges in the month of August 2020.

In the latest report, a big bag of pepper jumped by 73.3% to sell for an average of N13,000, from N7,500 two weeks ago. Similarly, a 50kg bag of locally made rice that was initially sold for an average of N23,125 now sells for an average of N24,000, indicating an increase of 3.78%. A big bag of dry onions that was initially sold for an average of N30,000 now costs an average of N35,500, while a carton of turkey increased by 15.1% to sell for an average of N16,350.

READ: Prices of frozen Fish, Yam, Pepper, others jump as traders lament low sales in major markets

Meanwhile, new tomatoes, described as oval-shaped “Ghana tomatoes,” have flooded Lagos markets, thereby driving prices down. According to the latest survey, the average price of tomatoes eased off as a big basket of oval-shaped tomatoes recorded a 24.1% decline in price to sell for an average of N11,000.

Details of items that recorded increases in their prices, items that recorded price declines, items that maintained the same prices, and key insights were included in the report.

Items that witnessed price increase

Some of the items that recorded significant price increase in the past two weeks include:
• A 50kg bag of locally made rice (Mama’s Pride) that was initially sold for an average of N23,125 now sells for an average of N24,000 indicating an increase of 3.78%.
• A big bag of pepper increased by 73.33% to sell for an average of N13,000 as against N7,500 recorded two weeks ago, while a medium-sized bag now sells for an average of N6,500 compared to an initial N4,500.
• A big bag of brown beans now sells for an average of N30,375 compared to an initial average of N29,625.
• A big bag of bush mango seeds (Ogbono), which was initially sold for an average of N95,000 now sells for N100,000, representing a 5.26% increase in two weeks.
• A carton of frozen turkey increased by 15.14% to sell for an average of N16,350 from an initial average of N14,200 recorded two weeks ago.
• A 50kg bag of Royal Stallion rice increased by 1.15% from an average of N29,000 to sell for an average of N29,333.
• A big bag of dry onions, which sold for N30,000 two weeks ago now sells for an average of N35,000. This indicates an increase of 18.33% in two weeks.
• A 50kg bag of Ijebu garri has increased by 5.61% to sell for an average of N14,125 compared to N13,375 recorded earlier in August.

READ: Local rice floods major markets in Nigeria, as frozen food sellers lament low patronage  

Items that recorded decrease in price

• The price of a medium basket of round shaped tomatoes reduced by 17.65% to sell for an average of N7,000 compared to an initial average of N8,500.
• A big basket of round shaped tomatoes now sells for an average of N11,000 as against N14,500 previously recorded.
• Oval shaped tomatoes (big basket) sell for an average of N7,000 from an initial value of N12,000 indicating 41.67% reduction in price.
• A big bag of melon seeds now sells for an average of N37,500, a reduction of 19.35% compared to an average of N46,500 recorded two weeks ago.
• A 50kg bag of white beans reduced marginally by 1.17% to sell for an average of N31,625 as against N32,000 earlier recorded.
• The price of a 25-litre gallon of palm oil reduced by 6.73% to sell for an average of N12,125 compared to an initial average of N13,000.
• Also, a 5-litre gallon of palm oil currently sells for an average of N2,425, a 3.96% reduction in price compared to an initial average of N2,525.

READ: Quality of local rice improves as food prices drop across major markets 

Items that maintained initial prices

Household items that maintained their initial prices include yam, milk, cocoa beverages, and flour.
• A big sized tuber of yam still continues to sell for an average of N900, while a medium-sized tuber sells for an average of N675.
• A 50kg bag of brown beans (Oloyin) still sells for an average of N20,375.
• A 400g tin of Peak Powdered milk continues to sell for an average of N1,200, while 900g still sells for an average of N2,363.
• A bag (50kg) of Dangote flour sells for an average of N11,067, while Honeywell sells for N11,525.
• 500g and 900g tins of Milo still sell for an average of N1,038 and N2,125 respectively.
• A bag of yellow maize sells for an average of N19,667 while white maize also maintains an average of N19,000.
• The prices of Kote and Titus fish continue to sell for N563 and 575 respectively.
• The various sizes of noodles maintained their initial prices; 305g Indomie (N3,150), 210g Indomie (N3,200), 100g Chikki (N2,150).

READ: FAAC disagrees over revenue allocation for FG, States, LGs

Special market/Items

• New tomatoes, described as oval-shaped tomatoes imported from Ghana, were sighted also at Mile-12 and Mushin markets, selling for between N5,500 and N6,000.
• A visit to Mushin market showed that customers prefer to buy the oval-shaped tomatoes from Mushin market compared to Mile-12 market. According to a trader at Mushin market, “A small basket of oval-shaped tomatoes sells within the range of N800 and N1,000 from which four of it, is equivalent to the basket sold at Mile-12 market for an average of N5,000, indicating a difference of at least N1,000.
• Pepper sellers at Mile-12 market told Nairametrics’ research team that the price of pepper changes frequently depending on the time of the day. A big bag was sold for an average of N13,000 in the morning while later in the day it reduced to sell for as low as N9,000 depending on the negotiating power of the buyer.

