Research Analysis
Investors flea Nigerian Stocks as FDI and FPI dips
The analysis revealed that Institutional Foreign Outflow outperformed Foreign Inflow by N7.19 billion.
Total domestic and foreign portfolio investment (FPI) transactions as at 31 July 2020, decreased by 19.92% from N128.88 billion (about $333.25million) in June 2020 to N103.21 billion (about $265.55million) in July 2020.
This is according to the Nigerian Stock Exchange polls on trading figures from market operators on their Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) flows.
Compared with the corresponding month in the previous year, July 2019 (N113.47 billion), the performance of the current month indicated that total transactions decreased by 9.04%. In July 2020, the total value of transactions completed by Domestic Investors surpassed that of the total value of transactions completed by Foreign Investors by 32.98% as depicted in Figure 1 below.
Figure 1: Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Investment
Analysis
In this instance, total transactions completed between the current, July and previous, June, month, 2020 indicated that total domestic transactions declined by only 5.40% from N72.54billion in June to N68.62 billion in July. However, total foreign transactions declined significantly by 38.60% from N56.34 billion (about $90.89million) to N34.59 billion (about $89.00million) between June and July 2020. Compared with the corresponding month in the previous period, total transactions completed indicated that total domestic transactions increased by 23.22% from N55.69 billion in July 2019 to N68.62 billion in July 2020. However, total transactions completed indicated that total foreign transactions decreased by 40.13% from N50.92 billion in July 2019 to N33.51 billion in July 2020.
For domestic transactions, the analysis revealed that Institutional Investors outperformed Retail Investors by N3.54 billion. A comparison of domestic transactions in the current and prior month (June 2020) revealed that retail transactions increased moderately by 0.62% from N32.34 billion in June 2020 to N32.54 billion in July 2020; while the institutional composition of the domestic market decreased by 10.25% from N40.20 billion in June 2020 to N36.08 billion in July 2020.
For foreign transactions, the analysis revealed that Institutional Foreign Outflow outperformed Foreign Inflow by N7.19 billion. A comparison of foreign transactions in the current and prior month (June 2020) revealed that both Foreign Inflow and Outflow decreased sharply by 45.79% (from N25.27 to N13.7 billion) and 32.76% (from N31.07 to 20.89 billion) respectively. Transactions increased moderately by 0.62% from N32.34 billion in June 2020 to N32.54 billion in July 2020; while the institutional composition of the domestic market decreased by 10.25% from N40.20 billion in June, 2020 to N36.08 billion in July, 2020.
Over a six (6) year period, based on the data available, analysis indicated that domestic transactions decreased by 69.09% from N167.77 billion in July, 2014 to N68.62 billion in July, 2020; while foreign transactions decreased by 38.70% from N56.42 billion in July, 2014 to N34.59 billion in July, 2020. Total domestic transactions accounted for 66.49% of the total transactions carried out in July, 2020, while foreign transactions accounted for 33.51% of the total transactions in the same period.
Key highlights
- Total domestic transactions completed year to date (YTD) is about N55 billion.
- Total foreign transactions completed YTD is about N22 billion.
- Foreign Inflow has decreased by 71.30% since the last rise in September, 2019.
- Foreign Outflow has decreased by 76.18% since the last rise in March, 2020.
- Domestic Retail has decreased by 45.97% since the last rise in March, 2020.
- Domestic Institutional has decreased by 50.21% since the last rise in March, 2020.
- Total domestic and foreign transactions have decreased by 57.51% since the last rise in March, 2020.
Research Analysis
Market survey: Prices of rice, beans, pepper, others jump, as “Ghana tomatoes” flood Lagos markets
New tomatoes, described as oval-shaped “Ghana tomatoes,” have flooded Lagos markets.
Prices of household items maintained an upward trajectory in the month of August across Lagos markets, as Nigerians continue to grapple with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and seasonal fluctuations of major food items.
According to the latest Household Market Survey carried out by Nairametrics Research, food items which include rice, beans pepper, palm oil, frozen turkey and garri (cassava flakes) all recorded significant price upsurges in the month of August 2020.
In the latest report, a big bag of pepper jumped by 73.3% to sell for an average of N13,000, from N7,500 two weeks ago. Similarly, a 50kg bag of locally made rice that was initially sold for an average of N23,125 now sells for an average of N24,000, indicating an increase of 3.78%. A big bag of dry onions that was initially sold for an average of N30,000 now costs an average of N35,500, while a carton of turkey increased by 15.1% to sell for an average of N16,350.
