Akinwunmi Adesina sworn-in for second term as AfDB President
Adesina was re-elected on August 27 to serve a second five-year term.
Dr Akinwumi Adesina has been sworn-in as the newly re-elected President of the African Development Bank for a second term. The swearing-in and oath-taking ceremony took place on Tuesday and was broadcast virtually.
The event was attended by Heads of States, Governors, Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and over 200 external stakeholders who joined physically and virtually.
The Chairperson of the AfDB board of Governors and Ghana’s Finance Minister, Kenneth Ofori-Attah, administered the oath of office.
Dr Adesina, Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, was re-elected on August 27 to serve a second five-year term, after a unanimous vote of all Governors, regional and non-regional members of the Bank.
Lai Mohammed reveals what FG is using loans for
Some of the bridges as listed by Fashola include the Second Niger Bridge, the Ikom Bridge, and the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.
The Federal Government is making judicious use of loans collected to construct, repair and rehabilitate infrastructure across the country, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said.
Mohammed noted that even though the government was collecting loans spanned over the next two to three decades, the infrastructure being constructed would last far longer than that.
“Yes, we are taking loans. We are also making judicious use of the loans. And while these loans have a life span of 20 to 50 years, the roads we are constructing will have 50 to 60 years’ lifespan and outlive many of us,” he said while accompanying the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola on inspection.
According to the Punch, Lai Mohammed, and the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, George Akume accompanied Fashola on an inspection of the on-going Loko-Oweto Bridge.
The works Minister, corroborating Mohammed’s statement, noted that about 40 major bridges across the country are undergoing construction, repair or rehabilitation in spite of the very limited resources of the government.
Some of the bridges as listed by Fashola include the Second Niger Bridge, the Ikom Bridge, and the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.
There is also the Murtala Mohammed Bridge in Koton Karfi, Chanchangi Bridge in Niger State, the Tambuwara Bridge in Kano, the Isaac Boro Bridge in Port Harcourt and several others.
“This government in spite of very limited resources and having to borrow is simply doing almost the near impossible in terms of infrastructure.
“Mr President continues to give his support and commitment to infrastructure. His understanding of the purpose of infrastructure for growth and development is very clear.”
Why this matters
The Loko-Oweto Bridge runs across River Benue and when completed, it is expected to reduce travel hours for road users cutting off about four to five hours.
“For someone coming from Cross River to Abuja by road, ordinarily he will have to go from Calabar to Ikom, Ogoja to Katsina-Ala and then join Markudi, then through Lafia, Keffi and Akwanga into Abuja. But now you have a bifurcation through Oweto to Nasarawa,” Fashola explained.
Backstory
The federal government had recently come under heat from organized labour and civil society groups in the country over the loans taken from China and other countries and international bodies, for the execution of infrastructure projects.
A coalition led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, recently called on the Federal Government to make full public disclosure of all loans obtained by the country, the terms and conditions especially the terms and conditions.
Buhari approves transfer of NIMC to Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy
The approval for the transfer was based on the President’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC.
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the Transfer of National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy
The transfer is part of an effort to ensure that synergy and effective ministry supervisory mechanism is put in place to coordinate, monitor and track the progress of the Federal Government’s digital transformation initiatives.
The disclosure was made in a press statement from the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy on Monday, August 31, 2020, and signed by Uwa Suleiman, the spokesperson to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.
The approval for the transfer was based on the President’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC towards the realization of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria (NDEPS).
The statement also says that the President’s directives for NIMC to be under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy is an illustration of President’s vote of confidence on the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, based on an unprecedented performance.
Part of the statement reads, ‘’He has, within his first year in office, amongst others, resolved the ICT sector’s decade-long dilemma of Right of Way charges. He was also able to secure Mr President’s approval for the provision of security as well as designation of Telecommunications Infrastructure as Critical National Infrastructure, regularization of improperly registered SIM cards and deactivation of unregistered ones, the deployment of over 250 digital projects across the country under his policies and supervision as well as built the capacity of over 36,000 Nigerians.’’
The NIMC was set up to create, manage, maintain and operate the National Identity Database established by the NIMC Act, 2007. In an effort to realize this, the Commission has so far registered around 41 million eligible enrollees for the National Identity Number (NIN).