READ: Manufacturing sector in Nigeria and the reality of a “new normal”

Market Insights

• Despite the gradual easing of lockdown measures in the country, prices of major food items continue to be on a steady rise across most markets in Lagos State. For instance, a 50kg bag of Ijebu garri, which was sold for an average of N6,700 in March now sells for an average of N14,125. Also, A bag of white garri was sold for an average of N7,500 in March and now sells for an average of N12,375, while yellow garri now sells for an average of N12,000 as against N7,750 recorded in March.
• New onions were sighted at Mile 12 market after months of scarcity in the various markets of Lagos State. The new influx, however, surfaced with an increase in price as a big bag now sells for an average of N26,000 compared to N20,000 recorded the last time.
• Dry onions likewise increased by 18.33% from an initial average of N30,000 to sell for N35,500 as traders hinted that prices could go higher in the coming weeks. While speaking to a major onion trader at Mile-12 market, Mr. Musa, Nairametrics research learnt that although there is a high supply of the items in the market, the price increase is actually from the North where they are being transported from due to the season.

ItemsBrandUnitMUSHIN (27/08/2020)DALEKO (27/08/2020)OYINGBO (27/08/2020)MILE 12 (27/08/2020)Average MUSHIN (13/08/2020)DALEKO (13/08/2020)OYINGBO (13/08/2020)MILE 12 (13/08/2020)Average
Bag of RiceBasmati5kgNANANANANANANANA
Bag of RiceMama Gold10kgNA4000450047004400NA4000450047004400
Bag of RiceRoyal Stallion50Kg30000NA290002900029333.33333333330000NA290002800029000
Bag of RiceRice Master10kg4000NA400040004000NA40004000
Bag of RiceMama Gold50kg25000235002500024000243752500022500250002400024125
Bag of RiceCaprice50kg30000NA290002900029333.33333333330000NA290002900029333.333333333
Bag of RiceMama's Pride50kg25000240002300024000240002500021000225002400023125
Bag of RiceFalcon25kgNANANANANANA
Bag of BeansOloyin50kg20000195002000022000203752000019500200002200020375
Bag of BeansWhite50kg3000029500350003200031625NA29000350003200032000
Bag of BeansBrown>50kg27000295003500030000303752400029500350003000029625
Tuber of YamAbuja1 Big Size Tuber10009009008009001000900900800900
Tuber of YamAbuja1 Medium Size Tuber600800500800675600800500800675
Carton of NoodlesIndomie305g (Belle full)3200310032003100315032003100320031003150
Carton of NoodlesIndomie210g (Hungry man)3200320032003200320032003200320032003200
Carton of NoodlesChikki100g2200220021002100215022002200210021002150
Carton of NoodlesMinimie70g2100165017001650177521001650170016501775
Carton of NoodlesGolden Penny70g1700140014001400147517001400140014001475
Bag of GarriIjebu50kg14000140001400014500141251400013500140001200013375
Bag of GarriWhite50kg13000115001300012000123751300011500130001180012325
Bag of GarriYellow50kg11500125001200012000120001100012500110001200011625
Basket of PotatoSweetBig Basket200001600018000200001600018000
Basket of PotatoSweetSmall Basket700600650700600650
Basket of PotatosweetSmallest Basket400200300400200300
Basket of PotatoIrishBiggest Basket330002800030500330002800030500
Basket of PotatoIrishSmall Basket2500250025002500
Basket of PotatoIrishSmallest Basket170015001600170015001600
Packet of PastaGolden Penny500g440044004300420043254400430042004300
Packet of PastaDangote500g410041004200410041254100420041004133.3333333333
Packet of PastaPower (1 pc)500g220220220220220220220220220
Packet of PastaBonita (1 pc)500g200200230220212.5200230220216.66666666667
Gallon of Palm OilLocal5 Litres2700230023002400242527002300270024002525
Gallon of Palm OilLocal25 Litres12000115001250012500121251400012000135001250013000
Gallon of Vegetable OilLocal5 Litres2700250023002600252527002200230022002350
Gallon of Vegetable OilLocal25 Litres14000135001350014000137501400013000135001350013500
Gallon of Vegetable OilKings5 Litres3200300030003000305032003000300030003050
Gallon of Vegetable OilWesson5 Litres4500390039003900405045003900390039004050
Gallon of Vegetable OilMamador3.8 Litres25002450250024002462.525002450250024002462.5
Gallon of Vegetable OilPower3 Litres1900180018001800182519001800180018001825
Bunch of PlantainPlantain1 Bunch500500500500500500550500500512.5
Bag of FlourDangote50kg11200110001100011066.66666666711200110001100011066.666666667
Bag of FlourHoney well50Kg12500112001120011200115251250011200112001120011525
Bag of FlourMama Gold50kg13000113001100011000115751300011300110001100011575
MilkPeak Powdered (Tin)400g1200120012001200120012001200120012001200
Milkpeak Powdered(Tin)900g23502400240023002362.523502400240023002362.5
MilkPeak milk (Refill)500g1000100010001000100010001000100010001000
MilkDano Powdered (Tin)500g1000100010001000100010001000100010001000
MilkDano Powdered(Tin)900g2600200020002000215026002000200020002150
MilkDano (Refill)500g800800800800800800800800800800
MilkThree Crown (Refill)380g700700750700712.5700700750700712.5
MilkLoya Powdered (Tin)400g1000100010501016.66666666671000100010501016.6666666667
MilkLoya (Refill)400g800850800816.66666666667800850800816.66666666667
MilkCoast (Refill)500g750750750750750750750750
Cocoa BeveragesMilo (Tin)500g10001100105010001037.510001100105010001037.5
Cocoa BeveragesMilo (Tin)900g2200210021002100212522002100210021002125
Cocoa BeveragesMilo Refill500g10009009009009251000900900900925
Cocoa BeveragesBournvita Refill500g10009509009501000950900950
Cocoa BeveragesBournvita (Plastic)900g20002000200020002000200020002000
Cocoa BeveragesOvaltine Refill500g800850850833.33333333333800850850833.33333333333
Cocoa BeveragesOvaltine(Plastic)500g1100100011001066.66666666671100100011001066.6666666667
CoffeeNescafe Classic50g600600600600600600600600600600
TeaLipton Yellow label52g300290300300297.5300290300300297.5
TeaTop tea52g300300300300300300300300300300
SugarSt' Loius Sugar(Cube) 500g500550550550537.5500550550550537.5
SugarGolden Penny Sugar (cube)500g300350350400350300350350400350
BreadVal-U1 loaf450NA450500466.66666666667450NA450500466.66666666667
BreadButterfield1 loaf450450500500475450450500500475
EggN/ACrate1200120012001200120012001200120011001175
Bottled Water (Refill)CwayRefill600600650600612.5600650600616.66666666667
Juice5 Alive1 litre550550550600562.5550550550600562.5
JuiceChivita1 litre550550600550562.5550550600550562.5
GasRefilling12.5kg3200320034003300327534003300340036003425
GasRefilling5kg1400140014001300137515001400140014001425
TomatoesBig Basketround shaped1100011000150001400014500
TomatoesMedium Basketround shaped700070001000070008500
TomatoesSmall Basketround shaped55005500800060007000
TomatoesBig BasketOval Shaped700070001200012000
TomatoesSmall BasketOval Shaped5000500075007500
FishKote (Horse Mackerel)1 big Fish600600550500562.5600600550500562.5
FishTitus (Mackerel)1 big Fish600550550600575600550550600575
PepperBig bag130001300075007500
PepperMedium bag6500650045004500
MaizeYellow18000220001900019666.66666666718000220001900019666.666666667
MaizeWhite1800020000190001900018000200001900019000
MelonBig bag400003500037500510004200046500
OnionsBig bagDry Onions350003600035500350002500030000
OnionsBig bagNew Onions2600026000
Bush mango seed(Ogbono)1 big bag1000001000009500095000
Frozen foodFull chickenCarton12500127001300012733.3333333331250012500
Frozen foodChicken lapCarton1250012500
Frozen foodTurkeyCarton1670016000163501420014200
Crayfish1300013500132501300013000