READ: Prices of frozen Fish, Yam, Pepper, others jump as traders lament low sales in major markets
Meanwhile, new tomatoes, described as oval-shaped “Ghana tomatoes,” have flooded Lagos markets, thereby driving prices down. According to the latest survey, the average price of tomatoes eased off as a big basket of oval-shaped tomatoes recorded a 24.1% decline in price to sell for an average of N11,000.
Details of items that recorded increases in their prices, items that recorded price declines, items that maintained the same prices, and key insights were included in the report.
Items that witnessed price increase
Some of the items that recorded significant price increase in the past two weeks include:
• A 50kg bag of locally made rice (Mama’s Pride) that was initially sold for an average of N23,125 now sells for an average of N24,000 indicating an increase of 3.78%.
• A big bag of pepper increased by 73.33% to sell for an average of N13,000 as against N7,500 recorded two weeks ago, while a medium-sized bag now sells for an average of N6,500 compared to an initial N4,500.
• A big bag of brown beans now sells for an average of N30,375 compared to an initial average of N29,625.
• A big bag of bush mango seeds (Ogbono), which was initially sold for an average of N95,000 now sells for N100,000, representing a 5.26% increase in two weeks.
• A carton of frozen turkey increased by 15.14% to sell for an average of N16,350 from an initial average of N14,200 recorded two weeks ago.
• A 50kg bag of Royal Stallion rice increased by 1.15% from an average of N29,000 to sell for an average of N29,333.
• A big bag of dry onions, which sold for N30,000 two weeks ago now sells for an average of N35,000. This indicates an increase of 18.33% in two weeks.
• A 50kg bag of Ijebu garri has increased by 5.61% to sell for an average of N14,125 compared to N13,375 recorded earlier in August.
READ: Local rice floods major markets in Nigeria, as frozen food sellers lament low patronage
Items that recorded decrease in price
• The price of a medium basket of round shaped tomatoes reduced by 17.65% to sell for an average of N7,000 compared to an initial average of N8,500.
• A big basket of round shaped tomatoes now sells for an average of N11,000 as against N14,500 previously recorded.
• Oval shaped tomatoes (big basket) sell for an average of N7,000 from an initial value of N12,000 indicating 41.67% reduction in price.
• A big bag of melon seeds now sells for an average of N37,500, a reduction of 19.35% compared to an average of N46,500 recorded two weeks ago.
• A 50kg bag of white beans reduced marginally by 1.17% to sell for an average of N31,625 as against N32,000 earlier recorded.
• The price of a 25-litre gallon of palm oil reduced by 6.73% to sell for an average of N12,125 compared to an initial average of N13,000.
• Also, a 5-litre gallon of palm oil currently sells for an average of N2,425, a 3.96% reduction in price compared to an initial average of N2,525.
READ: Quality of local rice improves as food prices drop across major markets
Items that maintained initial prices
Household items that maintained their initial prices include yam, milk, cocoa beverages, and flour.
• A big sized tuber of yam still continues to sell for an average of N900, while a medium-sized tuber sells for an average of N675.
• A 50kg bag of brown beans (Oloyin) still sells for an average of N20,375.
• A 400g tin of Peak Powdered milk continues to sell for an average of N1,200, while 900g still sells for an average of N2,363.
• A bag (50kg) of Dangote flour sells for an average of N11,067, while Honeywell sells for N11,525.
• 500g and 900g tins of Milo still sell for an average of N1,038 and N2,125 respectively.
• A bag of yellow maize sells for an average of N19,667 while white maize also maintains an average of N19,000.
• The prices of Kote and Titus fish continue to sell for N563 and 575 respectively.
• The various sizes of noodles maintained their initial prices; 305g Indomie (N3,150), 210g Indomie (N3,200), 100g Chikki (N2,150).
READ: FAAC disagrees over revenue allocation for FG, States, LGs
Special market/Items
• New tomatoes, described as oval-shaped tomatoes imported from Ghana, were sighted also at Mile-12 and Mushin markets, selling for between N5,500 and N6,000.
