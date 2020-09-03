Coronavirus
WHO makes strong recommendation on COVID-19 drugs based on new discoveries
WHO discouraged the use of the corticosteroids in the treatment of patients with non-severe Covid-19.
The World Health Organization (WHO), has published guidance for clinicians and health care decision-makers on the use of corticosteroids in patients with Covid-19, based on new discoveries from some latest scientific studies.
The WHO recommended systemic corticosteroids for the treatment of patients with severe and critical Covid-19 cases. The UN health agency discouraged the use of the corticosteroids in the treatment of patients with non-severe Covid-19, as the treatment brought no benefits and could even prove harmful. The treatment should be under the supervision of a clinician.
According to an analysis of seven international trials published on Wednesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, treating critically ill Covid-19 patients with corticosteroid drugs reduces the risk of death by 20% regardless of which steroid is used.
The analysis, which collected data from separate trials of low dose hydrocortisone, dexamethasone and methylprednisolone, revealed that they improve survival of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units.
The researchers, in a statement, said, “This is equivalent to around 68% of (these) patients surviving after treatment with corticosteroids, compared to around 60% surviving in the absence of corticosteroids.’’
The WHO representative, Janet Diaz, said the findings prompted the UN health agency to update its treatment advice to include a strong recommendation for steroid use in patients with severe COVID-19. The evidence shows that if you give corticosteroids, there will be 87 fewer deaths per 1,000 patients.
Anthony Gordon of Imperial College London, who also worked on the analysis said, “Impressive as these results are, this is not a cure. So it’s vital that we keep up all the prevention strategies.”
Corticosteroids are listed in the WHO model list of essential medicines, readily available globally at a low cost. WHO encourages countries to maintain sufficient stocks of corticosteroids to treat Covid-19 and the other diseases for which they are effective, while not maintaining excessive stocks which could deny other countries access.
This guidance was developed by the WHO in collaboration with the non-profit Magic Evidence Ecosystem Foundation (MAGIC), which provided methodologic support to develop and disseminate living guidance for Covid-19 drug treatments.
The WHO provides guidance that works across all contexts for all countries and health care systems.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 2nd of September 2020, 216 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 54,463 confirmed cases.
On the 2nd of September 2020, 216 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 5,161 samples across the country.
To date, 54,463 cases have been confirmed, 42,439 cases have been discharged and 1,027 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 411,077 tests have been carried out as of September 2nd, 2020 compared to 405,916 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 2nd September 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 54,463
- Total Number Discharged – 42,439
- Total Deaths – 1,027
- Total Tests Carried out – 411,077
According to the NCDC, the 216 new cases were reported from 16 states- Plateau (59), Rivers (27), Abia (22), Lagos (20), Oyo (18), Enugu (17), Kaduna (11), FCT (11), Ogun (10), Ebonyi (4), Osun (4), Ekiti (4), Delta (3), Edo (3), Akwa Ibom (2), Bauchi (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 18,177, followed by Abuja (5,213), Oyo (3,136), Plateau (2,708), Edo (2,590), Rivers (2,168), Kaduna (2,163), Delta (1,752), Kano (1,727), Ogun (1,669), Ondo (1,543), Enugu (1,179), Ebonyi (1,005), Kwara (966), Abia (798), Katsina (796), Osun (788), Borno (741), Gombe (723), and Bauchi (669).
Imo State has recorded 529 cases, Benue (460), Nasarawa (434), Bayelsa (391), Jigawa (322), Akwa Ibom (280), Ekiti (278), Niger (243), Adamawa (228), Anambra (216), Sokoto (159), Kebbi (93), Taraba (87), Cross River (82), Zamfara (78), Yobe (67), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Apple, Google launch COVID-19 exposure notifications in phones for contact tracing
The technology will assist health authorities in carrying out contact tracing without having to build an app.
American Technology giants, Alphabet Inc’s Google, and Apple Inc, on Tuesday announced a new system that would enable public health authorities to use smartphones to help in contact tracing. This new system will assist health authorities in carrying out contact tracing without having to build an app.
The innovation, which is called Exposure Notifications Express, will allow public health officials to submit a small configuration file to Apple and Google. Both tech firms will then use the file to set up systems that phone owners can apply to determine if they have been near someone who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
For the iPhones, a new version of the iOS operating system released on Tuesday that would alert users of an exposure notification system from local health authorities is available, and allows users to set it up without downloading any new app. On Android devices, users will also get a prompt from their phones’ operating systems, though they will still have to download an automatically generated app.
The Exposure Notification Express also works closely with tools released by the two technology companies in May that enable public health officials to build apps that allow iPhones and Android devices to use Bluetooth signals to detect proximity to a person who has tested positive.
About 24 countries and 6 states in the United States have launched the exposure notification apps based on the Apple-Google technology in recent weeks without major hitches.
However, it is yet to be determined how effective the exposure notification apps will be in helping to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease. Most governments are not tracking detailed data on app usage in the interest of user privacy.
EU to buy $478 million WHO COVID-19 vaccine for low and middle income countries
The European Commission said that the financial support will be provided through guarantees.
The European Commission has disclosed that it will provide $478 million in guarantees to purchase COVID-19 vaccine from a World Health Organization (WHO) led initiative.
Although the global health body said that Germany had joined the pact, the UN health agency was still negotiating with the bloc.
The WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Gheybreyesus during a news conference in Geneva said, “Germany has joined the COVAX facility today. And also we’re negotiating with the rest of EU members. One possibility we are checking is for the EU members to join as a bloc. I think the best way to end this pandemic is through solidarity, through cooperation, through oneness.”
The primary objective of COVAX initiative is to purchase for all countries in the world 2 billion doses of potential COVID-19 shots from several vaccine developers by the end of next year.
The European Commission said that the financial support will be provided through guarantees, although it was not clarified how these guarantees would be offered and why they were preferred to direct funding in cash.
The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, said, ‘’Today, the Commission is announcing a 400 million euro contribution to COVAX for working together in purchasing future vaccines to the benefit of low and middle-income countries.’’
The EU Commission is currently negotiating advance purchases of COVID-19 vaccines with several drugmakers on behalf of the 27 EU states and has previously said that the EU countries cannot buy vaccines through parallel procurement schemes.
Nairamentrics had reported last week that American Biotechnology firm, Moderna Inc announced that it has concluded advanced talks with the European Union to supply 80 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273.
The Commission said, ‘’The detailed terms and conditions for the EU’s participation and contribution will be worked out in the coming backs and weeks.’’
The Commission added in a statement that it was ready, together with EU states, “To put expertise and resources at work within COVAX to accelerate and scale-up development and manufacturing of global supply of vaccines for citizens across the world, in poor and rich countries.”
Critics have however pointed out that the Commission was effectively undermining the WHO-led initiative by having exclusive access to the vaccines through an EU scheme. The commission said that it was committed to donating to developing countries some of the vaccines it buys through its procurement.
It can be recalled that the United States, Japan, Britain and the EU have all agreed on deals to secure millions of COVID-19 vaccine for their citizens despite the WHO’s warning that vaccine nationalism will negatively impact on supplies of such vaccines.