About Nairametrics Food Price Survey

Nairametrics Food Price Watch is a bi-weekly household market survey that covers the prices of major food items, with emphasis on five major markets in Lagos – Mushin market, Daleko market, Oyingbo market, Idi-Oro market, and Mile 12 market.

Research Analysis

Nigerian Macro-Economic Indices in one Page

A compilation of leading economic indicators from Nigeria.

Published

7 days ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

Bank run: Customers besiege banks on first day of partial lifting of lock down

The datasheet contains a summary sheet of the key economic indicators in Nigeria. It is updated weekly by the Nairalytics team, a research unit of Nairametrics.

Leading Economic Indicators 25

wdt_ID Data Set Latest Previous Source Period Frequency
1 General
2 Inflation Rate 12.82% 12.56% NBS July' 2020 Monthly
3 GDP Growth Rate -6.10% 1.87% NBS Apr - June 2020 Quarterly
4 Unemployment Rate 27.10% 23.10% NBS Apr - June 2020 Quarterly
5 MPR 12.5% 12.5% CBN June' 2020 Monthly
6 Balance of Trade (N 'billions) -138.99 -579.06 NBS Jan - Mar 2020 Quarterly
7 GDP
8 GDP Growth Rate -6.10% 1.87% NBS Apr - June 2020 Quarterly
9 GDP Annual Growth Rate 2.27% 1.94% NBS 2019 Annually
10 Labour Stats Frequency
Data Set Latest Previous Source Period Frequency

 