• A visit to Mushin market showed that customers prefer to buy the oval-shaped tomatoes from Mushin market compared to Mile-12 market. According to a trader at Mushin market, “A small basket of oval-shaped tomatoes sells within the range of N800 and N1,000 from which four of it, is equivalent to the basket sold at Mile-12 market for an average of N5,000, indicating a difference of at least N1,000.
• Pepper sellers at Mile-12 market told Nairametrics’ research team that the price of pepper changes frequently depending on the time of the day. A big bag was sold for an average of N13,000 in the morning while later in the day it reduced to sell for as low as N9,000 depending on the negotiating power of the buyer.
READ: Manufacturing sector in Nigeria and the reality of a “new normal”
Market Insights
• Despite the gradual easing of lockdown measures in the country, prices of major food items continue to be on a steady rise across most markets in Lagos State. For instance, a 50kg bag of Ijebu garri, which was sold for an average of N6,700 in March now sells for an average of N14,125. Also, A bag of white garri was sold for an average of N7,500 in March and now sells for an average of N12,375, while yellow garri now sells for an average of N12,000 as against N7,750 recorded in March.
• New onions were sighted at Mile 12 market after months of scarcity in the various markets of Lagos State. The new influx, however, surfaced with an increase in price as a big bag now sells for an average of N26,000 compared to N20,000 recorded the last time.
• Dry onions likewise increased by 18.33% from an initial average of N30,000 to sell for N35,500 as traders hinted that prices could go higher in the coming weeks. While speaking to a major onion trader at Mile-12 market, Mr. Musa, Nairametrics research learnt that although there is a high supply of the items in the market, the price increase is actually from the North where they are being transported from due to the season.
|Items
|Brand
|Unit
|MUSHIN (27/08/2020)
|DALEKO (27/08/2020)
|OYINGBO (27/08/2020)
|MILE 12 (27/08/2020)
|Average
|MUSHIN (13/08/2020)
|DALEKO (13/08/2020)
|OYINGBO (13/08/2020)
|MILE 12 (13/08/2020)
|Average
|Bag of Rice
|Basmati
|5kg
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Bag of Rice
|Mama Gold
|10kg
|NA
|4000
|4500
|4700
|4400
|NA
|4000
|4500
|4700
|4400
|Bag of Rice
|Royal Stallion
|50Kg
|30000
|NA
|29000
|29000
|29333.333333333
|30000
|NA
|29000
|28000
|29000
|Bag of Rice
|Rice Master
|10kg
|4000
|NA
|4000
|4000
|4000
|NA
|4000
|4000
|Bag of Rice
|Mama Gold
|50kg
|25000
|23500
|25000
|24000
|24375
|25000
|22500
|25000
|24000
|24125
|Bag of Rice
|Caprice
|50kg
|30000
|NA
|29000
|29000
|29333.333333333
|30000
|NA
|29000
|29000
|29333.333333333
|Bag of Rice
|Mama's Pride
|50kg
|25000
|24000
|23000
|24000
|24000
|25000
|21000
|22500
|24000
|23125
|Bag of Rice
|Falcon
|25kg
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Bag of Beans
|Oloyin
|50kg
|20000
|19500
|20000
|22000
|20375
|20000
|19500
|20000
|22000
|20375
|Bag of Beans
|White
|50kg
|30000
|29500
|35000
|32000
|31625
|NA
|29000
|35000
|32000
|32000
|Bag of Beans
|Brown
|>50kg
|27000
|29500
|35000
|30000
|30375
|24000
|29500
|35000
|30000
|29625
|Tuber of Yam
|Abuja
|1 Big Size Tuber
|1000
|900
|900
|800
|900
|1000
|900
|900
|800
|900
|Tuber of Yam
|Abuja
|1 Medium Size Tuber
|600
|800
|500
|800
|675
|600
|800
|500
|800
|675
|Carton of Noodles
|Indomie
|305g (Belle full)
|3200
|3100
|3200
|3100
|3150
|3200
|3100
|3200
|3100
|3150
|Carton of Noodles
|Indomie
