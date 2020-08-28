Commodities
Oil prices pull back from recent highs, as Hurricane Laura spares U.S oil infrastructure
Gulf Coast energy infrastructures were mostly spared the brunt of the damage
Crude oil prices pulled back from recent highs as Hurricane Laura spared most of the U.S. oil infrastructure in Louisiana and Texas.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was relatively unchanged as it traded at $42.96 a barrel as of 6:12 GMT. Also, the U.S. West Texas Intermediate is on track to gain 1.5% rise this week, for a fourth straight week of gains.
Brent crude was up by 0.04% to trade at $45.11 a barrel, heading for a weekly upsurge of 1.6%.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp in a note to Nairametrics gave valuable macros, on why in spite of hurricane storm, crude oil prices are relatively negative. He said;
“Oil prices slipped after Hurricane Laura ran roughshod through Louisiana. Gulf Coast energy infrastructures were mostly spared the brunt of the damage with traders now anticipating Gulf of Mexico shut-in production to return within days given the impairment was not as bad as expected. It could be a short-term negative for oil prices.
“Also, oil traders reacted less favorably to US Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech as there was not enough meat on the reflationary bone he served up.
“Unless there is any lasting damage to oil production infrastructure, it would not be a surprise to see oil trade down a bit after the storm as damage assessment continues.”
Crude oil traders continue to get wary whenever prices breakout to form a new higher range, especially in the context of western nations moving into the colder months where COVID-19 caseloads could continue to rise.
Commodities
Gold prices drop lower, Gold traders await U.S. Federal Reserve
Gold was mostly on the defensive in the Asian session and most of the European trading.
Gold prices drifted lower on Thursday.
Gold traders await the speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell scheduled to hold later today, for better guidance on the monetary policies of the world’s largest economy
Gold futures were down 0.6% to trade at $1,944.5 per ounce by 0716 GMT, after gaining over 1% yesterday on high hopes of more stimulus measures.
READ: Forex: U.S dollar plunges against major currencies, investors remain jittery
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to address the Fed’s annual central bankers’ conference at 1310 GMT, with gold traders looking for any hints of the bank’s strategy on inflation and monetary policy.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp in a note to Nairametrics spoke about the fundamentals that could keep the yellow metal on the defensive. He said;
“Gold rallies alongside lower US dollar. But if US Fed Chair Powell’s speech does not meet dovish expectations, gold may stall and move back in reverse.
READ: Crypto: Why Tether became a U.S. dollar replacement for many Chinese
“Gold was mostly on the defensive in the Asian session and most of the European trading as US yields moved higher, suggesting gold was about to settle into a very defensive posture.
“But then gold received a boost in US trading as investors continue to monitor US fiscal developments. Gold investors’ eyes and ears are trained on Powell’s scheduled address at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Thursday.
“Expectations of hints of more monetary stimulus bolstered gold, but the buying was against very thin selling.”
READ: UPDATED: CBN holds MPR at 13.5%, other parameters amidst recession concerns
However, what remains important for the precious metal pricing in the long term, is the quantitative easing approach and the data coming from COVID-19 caseloads.
Commodities
Oil prices rally higher, as U.S oil producers suspend operations in Gulf of Mexico
Crude oil traders are presently concerned as the storm sets its course on the Gulf of Mexico.
Crude oil prices rallied higher on Wednesday at Asia’s trading session. This was triggered by American oil producers shutting down most of their oil production in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a pending hurricane storm and high hopes on China-U.S. trade talks.
Brent crude futures gained, trading at $45.94 per barrel as at 0515GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude was also up 0.03%, trading at $43.37 per barrel. Both crude oil benchmarks settled at a five-month high yesterday.
READ: Japaul exits oil sector, to raise N27 billion as it switches to mining
However, the recent upside was capped amid renewed concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic which had earlier curbed fuel demand. There have been reports from Europe and Asia about patients being re-infected with COVID-19, a situation that has raised concerns about future immunity.
Stephen Innes, the Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in a note to Nairametrics, commented on the most important macro that crude oil traders are presently concerned about as the storm sets its course on the Gulf of Mexico, raising fears that energy supplies could be disrupted. He said:
“Oil and gasoline futures charged to a five-month high as hurricane Laura takes dead aim on the US Gulf coast, which is home of the country’s most considerable refining capacity.
READ: Oil tanker volumes dropped by 18.6% Year-Over-Year in July – Lloyd’s List Intelligence
“Crude futures are tracking gasoline higher as the US energy complex is fronting catastrophic circumstances. The back to back storms have not only caused producers to shut in 1.5Mbd (>80%) of production in response but also some of the world’s largest refineries have reduced operations or shuttered plants in advance of Laura raising concerns of a potential near-term gasoline shortage.”
The key to near term price movements will be the extent of any damage caused by the hurricanes, bolstered by the support from broader risk markets once the hurricane price pressure eases, as it always does.
Commodities
Gold prices up as U.S dollar value drops
Gold bulls reversed the downward trend as the greenback value lost some ground recently.
Gold prices edged higher at Asia’s trading session on Tuesday. This gain was triggered by the U.S. dollar dropping some of its value.
U.S. gold futures gained about 0.17% to trade at $1,942.55, as at the time this report was drafted.
In the past week, the dollar index held firm near a more than one-week high, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. However, gold bulls reversed the downward trend, even as the greenback’s value lost some ground recently
READ: Currency traders relatively neutral on U.S dollar, despite impressive U.S Jobs report
In a note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, explained the present volatility in the precious metal market, and the price levels at which gold prices will stick to, in terms of the prevailing macros. He said:
“The gold rally has stuttered on a combination of less dovish messaging from last week’s FOMC minutes and risk positive virus treatment news flows.
“Demand between $1875 and -$1925 should remain relatively sticky with the expectation that the Fed funds rate will be low for a very long time. The Fed has made it exceedingly clear that it will continue its current easy policy well into the recovery.
“The Fed is not leaving the party anytime soon as the markets further bifurcate the economy into haves and have nots and should be enough to float gold.”
READ: African Continental Free Trade’s first commercial deal to take off January 1, 2021
Quick fact: Humans mainly use gold for making jewelry, physical coins, and recently, for industrial purposes such as in the production of electronics. However, it is rare enough that many people don’t have it, or have it in minute quantities. Humans are emotionally and physically drawn to gold. Hence, it provides a significant store of value. Global Investors buy gold to hedge against inflation.