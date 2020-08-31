Cryptocurrency
Investors making big profits as Yearn.finance surges past $38,500
Yearn.finance’s native token YFI has gained more than 75% in the last 24-hours.
It’s no longer news that crypto traders and investors are rushing into Yearn.Finance.
However, what has recently astonished most major players in the crypto industry is the fact that Yearn.finance’s native token YFI has gained more than 75% in the last 24-hours, achieving a new all-time high at over $38,500.
Some leading crypto experts believe this is just the beginning for yearn.finance, meaning it could reach billions of dollars in the mid-term, as analyst Tyler Reynolds suggests the possibility of a $15 billion market cap based on cash flow analysis. He said:
“500k $YFI = $15B market capitalization If it traded at 50x FCF, then it would need to generate $300M for holders It’s already generating $20M and that will go up as yUSD/yCRV grows. Add in other new arb opportunities & products (eg insurance) and we’re not far from $300M in FCF.”
However, a top crypto researcher with the pseudo name, Haus advised investors and traders to be wary of the most expensive crypto coin, as it has fundamental challenges, that include poor market liquidity. He continued by saying;
“$YFI may be ripping right now, but it’s illiquid as hell as very little of the supply is available on exchanges. Try selling even 100k and you’ll tank the price by 3%.
“For comparison, the slippage on selling $100k worth $LEND (another DeFi coin with a similar market capitalization) is 0.2%”
What you must know: There are multiple protocols providing yield (returns) on the capital that you lend. These yields vary from one protocol to the next. YFI automates & optimizes lending such that you can earn maximum value on your capital without researching each protocol.
The token is used by Yearn.finance as a tool in producing returns from stablecoin deposits such as Tether.
These returns have become so attractive to investors that hundreds of millions have been transferred to the Yearn.finance protocol.
This increase in deposits led to an increase in the value of YFI, which is representative of the value of the Yearn.finance ecosystem.
Yearn Finance’s advantage over Bitcoin: With a mere 30k token supply making it more scarce than even Bitcoin, $YFI is the hardest money the world has ever known.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin is becoming scarce as BTC Miners sell less BTCs
BTC supply is tightening, as miners refuse to pump their coins into the crypto market.
The recent adoption of the world’s flagship crypto asset by some institutions and many retail investors has given BTC miners incentives to start hoarding Bitcoins.
Taking a critical look at wallets or addresses belonging to Bitcoin miners via Glassnode analytics, Nairametrics found out that most BTC miners haven’t been selling their cryptos, despite BTC’s price gaining significant value since the third halving.
Glassnode analytics also revealed that BTC miners currently hold more than 1.8 million BTC, recording the highest amount held by miners in over two years. Same as BTC investors, miners have decreased the sell-offs.
This macro stated above makes a solid case for Bitcoin bulls because BTC miners typically sell their BTCs to cover operational costs like electricity bills, and computing hardware. Even though the price of Bitcoin has gained more than 35% since the most recent halving, BTC miners now prefer to hold their BTCs for now. This means that BTC supply is tightening, as miners refuse to pump their coins into the crypto market.
What you should know: BTC miners help in facilitating BTC transactions and providing security on the blockchain network. The importance of BTC miners can’t be underestimated as they perform these functions, by solving computational tasks which permit them to chain together blocks of transactions.
Bitcoin mining involves the act of solving tasks that come in the form of algorithms in affirming a transaction and fixing it within a block on the blockchain.
By mining BTC, you can earn a BTC without having to pay money for such. BTC miners collect BTC as a reward for completing “blocks” of confirmed transactions which are added to the blockchain network.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin on the rise, as traders shift focus to $12,000 price level
At the time of this report, BTC was trading at around $11,600, with a daily trading volume of about $19 billion.
The world’s flagship crypto seems to be on the rise, as it recently experienced a price increase.
This feat was triggered by the price volatility recorded throughout the previous week with U.S Federal Reserve Chairman’s speech at Jackson Hole and the recent expiration of some BTC futures
At the time this report was drafted, BTC was trading at around $11,600, with a daily trading volume of about $19 billion.
This recent price upgrade recorded reveals the bulls have been able to keep the price away from its previous resistance level ($11,500) as crypto traders and investors now shift their focus on the $12,000 price level.
However, since the previous fake breakout recorded above $12,000 price level about three weeks ago, the recent price momentum seems to suggest a price rejection could occur in the near time as BTC price touches the $11,700 price tag, meaning Nairametrics anticipate the price of Bitcoin could likely experience a temporary pullback to the $11,200 support area before rallying higher.
What you should know:
Bitcoin is a decentralized digital crypto asset, meaning it has no central authority or centralized payment system controlling it.
Bitcoin is operational through a peer-to-peer network that allows anyone to give and send BTC without any intermediary such as a bank.
It should also be noted that the very first crypto asset ever created is Bitcoin. On Oct. 31, 2008, an individual (or group of people) under the pseudonym “Satoshi Nakamoto” published the now-world famous Bitcoin white paper.
BTC holds a maximum supply of about 21 million digital coins of which there are about 18.5 million in circulation, while over 4 million BTCs have already been lost forever.
Bitcoin is actually distributed via an accounting ledger that is stored in a form of a chain of blocks, known as the blockchain.
Cryptocurrency
YFI: Yearn Finance becomes the most expensive cryptocurrency, surges past $27,000
YFI has been on the bullish trend for some weeks and has now exceeded $ 27,000.
In recent times yearn. finance (YFI) has gone from a relatively unknown lending aggregator to a DeFi powerhouse at the center of the hottest trend in the crypto industry today.
At the time this report was drafted, yearn.finance was trading at about $28,729 with a daily trading volume of about $616.6 million and a market capitalization of over $865 million.
$YFI is over $27,000 pic.twitter.com/t1JzZD4igQ
— Messari (@MessariCrypto) August 30, 2020
YFI price has gained 56.8% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 30 000 crypto coins and a max supply of 30 000 coins.
YFI has been on the bullish trend for some weeks and has now exceeded $ 27,000. The recent addition of Yearn.finance to Aave provides a huge boost to the pool.
What you must know: There are multiple protocols providing yield (returns) on the capital that you lend. These yields vary from one protocol to the next. YFI automates & optimizes lending such that you can earn maximum value on your capital without researching each protocol.
The token is used by Yearn.finance as a tool in producing returns from stablecoin deposits such as Tether.
These returns have become so attractive to investors that hundreds of millions have been transferred to the Yearn.finance protocol.
This increase in deposits led to an increase in the value of YFI, which is representative of the value of the Yearn.finance ecosystem.
Yearn Finance’s advantage over Bitcoin: With a mere 30k token supply making it more scarce than even Bitcoin, $YFI is the hardest money the world has ever known.