|210g (Hungry man)
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|Carton of Noodles
|Chikki
|100g
|2200
|2200
|2100
|2100
|2150
|2200
|2200
|2100
|2100
|2150
|Carton of Noodles
|Minimie
|70g
|2100
|1650
|1700
|1650
|1775
|2100
|1650
|1700
|1650
|1775
|Carton of Noodles
|Golden Penny
|70g
|1700
|1400
|1400
|1400
|1475
|1700
|1400
|1400
|1400
|1475
|Bag of Garri
|Ijebu
|50kg
|14000
|14000
|14000
|14500
|14125
|14000
|13500
|14000
|12000
|13375
|Bag of Garri
|White
|50kg
|13000
|11500
|13000
|12000
|12375
|13000
|11500
|13000
|11800
|12325
|Bag of Garri
|Yellow
|50kg
|11500
|12500
|12000
|12000
|12000
|11000
|12500
|11000
|12000
|11625
|Basket of Potato
|Sweet
|Big Basket
|20000
|16000
|18000
|20000
|16000
|18000
|Basket of Potato
|Sweet
|Small Basket
|700
|600
|650
|700
|600
|650
|Basket of Potato
|sweet
|Smallest Basket
|400
|200
|300
|400
|200
|300
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Biggest Basket
|33000
|28000
|30500
|33000
|28000
|30500
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Small Basket
|2500
|2500
|2500
|2500
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Smallest Basket
|1700
|1500
|1600
|1700
|1500
|1600
|Packet of Pasta
|Golden Penny
|500g
|4400
|4400
|4300
|4200
|4325
|4400
|4300
|4200
|4300
|Packet of Pasta
|Dangote
|500g
|4100
|4100
|4200
|4100
|4125
|4100
|4200
|4100
|4133.3333333333
|Packet of Pasta
|Power (1 pc)
|500g
|220
|220
|220
|220
|220
|220
|220
|220
|220
|Packet of Pasta
|Bonita (1 pc)
|500g
|200
|200
|230
|220
|212.5
|200
|230
|220
|216.66666666667
|Gallon of Palm Oil
|Local
|5 Litres
|2700
|2300
|2300
|2400
|2425
|2700
|2300
|2700
|2400
|2525
|Gallon of Palm Oil
|Local
|25 Litres
|12000
|11500
|12500
|12500
|12125
|14000
|12000
|13500
|12500
|13000
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Local
|5 Litres
|2700
|2500
|2300
|2600
|2525
|2700
|2200
|2300
|2200
|2350
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Local
|25 Litres
|14000
|13500
|13500
|14000
|13750
|14000
|13000
|13500
|13500
|13500
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Kings
|5 Litres
|3200
|3000
|3000
|3000
|3050
|3200
|3000
|3000
|3000
|3050
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Wesson
|5 Litres
|4500
|3900
|3900
|3900
|4050
|4500
|3900
|3900
|3900
|4050
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Mamador
|3.8 Litres
|2500
|2450
|2500
|2400
|2462.5
|2500
|2450
|2500
|2400
|2462.5
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Power
|3 Litres
|1900
|1800
|1800
|1800
|1825
|1900
|1800
|1800
|1800
|1825
|Bunch of Plantain
|Plantain
|1 Bunch
|500
|500
|500
|500
|500
|500
|550
|500
|500
|512.5
|Bag of Flour
|Dangote
|50kg
|11200
|11000
|11000
|11066.666666667
|11200
|11000
|11000
|11066.666666667
|Bag of Flour
|Honey well
|50Kg
|12500
|11200
|11200
|11200
|11525
|12500
|11200
|11200
|11200
|11525
|Bag of Flour
|Mama Gold
|50kg
|13000
|11300
|11000
|11000
|11575
|13000
|11300
|11000
|11000
|11575
|Milk
|Peak Powdered (Tin)
|400g
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|Milk
|peak Powdered(Tin)
|900g
|2350
|2400
|2400
|2300
|2362.5
|2350
|2400
|2400
|2300
|2362.5
|Milk
|Peak milk (Refill)
|500g
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|Milk
|Dano Powdered (Tin)
|500g
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|Milk
|Dano Powdered(Tin)
|900g
|2600
|2000
|2000
|2000
|2150
|2600
|2000
|2000
|2000
|2150
|Milk
|Dano (Refill)
|500g
|800
|800
|800
|800
|800
|800
|800
|800
|800
|800
|Milk
|Three Crown (Refill)
|380g
|700
|700
|750
|700
|712.5
|700
|700
|750
|700
|712.5
|Milk