The statement recognizes that the need for NIMC and some agencies under the supervision of Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy like the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Galaxy Backbone Limited (GBB) and National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to work closely together towards harnessing what has already been achieved cannot be overemphasized.
The NCC has details of over 191 million mobile subscribers. In addition, the NITDA has recorded huge successes in the development and implementation of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR), the country’s first codified data protection regulation. The Agency has also reached an advanced stage on the implementation of the National Public Key Infrastructure (NPKI). GBB also provides services to Government Agencies – Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service.
The NIN, considered as social security as well as the civil number, is very important for economic planning and social intervention. With Federal Government’s digitalization initiatives in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, access to services and interventions will require it.
The statement urges all eligible individuals to enrol as soon as possible, just as the Minister is assuring Nigerians as well as residents that appropriate measures will be put in place to ensure that opportunities for enrolment are provided to all.
PRESS STATEMENT
President Buhari Approves the Transfer of NIMC to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economyhttps://t.co/PGQHf3WOQB#FMoCDEStatement pic.twitter.com/fO7uINx57D
— Fed Ministry of Communications & Digital Economy (@FMoCDENigeria) August 31, 2020
Ghanaian govt defends $1million trader’s levy, faults Nigerian borders’ closure
This comes as both countries have traded words over the closure of Nigerian-owned shops in Ghana.
The Ghanaian government may have imposed the $1million levy on traders in the country, including Nigeria, due to certain steps taken by Nigerian government to protect the former’s interest.
This was revealed in a statement issued by the Ghana’s Ministry of Information on Sunday. The statement was in reaction to claims by Lai Mohammed of closing of Nigerian-owned shops by Ghanaian authorities and seizure of properties owned by the Nigerian High Commission.
This comes as both countries have traded words over the closure of Nigerian-owned shops in Ghana, with the Ghanaian Foreign Minister citing the border closure policy by President Buhari as affecting the revenues of Ghanaian exporters.
Back story: Nairametrics earlier reported that the Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila stated that the closure of Nigerian shops contravenes ECOWAS trade protocols and called for a decisive solution between both countries.
Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Onyeama took matters on by summoning Ghana’s Chargé d’Affaires to Nigeria, Ms. Iva Denoo, to discuss the closure of Nigerian-owned shops in Accra.
Onyeama also met with a delegation from the Nigerian Traders in Ghana to propose steps towards ensuring that the traders get their shops reopened. The delegation of Nigerian traders was led by Mr. Jasper Emenike, the National President of Progressive Ambassadors of Nigeria (PAN) and the organisation’s National Director, Hon. Ruth Ango.
Reacting to the crisis, Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey stated that Nigeria’s border closure in 2019 has hurt Ghanaians and nearly bankrupted many Ghanaian businesses after their goods were stuck in the Seme Border for months.
“August 2019 saw Nigeria close its land borders without notice to community trade. Explanation- ‘To stop smuggling and to protect local industries from imported/smuggled rice, etc.’
“Of course, this decision ended up hurting Ghanaian exporters and brought many of them to their knees financially as trucks were stuck at the Seme Krake border for months,” she said.
Ghanaian’s defence
Citing the accusation that 300, 600 and 250 Nigerian owned shops were closed in 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively, it said, “Upon evidence that some individuals, including Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians had been involved in various forms of trade, without complying with the laws and regulations of Ghana, several engagements and prior advice had been given to encourage compliance.
“Ghana’s Minister for Trade and Industry personally intervened to ensure reopening of the closed shops, pending compliance with Ghana’s laws.”
On seizure of the High Commission building located at No. 10 Barnes road, Accra, the former Gold Coast minister said terms of the lease between Nigeria and a private citizen named Thomas. D. hardy expired 46 years ago without any evidence of renewal by the Nigerian government. The government said it was not involved in the transaction that occurred on 23rd October 1959 and has not seized the property in question.
On the demolition of a building located at No 19/21 Julius Nyerere Street, Accra, the government argued that Nigeria failed to complete the proper documentation after acquiring the property in the year 2000. It stated that Nigeria’s High Commission failed to purchase the Land and Lease Title Certificates.
It added, “The demolition was not carried out by the Ghanaian government but by agents of the Osu Stool. Ghana has decided to return the property to the Nigerian government to preserve relationships between both nations.”