|Loya Powdered (Tin)
|400g
|1000
|1000
|1050
|1016.6666666667
|1000
|1000
|1050
|1016.6666666667
|Milk
|Loya (Refill)
|400g
|800
|850
|800
|816.66666666667
|800
|850
|800
|816.66666666667
|Milk
|Coast (Refill)
|500g
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo (Tin)
|500g
|1000
|1100
|1050
|1000
|1037.5
|1000
|1100
|1050
|1000
|1037.5
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo (Tin)
|900g
|2200
|2100
|2100
|2100
|2125
|2200
|2100
|2100
|2100
|2125
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo Refill
|500g
|1000
|900
|900
|900
|925
|1000
|900
|900
|900
|925
|Cocoa Beverages
|Bournvita Refill
|500g
|1000
|950
|900
|950
|1000
|950
|900
|950
|Cocoa Beverages
|Bournvita (Plastic)
|900g
|2000
|2000
|2000
|2000
|2000
|2000
|2000
|2000
|Cocoa Beverages
|Ovaltine Refill
|500g
|800
|850
|850
|833.33333333333
|800
|850
|850
|833.33333333333
|Cocoa Beverages
|Ovaltine(Plastic)
|500g
|1100
|1000
|1100
|1066.6666666667
|1100
|1000
|1100
|1066.6666666667
|Coffee
|Nescafe Classic
|50g
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|Tea
|Lipton Yellow label
|52g
|300
|290
|300
|300
|297.5
|300
|290
|300
|300
|297.5
|Tea
|Top tea
|52g
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|Sugar
|St' Loius Sugar(Cube)
|500g
|500
|550
|550
|550
|537.5
|500
|550
|550
|550
|537.5
|Sugar
|Golden Penny Sugar (cube)
|500g
|300
|350
|350
|400
|350
|300
|350
|350
|400
|350
|Bread
|Val-U
|1 loaf
|450
|NA
|450
|500
|466.66666666667
|450
|NA
|450
|500
|466.66666666667
|Bread
|Butterfield
|1 loaf
|450
|450
|500
|500
|475
|450
|450
|500
|500
|475
|Egg
|N/A
|Crate
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1100
|1175
|Bottled Water (Refill)
|Cway
|Refill
|600
|600
|650
|600
|612.5
|600
|650
|600
|616.66666666667
|Juice
|5 Alive
|1 litre
|550
|550
|550
|600
|562.5
|550
|550
|550
|600
|562.5
|Juice
|Chivita
|1 litre
|550
|550
|600
|550
|562.5
|550
|550
|600
|550
|562.5
|Gas
|Refilling
|12.5kg
|3200
|3200
|3400
|3300
|3275
|3400
|3300
|3400
|3600
|3425
|Gas
|Refilling
|5kg
|1400
|1400
|1400
|1300
|1375
|1500
|1400
|1400
|1400
|1425
|Tomatoes
|Big Basket
|round shaped
|11000
|11000
|15000
|14000
|14500
|Tomatoes
|Medium Basket
|round shaped
|7000
|7000
|10000
|7000
|8500
|Tomatoes
|Small Basket
|round shaped
|5500
|5500
|8000
|6000
|7000
|Tomatoes
|Big Basket
|Oval Shaped
|7000
|7000
|12000
|12000
|Tomatoes
|Small Basket
|Oval Shaped
|5000
|5000
|7500
|7500
|Fish
|Kote (Horse Mackerel)
|1 big Fish
|600
|600
|550
|500
|562.5
|600
|600
|550
|500
|562.5
|Fish
|Titus (Mackerel)
|1 big Fish
|600
|550
|550
|600
|575
|600
|550
|550
|600
|575
|Pepper
|Big bag
|13000
|13000
|7500
|7500
|Pepper
|Medium bag
|6500
|6500
|4500
|4500
|Maize
|Yellow
|18000
|22000
|19000
|19666.666666667
|18000
|22000
|19000
|19666.666666667
|Maize
|White
|18000
|20000
|19000
|19000
|18000
|20000
|19000
|19000
|Melon
|Big bag
|40000
|35000
|37500
|51000
|42000
|46500
|Onions
|Big bag
|Dry Onions
|35000
|36000
|35500
|35000
|25000
|30000
|Onions
|Big bag
|New Onions
|26000
|26000
|Bush mango seed
|(Ogbono)
|1 big bag
|100000
|100000
|95000
|95000
|Frozen food
|Full chicken
|Carton
|12500
|12700
|13000
|12733.333333333
|12500
|12500
|Frozen food
|Chicken lap
|Carton
|12500
|12500
|Frozen food
|Turkey
|Carton
|16700
|16000
|16350
|14200
|14200
|Crayfish
|13000
|13500
|13250
|13000
|13000
Nairametrics Food Price Watch is a bi-weekly household market survey that covers the prices of major food items, with emphasis on five major markets in Lagos – Mushin market, Daleko market, Oyingbo market, Idi-Oro market, and Mile 12 market.
Research Analysis
Nigerian Macro-Economic Indices in one Page
A compilation of leading economic indicators from Nigeria.
The datasheet contains a summary sheet of the key economic indicators in Nigeria. It is updated weekly by the Nairalytics team, a research unit of Nairametrics.
Leading Economic Indicators 25
|wdt_ID
|Data Set
|Latest
|Previous
|Source
|Period
|Frequency
|1
|General
|2
|Inflation Rate
|12.82%
|12.56%
|NBS
|July' 2020
|Monthly
|3
|GDP Growth Rate
|-6.10%
|1.87%
|NBS
|Apr - June 2020
|Quarterly
|4
|Unemployment Rate
|27.10%
|23.10%
|NBS
|Apr - June 2020
|Quarterly
|5
|MPR
|12.5%
|12.5%
|CBN
|June' 2020
|Monthly
|6
|Balance of Trade (N 'billions)
|-138.99
|-579.06
|NBS
|Jan - Mar 2020
|Quarterly
|7
|GDP
|8
|GDP Growth Rate
|-6.10%
|1.87%
|NBS
|Apr - June 2020
|Quarterly
|9
|GDP Annual Growth Rate
|2.27%
|1.94%
|NBS
|2019
|Annually
|10
|Labour Stats
|Frequency
|Data Set
|Latest
|Previous
|Source
|Period
|Frequency
Research Analysis
Nigeria Coronanomics Dashboard – Week 35
A dashboard of key market and macroeconomic numbers defined by the Coronavirus.
The Nigerian Economy last week – Dashboard
- Total Coronavirus count – Cases 53,727, Death 1,011 (1.88%), Recovered 41,314 (76.9%).
- Macro data – The Nigerian economy contracted by 6.1% in real terms (Q2 2020)
- External Reserves – Nigeria External reserve grew by 0.16% from $35.61 billion recorded on the 21st of August 2020 to $35.66 billion on 27th August 2020.
- Exchange Rate – Naira to USD in the parallel market was pegged at N477/$1 during the week. NAFEX Rate N385.7
- Nigerian Stocks – NSE All-share index grew by +0.35% from 25,221.87 to 25,309.37 basis points.
- Highest gainers – University Press +31.45%, FTN Cocoa +20%, Champion Brew +19.23%, NEM Insurance +14.97%.
- Highest Losers – Beta Glass -9.99%, Arbico -9.52%, C&I Leasing -9.09%, Consolidated Hallmark -8.11%.
- Marked down – Custodian Investment and Northern Nig. Flour Mills (means it closed register for payment of dividends).
- Next Markdown – Lasaco Assurance, Tripple Gee,
- Paying Dividend this week – Custodian Investments, Smart Products.
- Data Expected this week – Foreign trade Q2 2020
The world last week – Dashboard
- Total Coronavirus count worldwide; Cases 25,142,321, Death 845,578 (3.36%), Recovered 17,479,673 (69.5%).
- Unemployment around the world – Chile’s unemployment rate hits a new record of 13.1%.
- Going Bankrupt – Trump International Hotel
- Fighting for its life – J.Jill, Destination XL, Christopher & Banks
- US Stocks Weekly change – Dow Jones 2.59%, S&P +3.26%, Nasdaq +3.81%.
- Global Stocks – German Xetra Dax +2.1%, London FTSE 100 -0.64%, Japan Nikkei 255 -0.16%, China Shanghai +0.68%, South Africa JSE +0.04%.
- Crude Oil Prices – WTI +1.49%, Brent +1.58% Natural Gas +8.37%
- Commodities- Gold Prices +1.09%, Wheat +2.13%, Soybeans +5.77%, Palm Oil +2.47%, Sugar -1.79%
- Notable Actions – Jeff Bezos crosses the $200 billion net worth mark.